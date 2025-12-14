حذّر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع من أن العبث بالورقة الطائفية يشكّل خطراً جسيماً على وحدة سورية، مؤكداً أن الدولة لا تحمل أي نزعات إقصائية أو ثأرية تجاه أي مكوّن من مكونات المجتمع السوري.


الشراكة وترسيخ الاستقرار


ونقلت وكالة «سانا» عن الشرع قوله، خلال لقاء مع وجهاء وأعيان محافظتي اللاذقية وطرطوس بحضور محافظ اللاذقية محمد عثمان ومحافظ طرطوس أحمد الشامي، مساء أمس (السبت): إن البلاد تدخل مرحلة جديدة من إعادة بناء الدولة، تقوم على الشراكة مع الشعب وترسيخ الاستقرار، مع تجاوز أعباء المشكلات التاريخية.


وقال الشرع إن الساحل السوري مؤهل ليكون نموذجاً وطنياً متقدماً في تجاوز الخطاب الطائفي، انطلاقاً من تاريخه المنفتح وثقافته القائمة على التعايش. وأضاف أن البلاد تمتلك العديد من المقومات التي تجعل محافظتي اللاذقية وطرطوس بيئة مناسبة للاستثمار.


ولفت إلى أن الساحل السوري يحظى باهتمام خاص، ويشهد إقبالاً واسعاً على الاستثمار، مع توقع انطلاق أول هذه الإنجازات العام القادم، بما يعود بالنفع على حلب والساحل ودمشق وبقية المحافظات.


وتوقّع الرئيس السوري أن تسهم المشاريع الاستثمارية في إحياء القطاع الزراعي باستخدام تقنيات حديثة، إضافة إلى تعزيز قطاع الصناعة وزيادة الإنتاج المحلي، بما يدعم معالجة البطالة ويعزّز الاقتصاد السوري.


احترام سيادة القانون


وأكد المشاركون في اللقاء أهمية ترسيخ السلم الأهلي، وتعزيز وحدة الشعب السوري، وترجيح المصلحة العامة، إلى جانب احترام سيادة القانون بوصفه الضامن لحقوق الجميع. وشدد على أن الساحل جزء أصيل من سورية الموحدة التي لا تقبل التقسيم.


وشهدت مناطق الساحل (اللاذقية، وطرطوس، وبانياس) في 6 مارس الماضي، أحداث عنف ومواجهات دامية طالت مدنيين وعناصر من الأمن العام، وحمّلت الحكومة مسلحين موالين للرئيس السابق بشار الأسد مسؤولية الهجمات على قواتها وإعدام العشرات منهم.


وشهدت بعض المناطق في شهر نوفمبر 2025 تظاهرات طالبت باللامركزية.