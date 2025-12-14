حذّر الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع من أن العبث بالورقة الطائفية يشكّل خطراً جسيماً على وحدة سورية، مؤكداً أن الدولة لا تحمل أي نزعات إقصائية أو ثأرية تجاه أي مكوّن من مكونات المجتمع السوري.
الشراكة وترسيخ الاستقرار
ونقلت وكالة «سانا» عن الشرع قوله، خلال لقاء مع وجهاء وأعيان محافظتي اللاذقية وطرطوس بحضور محافظ اللاذقية محمد عثمان ومحافظ طرطوس أحمد الشامي، مساء أمس (السبت): إن البلاد تدخل مرحلة جديدة من إعادة بناء الدولة، تقوم على الشراكة مع الشعب وترسيخ الاستقرار، مع تجاوز أعباء المشكلات التاريخية.
وقال الشرع إن الساحل السوري مؤهل ليكون نموذجاً وطنياً متقدماً في تجاوز الخطاب الطائفي، انطلاقاً من تاريخه المنفتح وثقافته القائمة على التعايش. وأضاف أن البلاد تمتلك العديد من المقومات التي تجعل محافظتي اللاذقية وطرطوس بيئة مناسبة للاستثمار.
ولفت إلى أن الساحل السوري يحظى باهتمام خاص، ويشهد إقبالاً واسعاً على الاستثمار، مع توقع انطلاق أول هذه الإنجازات العام القادم، بما يعود بالنفع على حلب والساحل ودمشق وبقية المحافظات.
وتوقّع الرئيس السوري أن تسهم المشاريع الاستثمارية في إحياء القطاع الزراعي باستخدام تقنيات حديثة، إضافة إلى تعزيز قطاع الصناعة وزيادة الإنتاج المحلي، بما يدعم معالجة البطالة ويعزّز الاقتصاد السوري.
احترام سيادة القانون
وأكد المشاركون في اللقاء أهمية ترسيخ السلم الأهلي، وتعزيز وحدة الشعب السوري، وترجيح المصلحة العامة، إلى جانب احترام سيادة القانون بوصفه الضامن لحقوق الجميع. وشدد على أن الساحل جزء أصيل من سورية الموحدة التي لا تقبل التقسيم.
وشهدت مناطق الساحل (اللاذقية، وطرطوس، وبانياس) في 6 مارس الماضي، أحداث عنف ومواجهات دامية طالت مدنيين وعناصر من الأمن العام، وحمّلت الحكومة مسلحين موالين للرئيس السابق بشار الأسد مسؤولية الهجمات على قواتها وإعدام العشرات منهم.
وشهدت بعض المناطق في شهر نوفمبر 2025 تظاهرات طالبت باللامركزية.
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara warned that tampering with the sectarian card poses a grave danger to the unity of Syria, affirming that the state does not harbor any exclusionary or vengeful tendencies towards any component of Syrian society.
Partnership and Establishing Stability
The SANA news agency reported al-Shara as saying, during a meeting with dignitaries and notables from the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, in the presence of Latakia Governor Muhammad Othman and Tartus Governor Ahmad al-Shami, last night (Saturday): The country is entering a new phase of state reconstruction, based on partnership with the people and establishing stability, while overcoming the burdens of historical problems.
Al-Shara stated that the Syrian coast is qualified to be an advanced national model in overcoming sectarian discourse, based on its open history and culture of coexistence. He added that the country possesses many components that make the provinces of Latakia and Tartus a suitable environment for investment.
He pointed out that the Syrian coast receives special attention and is witnessing a wide influx of investment, with expectations for the first of these achievements to commence next year, benefiting Aleppo, the coast, Damascus, and the other provinces.
The Syrian President anticipated that investment projects would contribute to reviving the agricultural sector using modern technologies, in addition to enhancing the industrial sector and increasing local production, which would support addressing unemployment and strengthen the Syrian economy.
Respect for the Rule of Law
Participants in the meeting emphasized the importance of establishing civil peace, enhancing the unity of the Syrian people, prioritizing the public interest, alongside respecting the rule of law as the guarantor of everyone's rights. He stressed that the coast is an integral part of a unified Syria that does not accept division.
On March 6, violent events and bloody confrontations occurred in coastal areas (Latakia, Tartus, and Baniyas), affecting civilians and public security personnel, with the government blaming armed groups loyal to former President Bashar al-Assad for the attacks on its forces and the execution of dozens of them.
Some areas witnessed demonstrations in November 2025 calling for decentralization.