The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara warned that tampering with the sectarian card poses a grave danger to the unity of Syria, affirming that the state does not harbor any exclusionary or vengeful tendencies towards any component of Syrian society.



Partnership and Establishing Stability



The SANA news agency reported al-Shara as saying, during a meeting with dignitaries and notables from the provinces of Latakia and Tartus, in the presence of Latakia Governor Muhammad Othman and Tartus Governor Ahmad al-Shami, last night (Saturday): The country is entering a new phase of state reconstruction, based on partnership with the people and establishing stability, while overcoming the burdens of historical problems.



Al-Shara stated that the Syrian coast is qualified to be an advanced national model in overcoming sectarian discourse, based on its open history and culture of coexistence. He added that the country possesses many components that make the provinces of Latakia and Tartus a suitable environment for investment.



He pointed out that the Syrian coast receives special attention and is witnessing a wide influx of investment, with expectations for the first of these achievements to commence next year, benefiting Aleppo, the coast, Damascus, and the other provinces.



The Syrian President anticipated that investment projects would contribute to reviving the agricultural sector using modern technologies, in addition to enhancing the industrial sector and increasing local production, which would support addressing unemployment and strengthen the Syrian economy.



Respect for the Rule of Law



Participants in the meeting emphasized the importance of establishing civil peace, enhancing the unity of the Syrian people, prioritizing the public interest, alongside respecting the rule of law as the guarantor of everyone's rights. He stressed that the coast is an integral part of a unified Syria that does not accept division.



On March 6, violent events and bloody confrontations occurred in coastal areas (Latakia, Tartus, and Baniyas), affecting civilians and public security personnel, with the government blaming armed groups loyal to former President Bashar al-Assad for the attacks on its forces and the execution of dozens of them.



Some areas witnessed demonstrations in November 2025 calling for decentralization.