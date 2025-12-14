The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has revealed the draft policy for realizing value from data, highlighting the fundamental principles for achieving value from data.

The first principle is "Data as National Assets": The data produced by government entities is considered one of the national assets that these entities should manage in a way that serves the public interest, ensuring its preservation as national assets. The government entity retains intellectual property rights over the data, and it may not be used by any other entity except under a data-sharing agreement if the other party is not a government entity, or by applying data-sharing controls if the other party is a government entity, according to the conditions stipulated in the data-sharing policy. Regarding data products, any government entity has the right to develop a product based on the data and retain the developed intellectual property rights, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations.

Revenue Generation

The second principle is "Revenue Generation": Data is considered valuable assets that can be utilized to enhance spending efficiency and increase government revenues related to data, ensuring the sustainability of the services provided by government entities. The third principle is "Privacy by Design": Privacy should be adopted as a principle when dealing with personal data by default, including compliance with the provisions and procedures stipulated in the Personal Data Protection Law and its executive regulations and documents issued based on them. The fourth principle is "Enhancing Open Data Publication": Activities related to realizing value from data should not conflict with the open data policy and the efforts made by government entities to enhance their contribution to achieving national objectives. The fifth principle is "Promoting a Culture of Sharing": Activities related to realizing value from data should not conflict with the data-sharing policy and the efforts made to achieve integration among government entities and maximize the benefits from data. The sixth principle is "Preventing Monopolistic Practices": The role of government entities is fundamental in promoting the data economy and contributing to development and innovation. Therefore, it is essential to emphasize the restriction of any unfair advantage related to realizing value from government data, including monopolistic practices. This policy encourages enhancing access to data, enabling the private sector to develop data products without violating the regulatory provisions governing competition. The seventh principle is "Transparency": Documenting information related to realizing value from data and making it available to relevant authorities upon request contributes to enhancing transparency.

Maximizing Data Availability

The draft states that the government entity must commit to not imposing a financial charge on open data sets that it is obligated to publish according to the open data policy, ensuring that its realization of value from data does not affect the availability and publication of as much open data as possible, in accordance with the open data policy.

It should also ensure that realizing value from data does not affect the processing of requests from individuals or private entities related to requests for public information, according to the provisions governing freedom of information.

Data that is not processed should be shared with government entities without financial compensation, in accordance with what is stated in the data-sharing policy, while adhering to the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law and its executive regulations, and what is stated in the data-sharing policy when developing data products. This includes conducting preliminary processing of personal data before sharing it according to anonymization mechanisms, and providing access to unprocessed data or data products used to realize value from data by private entities, contributing to achieving fair competition and preventing monopolistic practices.

Compliance with the Policy

The draft indicated that for the government entity to realize value from unprocessed data other than open data, the beneficiary party must not be a government entity, and realizing value from data products must be in accordance with what is stated in this policy, without violating any relevant regulatory requirement.

It noted that a private entity can realize value from developed data products based on open data, without violating what is stated in this policy. If a private entity is granted a license to use data by a government entity, it must adhere to using government data for the purposes specified in the data-sharing agreements and not share it with other entities, whether for financial compensation or not.

If a government entity obtains data from another government entity, it must adhere to using government data in accordance with what is stated in the data-sharing policy and agreements, and not share it with other entities except based on an agreement with the issuing entity, whether for financial compensation or not.

Coordination with the Ministry of Finance and Non-Oil Revenues

The draft added that the government entity, in the context of providing any services that involve realizing value from data and are related to unprocessed data or data products, must coordinate with the Ministry of Finance and the Center for Non-Oil Revenue Development, in accordance with the relevant regulatory provisions, in cases where this is required, and align its practices related to realizing value from data with what is stated in this policy, with the office establishing a national register for realizing value from government data.

It stated that the government entity must register any products or services included within the scope of this policy through the national register mentioned in paragraph (3) of this section, according to a mechanism prepared by the office.

The government entity may submit a request to the office for a legal opinion regarding disputes related to providing services or products included within the scope of this policy, and the office may complete the legal procedures to consider those disputes if they are related to data-sharing requests between government entities.