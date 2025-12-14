استضافت السعودية ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، اجتماع اللجنة التوجيهية التنفيذية للبرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط، برئاسة نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع أمن الطيران بالهيئة رئيس البرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط محمد بن سعد الفوزان، وبحضور مدير مكتب النقل الجوي في الإيكاو محمد رحمة، ورئيس المكتب الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط في (إيكاو) المهندس محمد أبو بكر فارع.


وشهد الاجتماع مشاركة وفود الهيئات العامة للطيران المدني في سورية وقطر ولبنان وسلطتي الطيران المدني في الأردن ومصر، وعدد من ممثلي منظمة الإيكاو والدول الأعضاء، وذلك في فندق راديسون المطار بالرياض.


دور إيجابي


وبيَّن الفوزان في كلمته الافتتاحية أن الاجتماع يهدف إلى مناقشة أهم البنود والخروج بأفضل رؤية عمل تخص واقع أمن الطيران المدني، وتعزيز الدور الإيجابي والتعاون بمختلف المجالات مع الدول الأعضاء لتطوير أمن الطيران في المنطقة والعالم والإسهام في صناعة مستقبل آمن للطيران المدني.


وأشاد الحضور بالإنجازات التي حُققت في البرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط خلال العامين الماضيين، والدور الريادي الذي تقوده المملكة في مجال أمن الطيران في المنطقة، والدعم المستمر للدول الأعضاء ولأنشطة البرنامج لتعزيز أمن وحماية الطيران المدني من أفعال التدخل غير المشروع.