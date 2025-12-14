استضافت السعودية ممثلة بالهيئة العامة للطيران المدني، اجتماع اللجنة التوجيهية التنفيذية للبرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط، برئاسة نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لقطاع أمن الطيران بالهيئة رئيس البرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط محمد بن سعد الفوزان، وبحضور مدير مكتب النقل الجوي في الإيكاو محمد رحمة، ورئيس المكتب الإقليمي للشرق الأوسط في (إيكاو) المهندس محمد أبو بكر فارع.
وشهد الاجتماع مشاركة وفود الهيئات العامة للطيران المدني في سورية وقطر ولبنان وسلطتي الطيران المدني في الأردن ومصر، وعدد من ممثلي منظمة الإيكاو والدول الأعضاء، وذلك في فندق راديسون المطار بالرياض.
دور إيجابي
وبيَّن الفوزان في كلمته الافتتاحية أن الاجتماع يهدف إلى مناقشة أهم البنود والخروج بأفضل رؤية عمل تخص واقع أمن الطيران المدني، وتعزيز الدور الإيجابي والتعاون بمختلف المجالات مع الدول الأعضاء لتطوير أمن الطيران في المنطقة والعالم والإسهام في صناعة مستقبل آمن للطيران المدني.
وأشاد الحضور بالإنجازات التي حُققت في البرنامج التعاوني لأمن الطيران في الشرق الأوسط خلال العامين الماضيين، والدور الريادي الذي تقوده المملكة في مجال أمن الطيران في المنطقة، والدعم المستمر للدول الأعضاء ولأنشطة البرنامج لتعزيز أمن وحماية الطيران المدني من أفعال التدخل غير المشروع.
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, hosted the Executive Steering Committee meeting for the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East, chaired by the Vice President of the Aviation Security Sector at the Authority and Head of the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East, Mohammed bin Saad Al-Fawzan, with the presence of the Director of the Air Transport Office at ICAO, Mohammed Rahma, and the Regional Director for the Middle East at ICAO, Engineer Mohammed Abu Bakr Farah.
The meeting witnessed the participation of delegations from the Civil Aviation Authorities of Syria, Qatar, Lebanon, and the Civil Aviation Authorities of Jordan and Egypt, along with several representatives from ICAO and member states, held at the Radisson Airport Hotel in Riyadh.
Positive Role
Al-Fawzan indicated in his opening speech that the meeting aims to discuss the most important items and come up with the best operational vision regarding the reality of civil aviation security, enhancing the positive role and cooperation in various fields with member states to develop aviation security in the region and the world, and contributing to the creation of a safe future for civil aviation.
The attendees praised the achievements made in the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East over the past two years, and the leading role that the Kingdom plays in the field of aviation security in the region, as well as the continuous support to member states and the program's activities to enhance the security and protection of civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference.