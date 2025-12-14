The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, hosted the Executive Steering Committee meeting for the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East, chaired by the Vice President of the Aviation Security Sector at the Authority and Head of the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East, Mohammed bin Saad Al-Fawzan, with the presence of the Director of the Air Transport Office at ICAO, Mohammed Rahma, and the Regional Director for the Middle East at ICAO, Engineer Mohammed Abu Bakr Farah.



The meeting witnessed the participation of delegations from the Civil Aviation Authorities of Syria, Qatar, Lebanon, and the Civil Aviation Authorities of Jordan and Egypt, along with several representatives from ICAO and member states, held at the Radisson Airport Hotel in Riyadh.



Positive Role



Al-Fawzan indicated in his opening speech that the meeting aims to discuss the most important items and come up with the best operational vision regarding the reality of civil aviation security, enhancing the positive role and cooperation in various fields with member states to develop aviation security in the region and the world, and contributing to the creation of a safe future for civil aviation.



The attendees praised the achievements made in the Cooperative Aviation Security Program in the Middle East over the past two years, and the leading role that the Kingdom plays in the field of aviation security in the region, as well as the continuous support to member states and the program's activities to enhance the security and protection of civil aviation from acts of unlawful interference.