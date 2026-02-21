All eyes are on the "Kingdom Arena" today (Saturday), where Al-Hilal hosts Al-Ittihad in an exciting clash in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League. This match carries a special significance, especially after the transfer of French star Karim Benzema from "the Dean" to "the Leader" in a deal that created a huge buzz during the winter transfer window.



The spotlight is on Benzema, who is looking to prove himself with Al-Hilal, while Salem Al-Dawsari leads the scoring list in matches between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad across all competitions with 11 goals, in addition to 7 assists. He has also contributed to nine goals in the last 12 "Classico" matches between the two teams, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists.



On the other hand, Al-Dawsari outperforms several former Al-Hilal stars such as Thiago Neves and Carlos Eduardo, who each scored 7 goals against Al-Ittihad, while Al-Dawsari has 6 goals in league encounters between the two teams.



Historically, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have met 35 times in the Professional League, with Al-Hilal having the upper hand with 18 victories compared to 7 for Al-Ittihad, and the two teams have drawn on 10 occasions. Al-Hilal has scored 65 goals against Al-Ittihad, while they have conceded 40 goals. Al-Hilal has not lost in their last 8 home matches against Al-Ittihad in the competition, achieving 5 wins and 3 draws.