تتجه الأنظار نحو ملعب «مملكة أرينا» اليوم (السبت)، حيث يستضيف الهلال الاتحاد في قمة مثيرة ضمن الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي، وتحمل هذه المباراة طابعاً خاصاً خصوصاً بعد انتقال النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما من «العميد» إلى «الزعيم» في صفقة أحدثت ضجة كبيرة خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.


تُسلط الأضواء على بنزيما الذي يسعى لإثبات نفسه مع الهلال، بينما يتصدر سالم الدوسري قائمة هدافي مواجهات الهلال والاتحاد في جميع المسابقات برصيد 11 هدفاً، إضافة إلى 7 تمريرات حاسمة، كما ساهم في تسعة أهداف خلال آخر 12 مباراة «كلاسيكو» بين الفريقين إذ سجل 7 أهداف وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين.


من جهة أخرى، يتفوق الدوسري على عدد من نجوم الهلال السابقين مثل تياغو نيفيز وكارلوس إدواردو اللذين سجلا 7 أهداف لكل منهما ضد الاتحاد، بينما يملك الدوسري 6 أهداف في مواجهات الدوري السعودي بين الفريقين.


تاريخياً، التقى الهلال والاتحاد في 35 مباراة بدوري المحترفين، ويملك الهلال الأفضلية بـ18 انتصاراً مقابل 7 انتصارات للاتحاد، وتعادل الفريقان في 10 مناسبات، كما سجل الهلال 65 هدفاً في شباك الاتحاد، بينما استقبلت شباكه 40 هدفاً، ولم يخسر الهلال في آخر 8 مباريات على أرضه ضد الاتحاد في المسابقة، إذ حقق 5 انتصارات و3 تعادلات.