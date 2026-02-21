تتجه الأنظار نحو ملعب «مملكة أرينا» اليوم (السبت)، حيث يستضيف الهلال الاتحاد في قمة مثيرة ضمن الجولة الـ23 من دوري روشن السعودي، وتحمل هذه المباراة طابعاً خاصاً خصوصاً بعد انتقال النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما من «العميد» إلى «الزعيم» في صفقة أحدثت ضجة كبيرة خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية.
تُسلط الأضواء على بنزيما الذي يسعى لإثبات نفسه مع الهلال، بينما يتصدر سالم الدوسري قائمة هدافي مواجهات الهلال والاتحاد في جميع المسابقات برصيد 11 هدفاً، إضافة إلى 7 تمريرات حاسمة، كما ساهم في تسعة أهداف خلال آخر 12 مباراة «كلاسيكو» بين الفريقين إذ سجل 7 أهداف وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين.
من جهة أخرى، يتفوق الدوسري على عدد من نجوم الهلال السابقين مثل تياغو نيفيز وكارلوس إدواردو اللذين سجلا 7 أهداف لكل منهما ضد الاتحاد، بينما يملك الدوسري 6 أهداف في مواجهات الدوري السعودي بين الفريقين.
تاريخياً، التقى الهلال والاتحاد في 35 مباراة بدوري المحترفين، ويملك الهلال الأفضلية بـ18 انتصاراً مقابل 7 انتصارات للاتحاد، وتعادل الفريقان في 10 مناسبات، كما سجل الهلال 65 هدفاً في شباك الاتحاد، بينما استقبلت شباكه 40 هدفاً، ولم يخسر الهلال في آخر 8 مباريات على أرضه ضد الاتحاد في المسابقة، إذ حقق 5 انتصارات و3 تعادلات.
All eyes are on the "Kingdom Arena" today (Saturday), where Al-Hilal hosts Al-Ittihad in an exciting clash in the 23rd round of the Roshan Saudi League. This match carries a special significance, especially after the transfer of French star Karim Benzema from "the Dean" to "the Leader" in a deal that created a huge buzz during the winter transfer window.
The spotlight is on Benzema, who is looking to prove himself with Al-Hilal, while Salem Al-Dawsari leads the scoring list in matches between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad across all competitions with 11 goals, in addition to 7 assists. He has also contributed to nine goals in the last 12 "Classico" matches between the two teams, scoring 7 goals and providing 2 assists.
On the other hand, Al-Dawsari outperforms several former Al-Hilal stars such as Thiago Neves and Carlos Eduardo, who each scored 7 goals against Al-Ittihad, while Al-Dawsari has 6 goals in league encounters between the two teams.
Historically, Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad have met 35 times in the Professional League, with Al-Hilal having the upper hand with 18 victories compared to 7 for Al-Ittihad, and the two teams have drawn on 10 occasions. Al-Hilal has scored 65 goals against Al-Ittihad, while they have conceded 40 goals. Al-Hilal has not lost in their last 8 home matches against Al-Ittihad in the competition, achieving 5 wins and 3 draws.