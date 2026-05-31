أعلن نادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني، اليوم (الأحد)، تعاقده مع المدرب النمساوي آدي هوتر لقيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم لولاية ثانية.

بيان التعاقد

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «سيتولى النمساوي البالغ من العمر 56 عاماً منصب المدير الفني لفريق آينتراخت فرانكفورت اعتباراً من 1 يوليو 2026، إذ وقع المدرب عقداً حتى 30 يونيو 2029».

وأضاف البيان: «يعود آدي هوتر إلى النادي بعد فترة ناجحة قضاها في فرانكفورت بين يوليو 2018 ويونيو 2021، إذ قاد الفريق إلى نصف نهائي الدوري الأوروبي في موسمه الأول، محققاً الفوز في جميع مباريات دور المجموعات الست، وبعد 12 شهراً، وصل آينتراخت إلى نصف نهائي كأس ألمانيا قبل أن يضمن العودة إلى الدوري الأوروبي في موسم 2020-2021».

مسيرة جيدة

وبعد فترة تدريبه الأولى في فرانكفورت، تولى هوتر تدريب بوروسيا مونشنغلادباخ الألماني لموسم واحد قبل انضمامه إلى موناكو الفرنسي، كما سبق للمدرب أن حقق نجاحات كبيرة في النمسا وسويسرا، إذ فاز بثنائية الدوري والكأس مع سالزبورغ، وقاد يونغ بويز للفوز بلقب الدوري السويسري، إضافة إلى بلوغه نهائي كأس سويسرا.