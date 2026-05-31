The German club Eintracht Frankfurt announced today (Sunday) that it has signed Austrian coach Adi Hütter to lead the first football team for a second term.

Contract Statement

The club stated in a statement on its website: "The 56-year-old Austrian will take over as head coach of Eintracht Frankfurt starting July 1, 2026, as the coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2029."

The statement added: "Adi Hütter returns to the club after a successful period spent in Frankfurt between July 2018 and June 2021, where he led the team to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League in his first season, winning all six group stage matches. After 12 months, Eintracht reached the semi-finals of the DFB-Pokal before securing a return to the Europa League in the 2020-2021 season."

Good Career

After his first coaching stint in Frankfurt, Hütter took charge of Borussia Mönchengladbach for one season before joining AS Monaco in France. The coach has also achieved significant successes in Austria and Switzerland, winning the league and cup double with Salzburg, leading Young Boys to win the Swiss league title, in addition to reaching the final of the Swiss Cup.