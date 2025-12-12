اندلعت اشتباكات مسلحة عنيفة في مناطق متفرقة من مدينة صبراتة غرب ليبيا، مساء الخميس وفجر الجمعة، بعد هجوم مسلح استهدف بوابة أمنية تابعة لجهاز مكافحة التهديدات الأمنية قرب تقاطع المستشفى في المدينة.
وأعلن جهاز مكافحة التهديدات الأمنية في بيان رسمي أن الهجوم نفذته مجموعة خارجة عن القانون، مما أدى إلى مقتل قائد مليشيا معروف بـ«لعمو» (أحمد الدباشي)، وضبط أحد أفراد عصابته، وسط تصاعد التوتر الأمني في المدينة بأكملها.
وأكد الجهاز أن قواته ردت على الهجوم وأحبطت محاولة الاعتداء، لكن الاشتباكات امتدت إلى أحياء سكنية، مما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السكان.
وبحسب البيان، باشرت وحدات الجهاز عملية مداهمة لوكر المجموعة الإجرامية بناءً على إذن النيابة العامة، إذ جرى ضبط المدعو صالح الدباشي، فيما قُتل أحمد الدباشي «العمو» خلال تنفيذ العملية.
وأكد الجهاز أنه لن يتهاون مع أي تهديد يستهدف أمن المدينة أو سلامة المواطنين، مشدداً على استمرار عملياته بكل قوة وحزم، مع التعهد بنشر أي مستجدات فور توفرها.
تأتي هذه الأحداث في سياق صراع نفوذ مزمن في مدينة صبراتة، التي تعتبر إحدى أبرز نقاط انطلاق عمليات تهريب المهاجرين غير الشرعيين نحو أوروبا، إلى جانب تهريب الوقود والسلع.
وسيطرت على المدينة عدة تشكيلات مسلحة، أبرزها مجموعة «لعمو» (أحمد الدباشي)، الذي يُعتبر مطلوباً دولياً بتهم تهريب البشر والجرائم المنظمة.
ويعمل جهاز مكافحة التهديدات الأمنية، التابع لحكومة الوحدة الوطنية في طرابلس، على مواجهة هذه الشبكات من خلال حملات أمنية مكثفة، لكنه غالباً ما يواجه مقاومة مسلحة من المليشيات المتنافسة.
وشهدت صبراتة خلال 2025 عدة جولات اشتباكات مشابهة، خصوصاً بين مجموعات محلية وأخرى قادمة من مدن مجاورة مثل الزاوية، على خلفية السيطرة على المعابر والمصالح الاقتصادية غير المشروعة.
وأثار الهجوم والاشتباكات اللاحقة مخاوف من تصعيد أوسع، وسط دعوات من مجلس حكماء وأعيان صبراتة لوقف إطلاق النار وتدخل أمني لتهدئة الوضع، في الوقت الذي لم يُعلن بعد عن سقوط قتلى أو جرحى مدنيين، لكن السكان أفادوا بحالة من الخوف الشديد وإغلاق الشوارع.
