Violent armed clashes erupted in various areas of the city of Sabratha in western Libya on Thursday evening and Friday dawn, following an armed attack targeting a security gate belonging to the Security Threats Mitigation Agency near the hospital intersection in the city.

The Security Threats Mitigation Agency announced in an official statement that the attack was carried out by a group outside the law, resulting in the death of a militia leader known as "Al-Amu" (Ahmed Dabbashi), and the arrest of one of his gang members, amid rising security tensions throughout the city.

The agency confirmed that its forces responded to the attack and thwarted the attempted assault, but the clashes extended to residential neighborhoods, causing panic among the residents.

According to the statement, the agency's units began an operation to raid the hideout of the criminal group based on a public prosecutor's warrant, during which the individual named Saleh Dabbashi was arrested, while Ahmed Dabbashi "Al-Amu" was killed during the operation.

The agency affirmed that it will not tolerate any threat targeting the city's security or the safety of its citizens, emphasizing the continuation of its operations with strength and determination, while pledging to announce any updates as soon as they become available.

These events come in the context of a chronic power struggle in the city of Sabratha, which is considered one of the main launch points for illegal migrant smuggling operations towards Europe, in addition to fuel and goods smuggling.

The city is controlled by several armed groups, most notably the "Al-Amu" group (Ahmed Dabbashi), who is considered a wanted international figure on charges of human trafficking and organized crimes.

The Security Threats Mitigation Agency, affiliated with the National Unity Government in Tripoli, is working to confront these networks through intensive security campaigns, but it often faces armed resistance from competing militias.

Sabratha witnessed several rounds of similar clashes in 2025, especially between local groups and others coming from neighboring cities like Zawiya, over control of crossings and illegal economic interests.

The attack and subsequent clashes raised fears of a broader escalation, amid calls from the Council of Elders and Notables of Sabratha for a ceasefire and security intervention to calm the situation, while no reports of civilian casualties or injuries have yet been announced, but residents reported a state of extreme fear and street closures.