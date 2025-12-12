The Jordanian national football team qualified for the semifinals of the Arab Cup after defeating their Iraqi counterpart with a score of one goal to none in the match held today at the Education City Stadium in the quarterfinals of the tournament currently taking place in Doha, which will continue until the 18th of this month. The only goal of the match was scored by player Ali Alwan from a penalty kick in the 41st minute, setting up a semifinal clash for the Jordanian team against the Saudi team, which won against the Palestinian team in the quarterfinals with a score of 2 – 1 after extra time.