تأهل المنتخب الأردني لكرة القدم إلى الدور نصف النهائي من كأس العرب، إثر فوزه على نظيره العراقي بهدف دون رد في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم، على استاد المدينة التعليمية في الدور ربع النهائي من البطولة المقامة حاليا في الدوحة وتستمر حتى 18 الشهر الجاري، وسجل هدف المباراة الوحيد اللاعب علي علوان من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 41، ليضرب المنتخب الأردني موعدا في الدور نصف النهائي مع نظيره السعودي الفائز على المنتخب الفلسطيني في ربع النهائي 2 – 1 بعد التمديد.