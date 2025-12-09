بوركينا فاسو تعتقل 11 عسكرياً نيجيرياً بعد اعتراض طائرتهم

The military authorities in Burkina Faso announced that their air defenses forced a Nigerian military transport aircraft, a C-130 Hercules belonging to the Nigerian Air Force, to make an emergency landing at Bobo Dioulasso Airport (the second largest city in the country) after it entered Burkinabe airspace without prior permission.

The Confederation of the Sahel (an alliance of three countries: Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger) confirmed in a joint statement that the aircraft was intercepted while flying within national airspace on Sunday, December 7, and was immediately forced to change its course and land under strict surveillance from the Burkinabe Air Force.

According to the military authorities, 11 Nigerian soldiers on board were detained, including technical crew and officers, and they are now under military investigation.

The spokesperson for the ruling military council in Ouagadougou stated: "We will not allow any country – whether friend or otherwise – to violate our air sovereignty; legal and military actions will be taken against violators."

Burkina Faso has not yet clarified the nature of the aircraft's mission or its actual destination, but Burkinabe security sources have mentioned "suspicions that it was heading to support forces loyal to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in a sensitive border area."

For its part, Abuja has not issued any official comment, but Nigerian diplomatic sources described the incident as "extremely serious" and indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing an urgent response.

This incident comes in the context of a near-total rupture between the Tri-National Sahel Confederation (which withdrew from ECOWAS in January 2025) and Nigeria, the most prominent and powerful member of the regional group.

Since the coups in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso from 2022 to 2024, the involved countries have exchanged accusations of supporting terrorism or interfering in internal affairs, culminating in ECOWAS imposing harsh sanctions and then threatening military intervention against Niger in 2023.

Ouagadougou, Bamako, and Niamey also secretly accuse Abuja of using its air bases to support intelligence and logistical operations against them, with previous French and American backing, which Nigeria continuously denies.

The interception of the Nigerian aircraft is considered the first public event of its kind between a country from the Sahel Confederation and Nigeria, signaling the potential for serious military or diplomatic escalation in a region already suffering from the expansion of jihadist groups and ongoing humanitarian crises.