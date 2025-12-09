أعلنت السلطات العسكرية في بوركينا فاسو، أن دفاعاتها الجوية أجبرت طائرة نقل عسكرية نيجيرية من طراز «سي-130 هيركيوليز» تابعة لسلاح الجو النيجيري على الهبوط الاضطراري في مطار بوبو ديولاسو (ثاني أكبر مدن البلاد)، بعد دخولها المجال الجوي البوركيني دون إذن مسبق.

وأكدت كونفدرالية دول الساحل (تحالف الدول الثلاث: بوركينا فاسو، مالي، النيجر) في بيان مشترك أن الطائرة تم اعتراضها أثناء تحليقها داخل الأجواء الوطنية يوم الأحد 7 ديسمبر، وعلى الفور أُجبرت على تغيير مسارها والهبوط تحت مراقبة مشددة من القوات الجوية البوركينية.

ووفقاً للسلطات العسكرية تم توقيف 11 عسكرياً نيجيرياً كانوا على متنها، بينهم الطاقم الفني وضباط، وهم الآن رهن التحقيق العسكري.

بوركينا فاسو تعتقل 11 عسكرياً نيجيرياً بعد اعتراض طائرتهم

وقال المتحدث باسم المجلس العسكري الحاكم في واغادوغو: «لن نسمح لأي دولة – صديقة كانت أم غير ذلك – بانتهاك سيادتنا الجوية، الإجراءات القانونية والعسكرية ستُتخذ بحق المخالفين».

ولم توضح بوركينا فاسو حتى الآن طبيعة مهمة الطائرة أو وجهتها الفعلية، لكن مصادر أمنية بوركينية تحدثت عن «شبهات بأنها كانت متجهة لدعم قوات موالية للمجموعة الاقتصادية لدول غرب أفريقيا (إيكواس) في منطقة حدودية حساسة».

من جانبها، لم تصدر أبوجا أي تعليق رسمي، لكن مصادر دبلوماسية نيجيرية وصفت الحادثة بـ«الخطير للغاية» وأشارت إلى أن وزارة الخارجية تعكف على إعداد رد عاجل.

تأتي الحادثة في سياق قطيعة شبه كاملة بين كونفدرالية الساحل الثلاثية (التي انسحبت من إيكواس في يناير 2025) ونيجيريا، العضو الأبرز والأقوى في المجموعة الإقليمية.

ومنذ انقلابات 2022-2024 في النيجر ومالي وبوركينا فاسو، تتبادل الدول الأطراف اتهامات بدعم الإرهاب أو التدخل في الشؤون الداخلية، وصلت ذروتها بفرض إيكواس عقوبات قاسية ثم تهديد بالتدخل العسكري ضد النيجر في 2023.

كما تتهم واغادوغو وباماكو ونيامي أبوجا سراً باستخدام قواعدها الجوية لدعم عمليات استخباراتية ولوجستية ضدهم، بمساندة فرنسية وأمريكية سابقة، وهو ما تنفيه نيجيريا باستمرار.

ويُعتبر اعتراض الطائرة النيجيرية أول حدث من نوعه علناً بين دولة من كونفدرالية الساحل ونيجيريا، مما ينذر باحتمال تصعيد عسكري أو دبلوماسي خطير في منطقة تعاني أصلاً من تمدد الجماعات الجهادية وأزمات إنسانية متلاحقة.