أتلف مشروع مسام السعودي لنزع الألغام في اليمن، اليوم (الأربعاء)، 4100 لغم وذخيرة غير منفجرة ومخلفات حرب في منطقة باب المندب بمحافظة تعز، غرب اليمن.


وأكد المشروع، في بيان، أن العملية نفذت بإشراف فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني التابع للمشروع، في إطار الجهود المستمرة لتطهير الأراضي اليمنية من الألغام والعبوات الناسفة والذخائر غير المنفجرة التي لا تزال تهدد حياة المدنيين، مؤكدا أن المخلفات التي جرى إتلافها زرعها الحوثي في عدد في السواحل والمزارع والطرق اليمنية غرب البلاد.

الذي جرى تفجيرها


بالأرقام.. الألغام التي جرى إتلافها


وأوضح البيان أن المخلفات التي جرى إتلافها في منطقة بعيدة عن مواقع التجمعات المدنية شملت 32 لغما مضادا للأفراد، و31 لغما مضادا للدبابات، و69 قذيفة متنوعة، و23 عبوة ناسفة، و8 قنابل يدوية، إضافة إلى 1320 صمام تفجير، و2615 طلقة متنوعة الأحجام، وصاروخين.


ولفت البيان إلى أن العملية تضمنت أيضا كميات كبيرة من مخلفات الحرب التي جمعتها فرق المشروع المنتشرة في مناطق الساحل الغربي لليمن.


وأكد قائد فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني في «مسام» المهندس أديب رجب أن هذه العمليات الدورية تعد محورية للحد من المخاطر المباشرة التي تهدد حياة المدنيين، موضحا أن هذه المتفجرات التي جرى التخلص منها كانت ستظل قابلة للانفجار لسنوات طويلة، وقد تتسبب في حوادث مميتة إما بالعبث بها أو بسبب تأثير العوامل الطبيعية عليها.


إزالة المخاطر التي تهدد المدنيين


وقال رجب إن فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني ينفذ عمليات الإتلاف وفقا لمعايير دولية صارمة، لضمان إزالة مصادر الخطر بشكل كامل وتأمين المناطق المطهرة، انطلاقا من رسالة المشروع الإنسانية الرامية إلى حماية المدنيين والحد من الآثار المدمرة للألغام ومخلفات الحرب في مختلف أنحاء اليمن، مضيفا: فريق المهمات الخاصة الثاني «مسام» سيواصل أداء مهماته بنفس العزيمة حتى تصبح جميع المناطق المستهدفة آمنة وخالية من تهديد كافة مخلفات الحرب.


يُذكر أن مشروع «مسام» يواصل جهوده الإنسانية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية التي تشهد تلوثا واسع النطاق بالألغام والعبوات الناسفة؛ بهدف ضمان عودة آمنة للحياة المدنية.