The Saudi Project Masam for Mine Clearance in Yemen today (Wednesday) destroyed 4,100 landmines, unexploded ordnance, and war remnants in the Bab al-Mandab area of Taiz Governorate, western Yemen.



The project confirmed in a statement that the operation was carried out under the supervision of the second special missions team affiliated with the project, as part of ongoing efforts to clear Yemeni lands of mines, explosive devices, and unexploded ordnance that continue to threaten civilian lives. It emphasized that the remnants that were destroyed were planted by the Houthis in various coastal areas, farms, and roads in western Yemen.



By the Numbers: The Mines Destroyed



The statement clarified that the remnants destroyed in an area far from civilian gathering sites included 32 anti-personnel mines, 31 anti-tank mines, 69 assorted shells, 23 explosive devices, 8 hand grenades, in addition to 1,320 detonators, 2,615 rounds of various calibers, and two rockets.



The statement also pointed out that the operation included large quantities of war remnants collected by the project teams deployed in the western coastal areas of Yemen.



Engineer Adeb Rajab, the leader of the second special missions team at Masam, confirmed that these periodic operations are crucial to reducing the immediate risks threatening civilian lives, explaining that these explosives that were disposed of could have remained explosive for many years and could cause fatal accidents either through tampering or due to the effects of natural factors on them.



Eliminating Risks to Civilians



Rajab stated that the second special missions team conducts destruction operations according to strict international standards to ensure the complete removal of sources of danger and secure the cleared areas, based on the humanitarian message of the project aimed at protecting civilians and mitigating the devastating effects of mines and war remnants throughout Yemen. He added that the second special missions team of Masam will continue to carry out its missions with the same determination until all targeted areas are safe and free from the threat of all war remnants.



It is worth noting that the Masam project continues its humanitarian efforts in various Yemeni governorates that are witnessing widespread contamination by mines and explosive devices, aiming to ensure a safe return to civilian life.