Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz confirmed that the southern issue has entered a new phase and a real path, sponsored by the Kingdom and supported by the international community, through the Riyadh conference, which aims to bring together all the people of the south to find fair solutions that meet their aspirations and will.

The Defense Minister described the decision made by southern figures and leaders to dissolve the Transitional Council as a courageous step that reflects a commitment to the future of the southern cause and encourages the participation of other southern individuals in the Riyadh conference to serve their national cause.

Prince Khalid bin Salman explained that the Kingdom will form a preparatory committee in consultation with southern figures in preparation for the conference, which will include representatives from all southern governorates without exception, affirming the Kingdom's support for the outcomes of the conference to ensure they are presented at the table of comprehensive political dialogue in Yemen.