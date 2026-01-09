أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز أن قضية الجنوب دخلت مرحلة جديدة ومسارًا حقيقيًا، ترعاه المملكة ويدعمه المجتمع الدولي، من خلال مؤتمر الرياض الذي يهدف إلى جمع كافة أبناء الجنوب لإيجاد حلول عادلة تلبي تطلعاتهم وإرادتهم.

ووصف وزير الدفاع القرار الذي اتخذته الشخصيات والقيادات الجنوبية بحل المجلس الانتقالي بأنه خطوة شجاعة تعكس الحرص على مستقبل القضية الجنوبية، وتشجع مشاركة باقي أبناء الجنوب في مؤتمر الرياض لخدمة قضيتهم الوطنية.

وأوضح الأمير خالد بن سلمان أن المملكة ستشكل لجنة تحضيرية بالتشاور مع الشخصيات الجنوبية استعدادًا للمؤتمر، الذي سيشارك فيه ممثلون من جميع محافظات الجنوب دون استثناء، مؤكداً دعم المملكة لمخرجات المؤتمر لضمان طرحها على طاولة الحوار السياسي الشامل في اليمن.