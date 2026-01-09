The royal decree was issued promoting the Director of Traffic Safety in the Riyadh Region, Brigadier Engineer Saleem bin Nafeh Al-Rasheedi, to the rank of Major General Engineer.

Major General Al-Rasheedi expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation for the precious royal trust, promising to exert more effort and dedication in serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.

In this regard, Major Engineer Saleem Al-Rasheedi received congratulations and best wishes from family, friends, and officials on the occasion of his promotion to the rank of Major General.