صدر الأمر الملكي الكريم بترقية مدير السلامة المرورية بمرور منطقة الرياض العميد المهندس سليم بن نافع الرشيدي إلى رتبة لواء مهندس.

وأعرب اللواء الرشيدي عن عظيم شكره وامتنانه للثقة الملكية الغالية، واعداً ببذل المزيد من الجهد والعطاء لخدمة الدين ثم المليك والوطن.

إلى ذلك، تلقى اللواء المهندس سليم الرشيدي التهاني والتبريكات من الأهل والأصدقاء والمسؤولين بمناسبة ترقيته إلى رتبة لواء.