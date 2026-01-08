The General Authority for Ports has warned contractors working with government entities that strict measures will be taken against violators who continue to operate with transport vehicles that do not have valid operating cards, emphasizing that non-compliance with regulations will lead to a ban on receiving containers at the ports' sites and yards.



A circular issued by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, based on a letter from the General Authority for Ports, which included instructions from the General Authority for Transport (which "Okaz" has reviewed), revealed that contractors are still working on government projects and operational contracts using trucks without obtaining transport licenses or operating cards, and have not corrected their legal status. It pointed out that the violations include contractors working in direct transport activities, in addition to those involved in projects that require truck operations, such as construction projects, cleaning contracts, and others.



The General Authority for Ports confirmed a set of controls and regulatory procedures, the most prominent of which is requiring all companies contracted or licensed in the logistics area at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam to verify, when contracting with any carrier, the availability of valid operating cards for trucks issued by the General Authority for Transport, stressing the need to expedite the correction of the status of establishments working on operational projects and contracts.



The Authority indicated that this commitment includes all direct and indirect transactions related to the transport of containers to and from storage yards in the logistics area of the port, warning that non-compliance will result in a ban on receiving containers in the violating yards or sites.

No Financial Compensation



It emphasized that no financial claims or compensations arising from the ban on receiving containers will be considered or acknowledged, including – but not limited to – fees or fines for delays in returning containers to storage yards, or any other operational costs resulting from non-compliance with regulatory requirements.



The Authority clarified that the full legal and financial responsibility for any effects, obligations, or losses resulting from the operation or reception of trucks without a valid operating card lies with the beneficiary, the cause, or the operating entity, with no liability on the General Authority for Ports, affirming that these measures are part of enhancing compliance and raising the level of safety and organization in the transport and logistics services sector.