توعدت الهيئة العامة للموانئ المقاولين المتعاقدين مع جهات حكومية باتخاذ إجراءات صارمة بحق المخالفين الذين يواصلون العمل بمركبات نقل غير حاصلة على بطاقات تشغيل سارية، مؤكدة أن عدم الالتزام بالأنظمة سيؤدي إلى منع استقبال الحاويات في المواقع والساحات التابعة للموانئ.


وكشف تعميم صادر عن اتحاد الغرف التجارية، استنادًا إلى خطاب الهيئة العامة للموانئ، والمتضمن تعليمات الهيئة العامة للنقل (اطلعت «عكاظ» على مضمونه) عن رصد استمرار عمل مقاولين في مشاريع وعقود تشغيلية حكومية باستخدام شاحنات دون إصدار تراخيص نقل أو بطاقات تشغيل، وعدم تصحيح أوضاعهم النظامية، مشيرًا أن المخالفات تشمل المقاولين العاملين في أنشطة النقل المباشر، إضافة إلى العاملين في المشاريع التي تتطلب تشغيل الشاحنات، مثل مشاريع الإنشاءات وعقود النظافة وغيرها.


وأكدت الهيئة العامة للموانئ جملة من الضوابط والإجراءات التنظيمية، أبرزها إلزام جميع الشركات المتعاقدة أو المرخصة في المنطقة اللوجستية بميناء الملك عبدالعزيز بالدمام بالتحقق عند التعاقد مع أي ناقل، من توفر بطاقات تشغيل سارية للشاحنات صادرة عن الهيئة العامة للنقل، مع التشديد على ضرورة المسارعة في تصحيح أوضاع المنشآت العاملة في المشاريع والعقود التشغيلية.


وبيّنت الهيئة أن هذا الالتزام يشمل جميع التعاملات المباشرة وغير المباشرة المرتبطة بنقل الحاويات من وإلى ساحات التخزين في المنطقة اللوجستية بالميناء، محذرة من أن عدم الامتثال سيترتب عليه منع استقبال الحاويات في الساحات أو المواقع المخالفة.

لا تعويضات مالية


وشددت على أنه لن يُنظر أو يُعتد بأي مطالبات مالية أو تعويضات تنشأ نتيجة منع استقبال الحاويات، بما في ذلك – على سبيل المثال لا الحصر – أجور أو غرامات تأخير إعادة الحاويات إلى ساحات التخزين، أو أي تكاليف تشغيلية أخرى ناتجة عن عدم الالتزام بالمتطلبات النظامية.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن كامل المسؤولية النظامية والمالية عن أي آثار أو التزامات أو خسائر تترتب على تشغيل أو استقبال شاحنات غير حاصلة على بطاقة تشغيل سارية تقع على عاتق المستفيد أو المتسبب أو الجهة المشغلة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على الهيئة العامة للموانئ، مؤكدة أن هذه الإجراءات تأتي في إطار تعزيز الامتثال ورفع مستوى السلامة والتنظيم في قطاع النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.