انكشف الستار عن هجوم سيبراني هائل استهدف موظفين وأعضاء لجان حساسة في الكونغرس الأمريكي، إذ نجحت مجموعة «سولت تايفون» المرتبطة بالحكومة الصينية في اختراق بريدهم الإلكتروني ومكالماتهم الخاصة وفقاً لتقرير نشرته «فاينانشيال تايمز». ويعتبر الخبر صدمة للدوائر السياسية، إذ تأثر بشكل مباشر أعضاء لجان شؤون الصين والاستخبارات والقوات المسلحة، وسط قلق متزايد من تأثير الهجمات على الأمن القومي.

وأكد كبير الديمقراطيين في لجنة الاستخبارات بمجلس الشيوخ مارك وارنر أن الهجوم لم يقتصر على البريد الإلكتروني، بل شمل اعتراض رسائل نصية ومكالمات هاتفية، محذراً من أن أي مسؤول لا يستخدم هواتف مشفرة قد يصبح هدفاً سهلاً.

ويُعرف عن المجموعة أسماء أخرى منها غوست إيمبرور و فيموس سبارو وUNC2286، وكانت وراء اختراق 8 شركات اتصالات أمريكية عام 2024، ما أثار توتراً بين واشنطن وبكين.

وردت السفارة الصينية على الاتهامات، واصفة إياها بأنها «تكهنات لا أساس لها»، بينما امتنع مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي والبيت الأبيض عن التعليق، ما يزيد الغموض حول حجم الخسائر والمعلومات المسروقة.

ويسلط هذا الهجوم ضوءاً جديداً على هشاشة الأنظمة الرقمية الأمريكية، ويثير تساؤلات عن الإجراءات الأمنية المتخذة لحماية المعلومات الحساسة داخل الكونغرس، ويعيد إلى الواجهة التهديدات السيبرانية الدولية في قلب السياسة الأمريكية.