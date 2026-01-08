The curtain has been lifted on a massive cyberattack targeting employees and members of sensitive committees in the U.S. Congress, as the group "Salt Typhoon," linked to the Chinese government, succeeded in hacking their emails and private calls, according to a report published by the "Financial Times." The news is a shock to political circles, as members of the China, Intelligence, and Armed Services committees were directly affected, amid growing concerns about the impact of the attacks on national security.

Senate Intelligence Committee's senior Democrat Mark Warner confirmed that the attack was not limited to email, but also included the interception of text messages and phone calls, warning that any official not using encrypted phones could become an easy target.

The group is known by other names including Ghost Emperor, Famous Sparrow, and UNC2286, and was behind the hacking of 8 U.S. telecommunications companies in 2024, which heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The Chinese embassy responded to the accusations, describing them as "baseless speculation," while the FBI and the White House declined to comment, adding to the ambiguity surrounding the extent of the losses and the stolen information.

This attack sheds new light on the vulnerability of American digital systems and raises questions about the security measures taken to protect sensitive information within Congress, bringing international cyber threats back to the forefront of American politics.