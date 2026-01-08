استقبل مطار الملك عبدالعزيز بجدة اليوم (الخميس)، ثاني الرحلات التي تقل السياح العالقين في جزيرة سقطرى اليمنية، حيث وصلت الرحلة وعلى متنها 140 سائحاً من22 جنسية مختلفة، من بينهم 4 سياح إماراتيين.

‏و شهدت الرحلة نقل السياح الأجانب الذين كانوا عالقين في محافظة سقطرى، في إطار الجهود المبذولة لتسهيل عودتهم ونقلهم بأمان، وسط متابعة وتنظيم لعملية الوصول، وبدأت إجراءات الاستقبال مكتملة، إيذانًا بوصولهم إلى المملكة بعد فترة من بقائهم عالقين في الجزيرة اليمنية.

ووفق مصادر «عكاظ» تؤمّن السلطات السعودية تذاكر سفر مجانية للمتعثرين منهم لمواصلة رحلاتهم إلى بلادهم، بالإضافة إلى توفير السكن بشكل مجاني ووجبات.

وأكد معمر الإرياني وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة وصول أول رحلة جوية مباشرة من جزيرة سقطرى إلى مدينة جدة، وعلى متنها 180 سائحاً، مؤكداً أنه يمثل خطوة سيادية وعملية مهمة، تجسد نجاح الجهود الحكومية والتنسيق المؤسسي الهادف إلى معالجة أوضاع السياح، وتعزيز الربط الجوي الدولي مع أرخبيل سقطرى، بما يرسخ حضوره كوجهة سياحية عالمية فريدة.

‏و قال الوزير الإرياني نثمن عالياً الجهود الكبيرة التي بذلتها شركة الخطوط الجوية اليمنية، بقيادة رئيس مجلس إدارتها سعادة الكابتن ناصر محمود، في تسيير هذه الرحلة، التي لا تمثل حدثاً استثنائياً فحسب، بل تشكل انطلاقة حقيقية نحو تسيير رحلات جوية مباشرة ومنتظمة بين سقطرى وجدة خلال الايام القادمة، بما يفتح آفاقاً أوسع للسياحة الدولية، ويعزز الثقة بالناقل الوطني ودوره في دعم الاقتصاد والسياحة.

‏و استطرد، كما نؤكد أن هذه الخطوة تمثل بداية لمسار أوسع يستهدف توسيع حركة السفر السياحي إلى الأرخبيل بصورة مدروسة ومستدامة، وبما يضمن الحفاظ على البيئة الفريدة لسقطرى، وتطوير البنية التحتية السياحية والخدمية في المحافظة، وخلق فرص تنموية حقيقية لأبنائها، وفق رؤية وطنية متكاملة تحترم خصوصية الأرخبيل البيئية والثقافية.

‏و اختتم معمر الإرياني حديثة قائلاً: أجدها فرصة لان أعرب عن بالغ الشكر والتقدير للأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية على ما قدموه من تعاون وتسهيلات فنية وتشغيلية أسهمت في إنجاح هذه الخطوة، وهو ما يعكس عمق العلاقات الأخوية بين البلدين، ويجسد حرصاً على دعم الاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن.

هذا وتضمنت الرحلة التي وصلت إلى مطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي 22 جنسية بينهم 4 إماراتيين، فيما عدد الواصلين حتى اللحظة يقترب من 319، حيث استقبل في أولى الرحلات 179 راكباً من جنسيات أوروبية وأمريكية وآسيوية منهم41 سائحاً غادروا مباشرة.

وتضم الجنسيات على أولى الرحلات 32 إيطالياً و19 روسياً و9 بولنيين، و7 أمريكيين و6 ألمانيين و5 كرواتيين و4 إسبانيين و5 صينيين و5 أستراليين، و2 من بيلاروسيا وفيتناميان وأردنيان وفرنسي و3 بريطانيين ونمساوي.