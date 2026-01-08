Saudi Arabia welcomed today (Thursday) the second flight carrying tourists stranded on the Yemeni island of Socotra, as the flight arrived in the city of Jeddah with 140 tourists from 22 different nationalities, including 4 Emirati tourists.

The flight witnessed the transfer of foreign tourists who were stranded in Socotra Governorate, as part of the efforts made to facilitate their safe return and transport, with monitoring and organization of the arrival process. The reception procedures began fully, signaling their arrival in the Kingdom after a period of being stranded on the Yemeni island.

According to sources from “Okaz,” Saudi authorities are providing free travel tickets for those who are stranded to continue their journeys back to their countries, in addition to providing free accommodation and meals.

Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani confirmed the arrival of the first direct flight from Socotra Island to Jeddah, carrying 180 tourists, emphasizing that it represents a sovereign and important operational step, reflecting the success of government efforts and institutional coordination aimed at addressing the situation of tourists and enhancing international air connectivity with the Socotra archipelago, thereby solidifying its presence as a unique global tourist destination.

Minister Al-Eryani stated that we highly appreciate the significant efforts made by Yemenia Airways, led by its Chairman, Captain Nasser Mahmoud, in operating this flight, which not only represents an exceptional event but also marks a real start towards operating direct and regular flights between Socotra and Jeddah in the coming days, opening wider horizons for international tourism and enhancing confidence in the national carrier and its role in supporting the economy and tourism.

He added that we confirm this step represents the beginning of a broader path aimed at expanding tourist travel to the archipelago in a studied and sustainable manner, ensuring the preservation of Socotra's unique environment, developing the tourism and service infrastructure in the governorate, and creating real developmental opportunities for its residents, in line with a comprehensive national vision that respects the environmental and cultural uniqueness of the archipelago.

Minister Muammar Al-Eryani concluded his remarks by saying: I find it an opportunity to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the cooperation and technical and operational facilities they provided, which contributed to the success of this step, reflecting the depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and embodying a commitment to support stability and development in Yemen.

The flight that arrived at King Abdulaziz International Airport included 22 nationalities, including 4 Emiratis, while the total number of arrivals so far is approaching 319, as the first flights welcomed 179 passengers from European, American, and Asian nationalities, of whom 41 tourists left directly.

The nationalities on the first flights included 32 Italians, 19 Russians, 9 Poles, 7 Americans, 6 Germans, 5 Croatians, 4 Spaniards, 5 Chinese, 5 Australians, 2 from Belarus, 2 Vietnamese, 2 Jordanians, 1 French, 3 British, and 1 Austrian.