كشف استطلاع أجرته مؤسسة «غالوب» تحوّلاً لافتاً في اتجاهات الرأي العام الأمريكي، إذ أبدى 41% من المشاركين تعاطفهم مع الفلسطينيين مقابل 36% مع الإسرائيليين، في أول تقارب يصل إلى حد التكافؤ منذ بدء قياسات المؤسسة قبل عقود.
وقبل حرب غزة التي اندلعت عقب هجوم «حماس» في 7 أكتوبر 2023، كان 54% من الأمريكيين يتعاطفون مع الإسرائيليين مقابل 31% مع الفلسطينيين. وتبلغ نسبة الخطأ في الاستطلاع 4%، ما يعني أن النسب الحالية قد تكون متقاربة إحصائياً.
وأشار الاستطلاع، الذي شمل ألف شخص، إلى أن الديمقراطيين كانوا المحرك الرئيسي لهذا التحول؛ إذ قال نحو ثلثيهم إنهم يتعاطفون أكثر مع الفلسطينيين، مقابل اثنين من كل عشرة فقط مع الإسرائيليين. كما أبدى المستقلون، للمرة الأولى، تعاطفاً أكبر مع الفلسطينيين مقارنة بالإسرائيليين.
في المقابل، لا يزال نحو 7 من كل 10 جمهوريين يعلنون تعاطفهم مع إسرائيل، وإن كانت النسبة أقل من مستويات ما قبل الحرب.
وعلى صعيد الأجيال، أظهر الاستطلاع أن نحو نصف الأمريكيين بين 18 و34 عاماً يتعاطفون مع الفلسطينيين، مقارنة بربعهم تقريباً مع الإسرائيليين، فيما تتقلص الفجوة أيضاً لدى الفئات الأكبر سناً.
كما بيّن الاستطلاع أن 57% من الأمريكيين يؤيدون إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة.
A survey conducted by the "Gallup" organization revealed a notable shift in American public opinion, with 41% of participants expressing sympathy for the Palestinians compared to 36% for the Israelis, marking the first approach to parity since the organization began its measurements decades ago.
Before the Gaza war that erupted following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, 54% of Americans sympathized with the Israelis, while 31% sympathized with the Palestinians. The margin of error in the survey is 4%, meaning that the current percentages may be statistically close.
The survey, which included a thousand people, indicated that Democrats were the main drivers of this shift; about two-thirds of them said they sympathized more with the Palestinians, compared to only two in ten with the Israelis. Independents also showed, for the first time, greater sympathy for the Palestinians compared to the Israelis.
In contrast, about 7 in 10 Republicans still express sympathy for Israel, although this percentage is lower than pre-war levels.
Regarding generations, the survey showed that nearly half of Americans aged 18 to 34 sympathize with the Palestinians, compared to about a quarter with the Israelis, while the gap also narrows among older age groups.
The survey also revealed that 57% of Americans support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.