كشف استطلاع أجرته مؤسسة «غالوب» تحوّلاً لافتاً في اتجاهات الرأي العام الأمريكي، إذ أبدى 41% من المشاركين تعاطفهم مع الفلسطينيين مقابل 36% مع الإسرائيليين، في أول تقارب يصل إلى حد التكافؤ منذ بدء قياسات المؤسسة قبل عقود.

وقبل حرب غزة التي اندلعت عقب هجوم «حماس» في 7 أكتوبر 2023، كان 54% من الأمريكيين يتعاطفون مع الإسرائيليين مقابل 31% مع الفلسطينيين. وتبلغ نسبة الخطأ في الاستطلاع 4%، ما يعني أن النسب الحالية قد تكون متقاربة إحصائياً.

وأشار الاستطلاع، الذي شمل ألف شخص، إلى أن الديمقراطيين كانوا المحرك الرئيسي لهذا التحول؛ إذ قال نحو ثلثيهم إنهم يتعاطفون أكثر مع الفلسطينيين، مقابل اثنين من كل عشرة فقط مع الإسرائيليين. كما أبدى المستقلون، للمرة الأولى، تعاطفاً أكبر مع الفلسطينيين مقارنة بالإسرائيليين.

في المقابل، لا يزال نحو 7 من كل 10 جمهوريين يعلنون تعاطفهم مع إسرائيل، وإن كانت النسبة أقل من مستويات ما قبل الحرب.

وعلى صعيد الأجيال، أظهر الاستطلاع أن نحو نصف الأمريكيين بين 18 و34 عاماً يتعاطفون مع الفلسطينيين، مقارنة بربعهم تقريباً مع الإسرائيليين، فيما تتقلص الفجوة أيضاً لدى الفئات الأكبر سناً.

كما بيّن الاستطلاع أن 57% من الأمريكيين يؤيدون إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة في الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة.