اتفق أعضاء المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي والهيئات التابعة له على حل المجلس، استعداداً للمشاركة في مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي المقرر عقده في الرياض.


وأكد الأعضاء، في بيان صدر، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لم يحقق الأهداف المرجوة منه.


ولفت البيان إلى أن أعضاء المجلس لم يشاركوا في قرار العملية العسكرية بحضرموت والمهرة، مؤكداً أن هذه العملية «أضرت بالقضية الجنوبية».


ودعا بيان المجلس مختلف الشخصيات والقيادات الفاعلة للانخراط بمسار الحوار، معرباً على الأمل بالتوصل، خلال مؤتمر الرياض، إلى «رؤية وتصور لحل قضية الجنوب».


وشكر بيان المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المملكة العربية السعودية على استضافتها المرتقبة لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي.


وشارك في اجتماعات المجلس، اليوم، أبو زرعة المحرمي وأحمد سعيد بن بريك.


ودعا رئيس الأركان اليمني الفريق صغير بن عزيز، إلى دمج جميع التشكيلات العسكرية تحت مظلة وزارة الدفاع، محذراً من أن الجيش الذي تتعدد ولاءاته يكون مهدداً لكيان الدولة، مشيداً بالدعم السعودي الكبير لليمن ومؤسسته العسكرية.


وأكدت مصادر يمنية وشهود عيان وصول دفعة جديدة من قوات درع الوطن إلى عدن، اليوم (الجمعة). وأفادت بأن «ألوية العمالقة» ستتولى حماية المؤسسات في عدن، مؤكدة أن الأوضاع مستقرة لليوم الثالث على التوالي. ولفتت المصادر إلى تنسيق كامل بين ألوية العمالقة و«درع الوطن» في عدن، وأن جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب يفعّل عمله لحماية عدن.