اتفق أعضاء المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي والهيئات التابعة له على حل المجلس، استعداداً للمشاركة في مؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي المقرر عقده في الرياض.
وأكد الأعضاء، في بيان صدر، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي لم يحقق الأهداف المرجوة منه.
ولفت البيان إلى أن أعضاء المجلس لم يشاركوا في قرار العملية العسكرية بحضرموت والمهرة، مؤكداً أن هذه العملية «أضرت بالقضية الجنوبية».
ودعا بيان المجلس مختلف الشخصيات والقيادات الفاعلة للانخراط بمسار الحوار، معرباً على الأمل بالتوصل، خلال مؤتمر الرياض، إلى «رؤية وتصور لحل قضية الجنوب».
وشكر بيان المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي المملكة العربية السعودية على استضافتها المرتقبة لمؤتمر الحوار الجنوبي.
وشارك في اجتماعات المجلس، اليوم، أبو زرعة المحرمي وأحمد سعيد بن بريك.
ودعا رئيس الأركان اليمني الفريق صغير بن عزيز، إلى دمج جميع التشكيلات العسكرية تحت مظلة وزارة الدفاع، محذراً من أن الجيش الذي تتعدد ولاءاته يكون مهدداً لكيان الدولة، مشيداً بالدعم السعودي الكبير لليمن ومؤسسته العسكرية.
وأكدت مصادر يمنية وشهود عيان وصول دفعة جديدة من قوات درع الوطن إلى عدن، اليوم (الجمعة). وأفادت بأن «ألوية العمالقة» ستتولى حماية المؤسسات في عدن، مؤكدة أن الأوضاع مستقرة لليوم الثالث على التوالي. ولفتت المصادر إلى تنسيق كامل بين ألوية العمالقة و«درع الوطن» في عدن، وأن جهاز مكافحة الإرهاب يفعّل عمله لحماية عدن.
The members of the Southern Transitional Council and its affiliated bodies agreed to dissolve the council in preparation for participation in the Southern Dialogue Conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh.
The members confirmed, in a statement issued today (Friday), that the Southern Transitional Council has not achieved the desired goals.
The statement pointed out that the council members did not participate in the decision regarding the military operation in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, emphasizing that this operation "harmed the southern cause."
The council's statement called on various influential figures and leaders to engage in the dialogue process, expressing hope to reach, during the Riyadh conference, a "vision and concept for solving the southern issue."
The Southern Transitional Council's statement thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its anticipated hosting of the Southern Dialogue Conference.
Abu Zar'ah Al-Mahrami and Ahmed Saeed Bin Brik participated in the council's meetings today.
The Yemeni Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sagheer Bin Aziz, called for the integration of all military formations under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense, warning that an army with multiple loyalties poses a threat to the state's entity, praising the significant Saudi support for Yemen and its military institution.
Yemeni sources and eyewitnesses confirmed the arrival of a new batch of National Shield Forces in Aden today (Friday). They reported that the "Giants Brigades" will take over the protection of institutions in Aden, affirming that the situation has been stable for the third consecutive day. The sources noted full coordination between the Giants Brigades and the "National Shield" in Aden, and that the Counter-Terrorism Unit is activating its work to protect Aden.