The members of the Southern Transitional Council and its affiliated bodies agreed to dissolve the council in preparation for participation in the Southern Dialogue Conference scheduled to be held in Riyadh.



The members confirmed, in a statement issued today (Friday), that the Southern Transitional Council has not achieved the desired goals.



The statement pointed out that the council members did not participate in the decision regarding the military operation in Hadramout and Al-Mahra, emphasizing that this operation "harmed the southern cause."



The council's statement called on various influential figures and leaders to engage in the dialogue process, expressing hope to reach, during the Riyadh conference, a "vision and concept for solving the southern issue."



The Southern Transitional Council's statement thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its anticipated hosting of the Southern Dialogue Conference.



Abu Zar'ah Al-Mahrami and Ahmed Saeed Bin Brik participated in the council's meetings today.



The Yemeni Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sagheer Bin Aziz, called for the integration of all military formations under the umbrella of the Ministry of Defense, warning that an army with multiple loyalties poses a threat to the state's entity, praising the significant Saudi support for Yemen and its military institution.



Yemeni sources and eyewitnesses confirmed the arrival of a new batch of National Shield Forces in Aden today (Friday). They reported that the "Giants Brigades" will take over the protection of institutions in Aden, affirming that the situation has been stable for the third consecutive day. The sources noted full coordination between the Giants Brigades and the "National Shield" in Aden, and that the Counter-Terrorism Unit is activating its work to protect Aden.