Reza Pahlavi, the son of the late Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, sent an urgent message to U.S. President Donald Trump via the platform "X," urging him for immediate intervention to support the Iranian people amid widespread protests in the country.

Pahlavi wrote in his post: "Mr. President, this is an urgent and immediate call for your attention, support, and action. Yesterday, you saw millions of Iranians in the streets facing live ammunition, and today, they are not only facing bullets but also a complete communication blackout, no internet, and no landline phones."

He added in the full message in English: "Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei fears the end of his criminal regime, and he wants to use this blackout to kill these young heroes. I have called on people to take to the streets to fight for their freedom and to overwhelm the security forces with massive numbers."

Pahlavi continued: "But time is of the essence; people will be back in the streets within an hour. I ask for your help; you have proven that you are a man of peace and a man of your word. Please be ready to intervene to help the people of Iran."

Trump warns the Iranian regime

Pahlavi's post came days after Trump's warning statements to the Iranian regime, where he said in an official statement that "if Iran shoots and kills peaceful protesters, which is their habit, the United States will come to their rescue. We are ready and prepared to go."

In a related context, Khamenei accused the protesters of "destroying their own streets to please the leader of another country," referring to Trump.

Widespread protests in Iran

Iran has been witnessing widespread protests for weeks against economic collapse, corruption, and political repression, with reports of dozens of deaths and arrests. The internet blackout has isolated protesters from the outside world, prompting international human rights organizations to warn of a "potential massacre in the dark."