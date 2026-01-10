وجه رضا بهلوي، نجل الشاه الإيراني الراحل محمد رضا بهلوي، رسالة عاجلة إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عبر منصة «إكس»، يطالبه فيها بتدخل فوري لدعم الشعب الإيراني وسط احتجاجات واسعة النطاق تشهدها البلاد.

وكتب بهلوي في منشوره: «سيادة الرئيس، هذا نداء عاجل وفوري لاهتمامكم ودعمكم وتحرككم، بالأمس، شاهدتم ملايين الإيرانيين في الشوارع يواجهون الرصاص الحي، واليوم، لا يواجهون الرصاص فحسب، بل انقطاعاً تاماً للاتصالات، لا إنترنت، ولا خطوط هاتف أرضية».

وأضاف في الرسالة الكاملة بالإنجليزية: «إن القائد الأعلى علي خامنئي يخشى نهاية نظامه الإجرامي، وهو يريد استخدام هذا الانقطاع لقتل هؤلاء الأبطال الشباب، لقد دعوت الناس إلى الشوارع للقتال من أجل حريتهم وغلبة قوات الأمن بالأعداد الهائلة».

وتابع بهلوي: «لكن الوقت جوهري، سيكون الناس في الشوارع مرة أخرى خلال ساعة، أطلب منكم المساعدة، لقد أثبتتم أنكم رجل سلام ورجل كلمتكم. يرجى الاستعداد للتدخل لمساعدة شعب إيران».

رضا بهلوي يطالب ترمب بدعم الإيرانيين وسط احتجاجات واسعة.

ترمب يحذّر النظام الإيراني

وجاء منشور بهلوي بعد أيام من تصريحات ترمب التحذيرية للنظام الإيراني، إذ قال في بيان رسمي أنه «إذا أطلقت إيران النار وقتلت المتظاهرين السلميين، وهو عادتهم، فإن الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ستأتي لإنقاذهم. نحن جاهزون ومستعدون للانطلاق».

وفي سياق متصل، اتهم خامنئي المتظاهرين بأنهم «يدمرون شوارعهم الخاصة لإرضاء رئيس دولة أخرى»، مشيراً إلى ترمب.

احتجاجات واسعة في إيران

وتشهد إيران منذ أسابيع احتجاجات واسعة ضد الانهيار الاقتصادي، الفساد، والقمع السياسي، مع تقارير عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والمعتقلين، وقد أدى انقطاع الإنترنت إلى عزل المتظاهرين عن العالم الخارجي، مما دفع منظمات حقوقية دولية إلى التحذير من «مجزرة محتملة في الظلام».