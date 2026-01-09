خيّم الحزن على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي عقب إعلان وفاة المؤثر الشاب دخيل القحطاني، متأثرًا بإصاباته التي لحقت به جراء الحادثة المرورية، التي أسفرت في حينها عن وفاة صديقه المقرّب «أبو مرداع» في موقع الحادثة.

وكان القحطاني قد نُقل عقب الحادثة إلى مدينة الرياض عبر طائرة إخلاء طبي، لتلقي الرعاية الصحية اللازمة، بعد تعرضه لإصابات بالغة شملت نزيفًا في الرأس، حيث خضع للعناية الطبية المكثفة قبل أن يُعلن عن وفاته اليوم.

وشهدت منصات التواصل موجة واسعة من الحزن والنعي، إذ عبّر المتابعون عن بالغ أسفهم لرحيله، مستذكرين أخلاقه وحضوره العفوي ومقاطع الفيديو التي جمعته بأصدقائه، والتي تركت أثرًا واضحًا لدى جمهوره، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.