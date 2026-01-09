خيّم الحزن على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي عقب إعلان وفاة المؤثر الشاب دخيل القحطاني، متأثرًا بإصاباته التي لحقت به جراء الحادثة المرورية، التي أسفرت في حينها عن وفاة صديقه المقرّب «أبو مرداع» في موقع الحادثة.
وكان القحطاني قد نُقل عقب الحادثة إلى مدينة الرياض عبر طائرة إخلاء طبي، لتلقي الرعاية الصحية اللازمة، بعد تعرضه لإصابات بالغة شملت نزيفًا في الرأس، حيث خضع للعناية الطبية المكثفة قبل أن يُعلن عن وفاته اليوم.
وشهدت منصات التواصل موجة واسعة من الحزن والنعي، إذ عبّر المتابعون عن بالغ أسفهم لرحيله، مستذكرين أخلاقه وحضوره العفوي ومقاطع الفيديو التي جمعته بأصدقائه، والتي تركت أثرًا واضحًا لدى جمهوره، سائلين الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته، وأن يلهم أهله وذويه ومحبيه الصبر والسلوان.
Sadness enveloped social media platforms following the announcement of the death of the young influencer Dakhil Al-Qahtani, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in a traffic accident that involved several of his friends, resulting in the immediate death of his close friend Abu Mardaa at the scene of the accident.
Al-Qahtani was transported after the incident to Riyadh via a medical evacuation flight to receive the necessary healthcare, having suffered severe injuries that included a head injury. He underwent intensive medical care before his death was announced today.
Social media witnessed a widespread wave of grief and mourning, as followers expressed their deep sorrow over his passing, recalling his character, spontaneous presence, and the videos he shared with his friends, which left a clear impact on his audience. They prayed for God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant his family, relatives, and loved ones patience and solace.