Sadness enveloped social media platforms following the announcement of the death of the young influencer Dakhil Al-Qahtani, who succumbed to his injuries sustained in a traffic accident that involved several of his friends, resulting in the immediate death of his close friend Abu Mardaa at the scene of the accident.

Al-Qahtani was transported after the incident to Riyadh via a medical evacuation flight to receive the necessary healthcare, having suffered severe injuries that included a head injury. He underwent intensive medical care before his death was announced today.

Social media witnessed a widespread wave of grief and mourning, as followers expressed their deep sorrow over his passing, recalling his character, spontaneous presence, and the videos he shared with his friends, which left a clear impact on his audience. They prayed for God to envelop him in His vast mercy and to grant his family, relatives, and loved ones patience and solace.