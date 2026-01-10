Life has returned anew to the just southern cause, after being held hostage by the fugitive Aidarus al-Zubaidi, who manipulated and exploited it to achieve his narrow personal interests, taking advantage of the emotions of those seeking to realize their hopes and aspirations through the Transitional Council, which was dissolved in all its bodies in a brave decision by the active leaders and figures who were victims of the slogans of the fugitive al-Zubaidi. Days have proven that he is an agent and a rebel who trades in the name of the cause and invests in emotions to remain in the spotlight, until his true nature was revealed by the facts of his militia-like behavior and the occupation of state camps in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, committing crimes against the defenseless locals and residents through torture, violations of their rights, and theft of their properties.

The Hour of the Cause's Rebirth

The revival of life and its entry into history came from the heart of Riyadh when Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman confirmed that "the southern cause has entered a new phase and a real path, sponsored by the Kingdom and supported by the international community, through the Riyadh Conference aimed at bringing together all the people of the south to find just solutions that meet their aspirations and will." He described the decision taken by southern figures and leaders to dissolve the Transitional Council as "a courageous step that reflects a commitment to the future of the southern cause and encourages the participation of other southern people in the Riyadh Conference to serve their national cause."

He reassured the southern leaders and figures that "the Kingdom will form a preparatory committee in consultation with southern figures in preparation for the conference, which will include representatives from all southern governorates without exception, confirming the Kingdom's support for the outcomes of the conference to ensure they are presented at the table of comprehensive political dialogue in Yemen."

In this way, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman sends a message to all those concerned with the southern cause that it is alive and will not die, and that its management will be shared among the people of the south, not controlled by individuals as was the case with the cause, which was tampered with and harmed by the fugitive rebel Aidarus al-Zubaidi.