عادت الحياة من جديد للقضية الجنوبية العادلة، بعد أن كانت رهينة بيد الهارب عيدروس الزبيدي، الذي تلاعب بها واستغلها؛ لتحقيق مصالحه الشخصية الضيقة مستغلاً عواطف من ينشدون تحقيق آمالهم وتطلعاتهم من خلال المجلس الانتقالي الذي حُلّ بجميع هيئاته في قرار شجاع من القيادات والشخصيات الفاعلة، التي كانت ضحية لشعارات الهارب الزبيدي، الذي أثبتت الأيام أنه عميل ومتمرد يتاجر باسم القضية، ويستثمر العواطف للبقاء في الأضواء، إلى أن جاءت حقيقته التي كشفتها الوقائع بتصرفه المليشاوي واحتلال معسكرات الدولة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وارتكابه الجرائم بحق العُزل من الأهالي والسكان من خلال تعذيبهم وانتهاك حقوقهم وسرقة ممتلكاتهم.

ساعة ولادة القضية من جديد

جاءت إعادة الحياة من جديد ودخولها التاريخ من قلب الرياض عندما أكد وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان «أن قضية الجنوب دخلت مرحلة جديدة ومساراً حقيقياً، ترعاه المملكة ويدعمه المجتمع الدولي، من خلال مؤتمر الرياض الذي يهدف إلى جمع كافة أبناء الجنوب لإيجاد حلول عادلة تلبي تطلعاتهم وإرادتهم»، ووصفه القرار الذي اتخذته الشخصيات والقيادات الجنوبية بحل المجلس الانتقالي بأنه «خطوة شجاعة تعكس الحرص على مستقبل القضية الجنوبية، وتشجع مشاركة باقي أبناء الجنوب في مؤتمر الرياض لخدمة قضيتهم الوطنية».

وتطمينه للقيادات والشخصيات الجنوبية بأن «المملكة ستشكل لجنة تحضيرية بالتشاور مع الشخصيات الجنوبية استعداداً للمؤتمر، الذي سيشارك فيه ممثلون من جميع محافظات الجنوب دون استثناء، مؤكداً دعم المملكة لمخرجات المؤتمر لضمان طرحها على طاولة الحوار السياسي الشامل في اليمن».

وبهذا يبعث وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان رسالة لكل من تهمهم القضية الجنوبية بأنها حيّة لا تموت، وأن إدارتها ستكون بالتشارك بين أبناء الجنوب لا عن طريق سيطرة أشخاص عليها كما كان عليه حال القضية، التي عبث بها وأساء لها الهارب المتمرد عيدروس الزبيدي.