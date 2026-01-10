أصدر مدعي عام طهران علي صالحي تحذيراً صارماً، اليوم الجمعة، للمشاركين في الاحتجاجات والاضطرابات المتواصلة في إيران منذ أواخر ديسمبر 2025، مؤكداً أن أي شخص يتسبب في أضرار بالممتلكات العامة أو يواجه قوى إنفاذ القانون والأمن سيواجه عقوبة الإعدام بتهمة «محاربة الله» أو «شن الحرب على الدولة».

ونقلت وسائل إعلام إيرانية رسمية عن صالحي قوله إن «الخط الأحمر للنظام القضائي هو أمن مواطني البلاد، سيكون نهجنا مع الإرهابيين رادعاً، والعقوبة لهم ستكون عقوبة شن الحرب على الدولة».

وأضاف أن الرد سيكون «حاسماً وسريعاً»، مشدداً على أن أي عمل يستهدف قوات الأمن أو يتضمن تخريباً أو حرقاً للممتلكات العامة سيُصنف كمحاربة، وهي جريمة ينص القانون الإيراني على أن عقوبتها «الإعدام شنقاً» في الغالب.

يأتي هذا التصعيد القضائي في وقت تشهد فيه البلاد موجة احتجاجات واسعة النطاق، بدأت اقتصادية بسبب انهيار الريال وارتفاع التضخم، ثم تحولت سريعاً إلى مطالب سياسية مناهضة للنظام، مع دعوات من رضا بهلوي نجل الشاه المخلوع لمظاهرات حاشدة يوم 8 و9 يناير.

وشهدت الاحتجاجات مواجهات عنيفة، بما في ذلك حرق ممتلكات عامة ومركبات، وأسفرت حتى الآن عن مقتل عشرات المتظاهرين واعتقال آلاف، وفق تقارير منظمات حقوقية.

وجريمة «محاربة الله» في إيران هي مصطلح فقهي إيراني يعني «شن الحرب على الله والدولة»، ويُطبق على أعمال العنف المسلح أو التخريب الذي يُعتبر تهديداً لأمن النظام، إذ تنص المادة 279 من قانون العقوبات الإسلامي على عقوبة الإعدام، الصليب، القطع، النفي، أو السجن المؤبد لكن الإعدام هو الأكثر شيوعاً في الحالات السياسية.

واستخدمت السلطات هذه التهمة بشكل واسع خلال احتجاجات 2009 الحركة الخضراء، 2017–2019، وأبرزها احتجاجات «المرأة، الحياة، الحرية» 2022، إذ أُعدم أشخاص عدة بتهمة المحاربة مثل مجيد رضا رهنورد ومحسن شكاري.