نعت وزارة الداخلية، عبر حسابها على منصة X، مساعد وزير الداخلية لشؤون العمليات الفريق أول سعيد بن عبدالله القحطاني، الذي انتقل إلى رحمة الله اليوم (الجمعة).

وقدّمت الوزارة خالص التعازي وصادق المواساة لأسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلة الله تعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته ورضوانه، وأن يسكنه فسيح جناته.

وكان الفريق أول سعيد القحطاني (رحمه الله) قد تخرج من كلية الملك فهد الأمنية، وبدأ عمله في القطاع الأمني عام 1390هـ برتبة ملازم، حيث واصل تطوير نفسه عبر الدورات التخصصية والعمل الميداني، ما أسهم في تدرجه في المناصب القيادية وتحقيق العديد من الإنجازات الأمنية.

وتقلد الفقيد عددًا من المناصب المهمة، من أبرزها: مدير التموين بالإدارة العامة للسجون، والأمن الجنائي بالأمن العام، ومدرسًا للتحقيق بمعهد الأدلة الجنائية ومُعدًا للمناهج العلمية.