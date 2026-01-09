The Ministry of Interior mourned, through its account on platform X, the Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations, Lieutenant General Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani, who passed away today (Friday).

The ministry extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking Allah Almighty to envelop him in His vast mercy, forgiveness, and pleasure, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens.



Lieutenant General Saeed Al-Qahtani (may Allah have mercy on him) graduated from King Fahd Security College and began his work in the security sector in the year 1390 AH with the rank of Lieutenant, where he continued to develop himself through specialized courses and fieldwork, which contributed to his progression in leadership positions and achieving many security accomplishments.

The deceased held several important positions, most notably: Director of Supply at the General Directorate of Prisons, Criminal Security at Public Security, and as an instructor in investigation at the Criminal Evidence Institute, as well as a curriculum developer.