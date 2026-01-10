أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن بالغ أسف المملكة العربية السعودية لما تعرّض له مبنى سفارة دولة قطر الشقيقة من أضرار نتيجة القصف في العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: تؤكد المملكة ضرورة توفير الحماية لأعضاء البعثات الدبلوماسية ومقرّاتها وفقاً لاتفاقية فيينا لتنظيم العلاقات الدبلوماسية، وتجدّد موقفها الداعم للجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى حل الأزمة (الروسية - الأوكرانية) بالطرق السلمية.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's deep regret for the damage sustained by the Embassy of the sister State of Qatar due to the shelling in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom emphasizes the necessity of providing protection for members of diplomatic missions and their premises in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, and reaffirms its support for diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the (Russian-Ukrainian) crisis through peaceful means.