أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن بالغ أسف المملكة العربية السعودية لما تعرّض له مبنى سفارة دولة قطر الشقيقة من أضرار نتيجة القصف في العاصمة الأوكرانية كييف.

وقالت الوزارة في بيان لها: تؤكد المملكة ضرورة توفير الحماية لأعضاء البعثات الدبلوماسية ومقرّاتها وفقاً لاتفاقية فيينا لتنظيم العلاقات الدبلوماسية، وتجدّد موقفها الداعم للجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى حل الأزمة (الروسية - الأوكرانية) بالطرق السلمية.