نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقرير له اليوم (الجمعة)، من هطول أمطار مصحوبة برياح نشطة، وتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وصواعق رعدية، على عدد من محافظات منطقة مكة المكرمة، تشمل أضم والعرضيات والليث، مبيناً أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.

وكان المركز الوطني للارصاد توقّع في تقريره عن حالة الطقس، نشاطًا في الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار التي تحد من مدى الرؤية الأفقية على أجزاء من مناطق تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، حائل، المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، والفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية خفيفة إلى متوسطة وتكون الضباب على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى أجزاء من مرتفعات منطقتي الباحة، عسير.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 20-55 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-35 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى أعلى من مترين ونصف على الجزء الشمالي، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي يصل إلى أعلى من مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج إلى مائج على الجزء الشمالي، وخفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

ووفقًا للمركز، ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة تتحول بعد الظهيرة إلى جنوبية شرقية بسرعة 18-38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية بسرعة 10-28 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج على الجزء الشمالي، وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.