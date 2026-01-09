في واقعة هزّت الرأي العام بمراكش، تمكنت السلطات القضائية في المغرب من ضبط شخص انتحل صفة مسؤول قضائي، بعدما حاول الاحتيال على أحد المتقاضين والاستيلاء على مبلغ مالي مقابل إلغاء برقية بحث بحقه.
ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام محلية، أفاد مصدر قضائي مغربي أن وكيل الملك بالمحكمة الابتدائية أصدر تعليماته بوضع المعني بالأمر تحت الحراسة النظرية، بعد نصب كمين محكم أسفر عن ضبطه أثناء استلامه 5000 درهم من الضحية بجوار المحكمة.
وكشفت عملية تفتيش منزل المزور عن مكتب مجهّز بمجموعة من الطوابع والملفات التي كان يستغلها في عمليات الاحتيال، بالإضافة إلى مبالغ مالية كبيرة تُقدّر بحوالى 5 ملايين درهم، تم حجزها لضمان سير التحقيقات.
وأكدت النيابة العامة أن التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف جميع تفاصيل الشبكة الاحتيالية وارتباطاتها المحتملة، وسط تحذيرات من محاولات مشابهة لاستغلال ثقة المجتمع بالمؤسسات القضائية.
In an incident that shook public opinion in Marrakech, the judicial authorities in Morocco managed to apprehend a person who impersonated a judicial official after attempting to defraud a litigant and seize a sum of money in exchange for canceling a search warrant against him.
According to local media, a Moroccan judicial source reported that the public prosecutor at the primary court issued instructions to place the individual in custody after a well-planned sting operation resulted in his arrest while receiving 5000 dirhams from the victim next to the court.
A search of the forger's home revealed an office equipped with a collection of stamps and files that he was using in his fraudulent operations, in addition to large sums of money estimated at around 5 million dirhams, which were seized to ensure the investigation's progress.
The public prosecution confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover all details of the fraudulent network and its potential connections, amid warnings of similar attempts to exploit the community's trust in judicial institutions.