في واقعة هزّت الرأي العام بمراكش، تمكنت السلطات القضائية في المغرب من ضبط شخص انتحل صفة مسؤول قضائي، بعدما حاول الاحتيال على أحد المتقاضين والاستيلاء على مبلغ مالي مقابل إلغاء برقية بحث بحقه.

ووفقاً لوسائل إعلام محلية، أفاد مصدر قضائي مغربي أن وكيل الملك بالمحكمة الابتدائية أصدر تعليماته بوضع المعني بالأمر تحت الحراسة النظرية، بعد نصب كمين محكم أسفر عن ضبطه أثناء استلامه 5000 درهم من الضحية بجوار المحكمة.

وكشفت عملية تفتيش منزل المزور عن مكتب مجهّز بمجموعة من الطوابع والملفات التي كان يستغلها في عمليات الاحتيال، بالإضافة إلى مبالغ مالية كبيرة تُقدّر بحوالى 5 ملايين درهم، تم حجزها لضمان سير التحقيقات.

وأكدت النيابة العامة أن التحقيقات مستمرة لكشف جميع تفاصيل الشبكة الاحتيالية وارتباطاتها المحتملة، وسط تحذيرات من محاولات مشابهة لاستغلال ثقة المجتمع بالمؤسسات القضائية.