In an incident that shook public opinion in Marrakech, the judicial authorities in Morocco managed to apprehend a person who impersonated a judicial official after attempting to defraud a litigant and seize a sum of money in exchange for canceling a search warrant against him.

According to local media, a Moroccan judicial source reported that the public prosecutor at the primary court issued instructions to place the individual in custody after a well-planned sting operation resulted in his arrest while receiving 5000 dirhams from the victim next to the court.

A search of the forger's home revealed an office equipped with a collection of stamps and files that he was using in his fraudulent operations, in addition to large sums of money estimated at around 5 million dirhams, which were seized to ensure the investigation's progress.

The public prosecution confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover all details of the fraudulent network and its potential connections, amid warnings of similar attempts to exploit the community's trust in judicial institutions.