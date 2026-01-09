The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Yasser Al-Dosari, advised Muslims to fear Allah Almighty and to avoid His disobedience and denial.

He said in his sermon delivered today at the Grand Mosque: "A chapter from the Quran, which encompasses the greatest objectives of Islam and its noble aims, has witnessed the truth of the messages of the prophets, peace be upon them, and responded to the doubts of the disbelievers and the misguided. It established the evidence of resurrection and the afterlife with proof and argument, and revealed scenes of death and reckoning, as a reminder and a lesson for those of understanding. It is the chapter (Qaf) that we stand with today, extracting its meanings, contemplating its objectives, and diving into its interpretations. Indeed, it contains a reminder for whoever has a heart or lends an ear while being present."

He added: "Allah, the Exalted, began this chapter with a letter from the disjointed letters, which carry meanings and indications that Allah knows their extent, intention, and purpose. Then He swore by the glorious Quran, followed by clarifying the amazement of the polytheists at the mission of the Prophet - peace be upon him - and their denial of resurrection and the afterlife, and then answered their amazement."

His Eminence clarified that what came at the beginning of the chapter strikes the polytheists for their denial of resurrection and their rejection of the truth, with a precise and robust style, and a well-crafted and solid explanation. Then came the proofs for establishing resurrection, asserting that it is not greater than the beginning of the creation of the heavens and all that is in them, and the creation of the earth and all that is upon it. Allah has spread in the universe clear signs that if they reflected upon, they would have refrained from their arguments and returned from their misguidance. In this, there is a lesson for those who remember or fear, as He, the Exalted, said: {Do they not look at the heaven above them, how We have built it and adorned it, and there are no cracks in it?}

His Eminence emphasized, saying: "Allah has set an example for resurrection and the afterlife by reviving the barren land. When Allah permits the clouds to rain and the earth to sprout, its face turns green, its flowers bloom, and it produces its fruits. He, the Exalted, said: {And We sent down from the heaven water that is blessed, and We produced thereby gardens and grain for harvest (9) And tall palm trees with clusters of dates (10) A provision for the servants, and We revived thereby a dead land. Thus is the emergence (11)}."

His Eminence explained that reviving the earth after its death is evidence of reviving humans after their death. It is a brilliant and clear proof, but these people followed the ways of those before them; they disbelieved in the signs of Allah unjustly, and they were blind and deaf to benefiting from the glorious Quran. Allah, the Exalted, said: {The people of Noah denied before them, and the companions of the Rass, and Thamud (12) And 'Aad and Pharaoh and the brothers of Lot (13)}.

The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque affirmed that Allah has assigned to each person two angels who record, and they do not overlook his deeds. Allah, the Exalted, said: {When the two receivers receive, seated on the right and on the left (17) Not a word does he utter but with him is a watcher, ready (18)}. It is a constant observation in private and public, in movements and stillness. However, many of the sinners are heedless of this and oblivious to its consequences, until the appointed time arrives, and the pangs of death intensify, and the hour of parting comes, and the leg is intertwined with the leg. The heedless will regret, and there will be no escape. Allah, the Exalted, said: {And the agony of death has come with the truth. That is what you were trying to avoid (19)}.

His Eminence pointed out that one of the greatest scenes on the Day of Resurrection is a fire that nearly bursts with intense rage, asking its Lord for more. Allah, the Exalted, said: {The Day We will say to Hell, "Are you filled?" and it will say, "Are there any more?" (30)}. And from Anas ibn Malik, may Allah be pleased with him, the Prophet - peace be upon him - said: "Hell will continue to be thrown into it, and it will say: 'Is there any more?' until Allah, the Lord of Glory, places His foot in it, and some of it will shrink to some others, and it will say: 'Enough, enough.'" Narrated by Muslim.

His Eminence noted a great scene for honoring the righteous servants of Allah, and what Allah has prepared for them from everlasting bliss. Paradise will be brought closer to them, and they will be made to see it, increasing their longing before entering it. Allah, the Exalted, said: {And Paradise will be brought near to the righteous, not far (31) This is what you were promised for every penitent, keeper (32) Who feared the Most Merciful in the unseen and came with a heart returning (33)}. So, glad tidings to them when it is said to them: {Enter it in peace. That is the Day of Eternity (34)}. Paradise is a house of security and peace, with no malice, no enmity, and no disputes.

He concluded his sermon by saying: "The chapter transitions from proof to warning, reminding of the consequences of the deniers from previous nations and past generations. Allah, the Exalted, said: {And how many a generation have We destroyed before them who were stronger than them in [power]? So they searched throughout the lands. Is there any place of escape? (36) Indeed, in that is a reminder for whoever has a heart or who listens while he is present (37)}. To clarify that Allah created the heavens and the earth and what is between them in six days, and no fatigue touched Him. Allah, the Exalted, said: {And We certainly created the heavens and the earth and whatever is between them in six days, and no weariness touched Us (38)}. Yet, the deniers denied, and the rejecters rejected."

In the sermon at the Prophet's Mosque, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Buayjan advised reflecting on the blessings of Allah Almighty and continuously thanking Him for them so that they may last and their goodness and benefit may spread, explaining that one of the greatest of these blessings is the blessing of water and the descent of rain, which is the cause of life for all creatures, in their diversity and abundance.

Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Buayjan explained in the Friday sermon from the Prophet's Mosque today that water is one of the greatest blessings, as it is the essence of every living being's formation. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And We made from water every living thing." Water is the sustenance of life and the element of the environment that all creatures need; neither humans, animals, nor plants can do without it. Allah, the Exalted, said: "It is He who sends down from the heaven water for you, from which is drink and from which are trees in which you pasture, producing for you thereby crops and olives and date palms and grapes and from all fruits. Indeed, in that is a sign for a people who reflect."

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque added that water is the means of purification, which is half of faith, and a condition for prayer and many acts of worship; it is through it that ablution and bathing occur. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And it is He who sends the winds as good tidings before His mercy, and We sent down from the heaven pure water, that We may give life thereby to a dead land and give it to drink from what We created of livestock and many people." And Allah, the Exalted, said: "And He sends down upon you from the heaven water to purify you with it."

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Buayjan clarified that rain is one of the greatest blessings that require gratitude, as Allah has set a time for rain, a season that is awaited. Allah, the Exalted, said: "Have you not seen that Allah drives the clouds, then brings them together, then makes them into piles, and you see the rain coming forth from within them? And He sends down from the heaven mountains [of clouds] in which is hail, and He strikes with it whom He wills and averts it from whom He wills. The flash of its lightning almost blinds the sight."

And He, the Exalted, said: "And among His signs is that He sends the winds as bringers of good tidings, and to taste of His mercy, and that the ships may sail by His command, and that you may seek of His bounty, and perhaps you will be grateful."

His Eminence explained that when rain is delayed, people experience great fear and distress, drought and hardship befall them, crops and trees perish, and springs and wells dry up. Indeed, drought has afflicted people and prophets among them, who guided them to the means of alleviating harm and lifting calamity. Allah seized some nations with years of famine and a decrease in fruits, perhaps they would remember. However, our Prophet Muhammad - peace be upon him - asked Allah not to destroy his nation with years of famine, and Allah granted him his request. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And We certainly seized the people of Pharaoh with years of famine and a decrease in fruits, that perhaps they would remember."

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque stated that when Allah, Blessed and Exalted, intends good for His servants, mercy descends, helping the servants, the lands are watered, the earth adorns itself, and the signs of joy appear and spread. He clarified that gratitude for blessings is obligatory, and it is the reason for their continuity and permanence. Part of the gratitude for these blessings is to be met with sincere praise and pure obedience. For indeed, blessings, when thanked, last and increase, and when denied, are taken away and vanish. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And when your Lord proclaimed: 'If you are grateful, I will surely increase your favor; but if you deny, indeed, My punishment is severe.'"

Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Buayjan urged the necessity of praising Allah for this great mercy that has spread its benefit and expanded its goodness, coming at a time of need, reviving the crops, and bringing joy to hearts. We ask Him for the continuity of His grace, and we praise Him, the Exalted, for what He has sent down upon us of rain and water, and for what He has placed in it of blessings, goodness, and effects, for it has watered the lands, revived the earth, and refreshed the hearts.

He mentioned that part of the gratitude for blessings is to attribute them to Allah, the Bestower of them, to meet them with obedience, to spend them in what pleases Him, and to make them a reason for repentance and returning to Him, abandoning sins and transgressions, and increasing in seeking forgiveness, for this is a reason for the continuity of blessings, the descent of mercy, and the arrival of rain. Allah, the Exalted, said: "So I said, 'Ask forgiveness of your Lord. Indeed, He is Forgiving. He will send rain from the heaven upon you in showers and give you increase in wealth and children and make for you gardens and make for you rivers.'

He concluded the Friday sermon at the Prophet's Mosque by reminding that rain is a great sign of Allah's signs, reminding of His immense power and profound wisdom, and that in its descent is a lesson and admonition. It carries a faith-based message that awakens hearts and reminds of death and mortality, resurrection, reckoning, and recompense. What rain brings to the barren land in terms of life after death, stability after dryness, and prosperity after hardship is a tangible evidence reminding of death and resurrection. After the earth was lifeless and barren, it trembles and swells, bringing forth every kind of fresh growth. Allah, the Exalted, said: "And among His signs is that you see the earth humble, but when We send down upon it water, it trembles and swells. Indeed, He who gives it life is the Giver of life to the dead. Indeed, He is over all things competent."