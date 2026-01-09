أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور ياسر الدوسري، المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى واجتناب معصيته ونكرانه.

وقال في خطبته التي ألقاها اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «سورة من سور القرآن، اشتملت على أعظم مقاصد الإسلام، وأجل غاياته العظام، فشهدت بصدق رسالات الأنبياء عليهم الصلاة والسلام، وردَّت على شُبهات أهل الكفر والضلال، وأقامت دلائل البعث والنشور بالحجة والبرهان، وكشفت عن مشاهد الموت والحساب، تبصرة وذكرى لأولي الألباب، إنها سورة (ق) التي نقفُ اليوم مع آياتِها، واستنباط دلالاتها، والتمعن في مقاصدها، ونبحر في معانيها، وإنَّ فيها لذكرى لمن كان له قلب أو ألقى السمع وهو شهيد».

وأضاف: «استهل الله جل وعلا هذه السورة بحرف مِن الحروف المقطعة، التي تحمل مِن الدلالات والإشارات ما الله أعلم بمبلغِه، ومُراده ومَقصده، ثمَّ أقسم بالقرآن المجيد، ثمَّ أتبع ذلك ببيانِ عَجبِ المشركين من بعثة النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم-، وتكذيبهم بالبعث والنشور، ثم الجواب عن عجبهم».

وأوضح فضيلته أن ما جاء في مطلع السورة يقرع المشركين على إنكارهم البعث وتكذيبهم للحق، بأسلوبٍ مُحكم متين، وبيان متقن رصين، ثم جاءت البراهين على إثبات البعث، وأنَّهُ ليسَ بأعظم من ابتداء خَلْقِ السماوات وما فيها، وخَلق الأرض وما عليها، وقد بثّ الله في الكون من الآيات البينات ما لو تأملوه لارتدعُوا عن جدالهم، ورجعوا عن ضلالهم، وفي ذلك عبرة لمن يتذكر أو يخشى، فقال سبحانَهُ: {أَفَلَمْ يَنظُرُوا إِلَى السَّمَاءِ فَوْقَهُمْ كَيْفَ بَنَيْنَاهَا وَزَيَّنَّاهَا وَمَا لَهَا مِن فُرُوج}.

وشدد فضيلتهُ قائلًا: "ضرب الله مثلًا للبعث والنشور بإحياء الأرض الموات، فإذا أذِنَ اللهُ للسحاب أن يمطر، وللأرض أن تنبت، اخضر وجهها، وتفتحت أزهارها، وأخرجت ثمارها؛ قال جلَّ وعلا: {وَنَزَّلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَاءِ مَاءً مُّبَارَكًا فَأَنبَتْنَا بِهِ جَنَّاتٍ وَحَبَّ الْحَصِيدِ (9) وَالنَّخْلَ باسقات لَهَا طَلْعٌ نَّضِيدٌ (10) رِّزْقًا لِّلْعِبَادِ وَأَحْيَيْنَا بِهِ بَلْدَةً مَّيْتًا كَذلِكَ الخروج (11)}.

وبيّن فضيلته أن إحياء الأرض بعد موتها دليل على إحياء الإنسان بعد موته، إنها حُجة باهرة، وبينة ظاهرة، ولكنَّ هؤلاء اتّبعوا سَنن مَن كان قبلَهُم؛ فكفروا بآيات الله ظلمًا، وكانوا عن الانتفاع بالقرآن المجيد عميًا وصمًا، قال عزَّ وجلَّ: {كَذَّبَتْ قَبْلَهُمْ قَوْمُ نُوحٍ وَأَصْحَابُ الرَّسٌ وَثَمُودُ (12) وَعَادٌ وَفِرْعَوْنُ وَإِخْوَانُ لوط (13)}.

وأكد إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام أن الله وكَّلَ للإنسان ملكين يكتبان، وعن أعماله لا يغفلان، قال تعالى: {إِذْ يَتَلَقَّى الْمُتَلَقِّيَانِ عَنِ الْيَمِينِ وَعَنِ الشِّمَالِ قَعِيدٌ (17) مَّا يَلْفِظُ مِن قَوْلٍ إِلَّا لَدَيْهِ رَقِيبٌ عَتِيدٌ (18)}، إنها مراقبة دائمة في الخلوات والجلوات، وفي الحركات والسكنات، ولكن كثيرًا من العصاة عن ذلك لاهون، وعن عواقبه ساهون، حتى إذا حضر الأجل، واشتدَّ مِنْ سكرات الموتِ الوجل، وحانت ساعة الفِراق والتفت الساق بالساق ندم الغافل وَلَات حين مناص، قالَ جلَّ وعلا: {وَجَاءَتْ سَكْرَةُ الْمَوْتِ بِالْحَقِّ ذُلِكَ مَا كُنتَ منه تحيد (19)}.

وأشار فضيلته إلى أن من أعظم مشاهد يوم القيامة، نارًا تكاد تميّزُ مِنَ الغيظ الشديد، وتسأل ربها المزيد، قال عزَّ وجلَّ:{ يَوْمَ نَقُولُ لِجَهَنَّمَ هَلِ امْتَلَأتِ وَتَقُولُ هَلْ مِن مَّزِيدٍ (30)}، وعَنْ أَنَسِ بْنِ مَالِكٍ رضي الله عنه، عَنِ النَّبِي -صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ- أَنَّهُ قَالَ: «لَا تَزَالُ جَهَنَّمُ يُلْقَى فِيهَا وَتَقُولُ: هَلْ مِنْ مَزِيدٍ، حَتَّى يَضَعَ رَبُّ الْعزَّة فِيهَا قَدَمَهُ، فَيَنْزَوِي بَعْضُهَا إِلَى بَعْضٍ وَتَقُولُ: قَط قَطْ» رواه مسلم.

ونوّه فضيلته على مشهدٍ عظيم لتكريم عباد الله المتقين، وما أعده الله لهم مِن النعيم المقيم، فتُقرّب لهم الجنة وتُدنى منهم؛ لينظروا إليها ويزدادوا شوقًا قبل دخولها، قال سبحانه: {وَأُزْلِفَتِ الْجَنَّةُ لِلْمُتَّقِينَ غَيْرَ بَعِيدٍ (31) هَذَا مَا تُوعَدُونَ لِكُلِّ أَوَّابٍ حَفِيظٌ (32) مَنْ خَشِيَ الرَّحْمَنَ بِالْغَيْبِ وَجَاءَ بِقَلْبٍ مُّنِيبٍ (33)}، فيا بشراهم حينَ يُقالُ لهم: {ادْخُلُوهَا بِسَلَامٍ ذُلِكَ يَوْمُ الْخُلُودِ (34)} فالجنة دار أمن وسلام، لا غِلَّ فيها ولا تدابر ولا خصام.

واختتم فضيلته الخطبة قائلًا: «تنتقل السورةُ مِن الاستدلال إلى التهديد، فتذكّر بعاقبة المكذبين من الأمم السابقة، والقرون السالفة، قال عزَّ وجلَّ: {وَكَمْ أَهْلَكْنَا قَبْلَهُم مِّن قَرْنٍ هُمْ أَشَدُّ مِنْهُم بَطْشًا فَنَقَّبُوا فِي الْبِلَادِ هَلْ مِن مَّحِيصٍ (36) إِنَّ فِي ذلِكَ لَذِكْرَى لِمَن كَانَ لَهُ قَلْبٌ أَوْ أَلْقَى السَّمْعَ وَهُوَ شَهِيدٌ (37)}، ليبين الله أنه خلق السماوات والأرض وما بينهما في 6 أيام، وما مسَّهُ من تعب ولا إعياء، قال تعالى: {وَلَقَدْ خَلَقْنَا السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضَ وَمَا بَيْنَهُمَا فِي سِتَّةِ أَيَّامٍ وَمَا مَسَّنَا مِن لُّغُوبٍ (38)}، ومع ذلك كَذَّبَ المكذبون، وجَحدَ الجاحدون».

وفي خطبة المسجد النبوي أوصى الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن البعيجان بالتفكر في نعم الله تعالى، والمداومة على شكرها لتدوم ويعمّ خيرها ونفعها، مبيّنًا أن من أجلّ تلك النعم نعمة الماء ونزول الغيث الذي هو سبب لحياة الكائنات على اختلافها وكثرتها.

وأوضح الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله البعيجان في خطبة الجمعة من المسجد النبوي اليوم أن الماء نعمة من أعظم النعم، فهو أصل تكوين كل كائنٍ حيّ، قال تعالى: «وَجَعَلْنَا مِنَ الْمَاءِ كُلَّ شَيْءٍ حَي»، فالماء هو قوام الحياة، وعنصر البيئة الذي تحتاج إليه جميع الكائنات، فلا يستغني عنه الإنسان والحيوان والنبات، قال تعالى: «هُوَ الَّذِي أَنزَلَ مِنَ السَّمَاء مَاء لَّكُم مِّنْهُ شَرَابٌ وَمِنْهُ شَجَرٌ فِيهِ تُسِيمُونَ، يُنبِتُ لَكُم بِهِ الزَّرْعَ وَالزَّيْتُونَ وَالنَّخِيلَ وَالأَعْنَابَ وَمِن كُلِّ الثَّمَرَاتِ، إِنَّ فِي ذَلِكَ لآيَةً لِّقَوْمٍ يَتَفَكَّرُونَ».

وأضاف إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي، أن الماء هو وسيلة الطهارة التي هي شطر الإيمان، وشرط الصلاة، وكثيرٌ من العبادات، فيه يكون الوضوء والغُسل، قال تعالى: «وَهُوَ الَّذِي يُرْسِلُ الرِّيَاحَ بُشْرًا بَيْنَ يَدَيْ رَحْمَتِهِ، وَأَنزَلْنَا مِنَ السَّمَاءِ مَاءً طَهُورًا، لِّنُحْيِيَ بِهِ بَلْدَةً مَّيْتًا، وَنُسْقِيَهُ مِمَّا خَلَقْنَا أَنْعَامًا وَأَنَاسِيَّ كَثِيرًا»، وقال تعالى: «وَيُنَزِّلُ عَلَيْكُم مِّنَ السَّمَاءِ مَاءً لِّيُطَهِّرَكُم بِهِ».

وأوضح الشيخ عبدالله البعيجان أن المطر نعمة من أعظم النعم التي تستوجب الشكر، إذ جعل الله تعالى للمطر أجلًا بقدر، وموسمًا يُنتظر، قال تعالى: «أَلَمْ تَرَ أَنَّ اللَّهَ يُزْجِي سَحَابًا ثُمَّ يُؤَلِّفُ بَيْنَهُ ثُمَّ يَجْعَلُهُ رُكَامًا فَتَرَى الْوَدْقَ يَخْرُجُ مِنْ خِلَالِهِ وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ السَّمَاءِ مِن جِبَالٍ فِيهَا مِن بَرَدٍ فَيُصِيبُ بِهِ مَن يَشَاءُ وَيَصْرِفُهُ عَن مَّن يَشَاءُ ۖ يَكَادُ سَنَا بَرْقِهِ يَذْهَبُ بِالْأَبْصَارِ».

وقال سبحانه: «وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ أَن يُرْسِلَ الرِّيَاحَ مُبَشِّرَاتٍ وَلِيُذِيقَكُم مِّن رَّحْمَتِهِ وَلِتَجْرِيَ الْفُلْكُ بِأَمْرِهِ وَلِتَبْتَغُوا مِن فَضْلِهِ وَلَعَلَّكُمْ تَشْكُرُونَ».

وبيَّن فضيلته أن المطر إذا تأخر اشتدّ بالناس الهول والخطب، وحل بهم القحط والكرب، وهلكت الزروع والأشجار، وجفّت العيون والآبار، ولقد حلّ القحط بالناس والأنبياء بين أظهرهم، فأرشدوهم إلى أسباب رفع الضرّ وكشف البلاء، وأخذ الله أقوامًا بالسنين، ونقصٍ من الثمرات لعلهم يذّكرون، لكن نبينا محمدٍ -صلى الله عليه وسلم- سأل الله أن لا يُهلك أمته بالسنين، فأعطاه سؤله، قال تعالى: «وَلَقَدْ أَخَذْنَا آلَ فِرْعَوْنَ بِالسِّنِينَ وَنَقْصٍ مِّنَ الثَّمَرَاتِ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَذَّكَّرُونَ».

وقال إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي إن الله تبارك وتعالى إذا أراد بعباده الخير تنزّلت الرحمات، فأغاث العباد، وارتوت البلاد، وأخذت الأرض زخرفها، وازدانت واستهلت تباشير الفرح وعمّت، مبينًا أن شكر النعم واجب، وهو سبب لبقائها ودوامها، وأن من تمام شكر هذه النعم أن تقابل بحمدٍ صادق، وطاعةٍ خالصة، فإن النعم إذا شُكرت دامت وزادت، وإذا كُفرت نُزعت وزالت، قال تعالى: «وَإِذْ تَأَذَّنَ رَبُّكُمْ لَئِن شَكَرْتُمْ لَأَزِيدَنَّكُمْ ۖ وَلَئِن كَفَرْتُمْ إِنَّ عَذَابِي لَشَدِيدٌ».

وحثّ الشيخ عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن البعيجان على لزوم حمدِ الله على هذه الرحمة العظيمة التي عمّ نفعها، ووسع خيرها، فجاءت في وقت الحاجة، فانتعشت بها الزروع، وفرحت القلوب، فنسأله دوام فضله، ونحمده سبحانه على ما أنزل علينا من الغيث والمطر، وعلى ما جعل فيه من بركة وخير وأثر، فقد سقى به البلاد، وأحيا به الأرض، وأنعش به القلوب.

وذكر أن من شكر النعم أن تُنسب إلى الله المُنعم بها، وأن تُقابل بطاعته، وأن تُبذل في ما يرضيه، وأن تكون سببًا للتوبة والإنابة إليه، وترك الذنوب والمعاصي والرجوع إليه، والإكثار من الاستغفار، فإن ذلك سببٌ لدوام النعم، ونزول البركة، ونزول المطر، إذ قال الله تعالى: «فَقُلْتُ اسْتَغْفِرُوا رَبَّكُمْ إِنَّهُ كَانَ غَفَّارًا، يُرْسِلِ السَّمَاءَ عَلَيْكُم مِّدْرَارًا، وَيُمْدِدْكُم بِأَمْوَالٍ وَبَنِينَ، وَيَجْعَل لَّكُمْ جَنَّاتٍ وَيَجْعَل لَّكُمْ أَنْهَارًا».

واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي خطبة الجمعة مُذكرًا بأن الغيث آية عظيمة من آيات الله يذكر بقدرته البالغة وحكمته النافذة، وأن في نزوله عبرة وعظة، وفيه رسالة إيمانية توقظ القلوب، وتُذكّر بالموت والفناء، والبعث والحساب والجزاء، فما يُحدثه المطر في الأرض الجرداء من حياة بعد موت، وثبات بعد يبس، ورخاء بعد شدة، دليل حسيّ يذكر بالموت والبعث، فبعد أن كانت الأرض هامدة جدباء، إذا بها تهتز وتربو وتخرج من كل زوج بھیج، فقال تعالى: «وَمِنْ آيَاتِهِ أَنَّكَ تَرَى الْأَرْضَ خَاشِعَةً فَإِذَا أَنزَلْنَا عَلَيْهَا الْمَاءَ اهْتَزَّتْ وَرَبَتْ ۚ إِنَّ الَّذِي أَحْيَاهَا لَمُحْيِي الْمَوْتَىٰ ۚ إِنَّهُ عَلَىٰ كُلِّ شَيْءٍ قَدِيرٌ».