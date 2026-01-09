كشفت مصادر أمريكية تدهوراً غير مسبوق في العلاقة بين الرئيس دونالد ترمب والنائبة السابقة مارغوري تايلور غرين. ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن انهيار العلاقة وصل إلى حد توجيه اتهامات مبطنة لغرين بتعريض أمن الرئيس للخطر عبر تسريب تحركاته لنشطاء معارضين.


اقتراح عشاء وراء الأزمة


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن ذات المصادر قولها: إن تفاصيل الأزمة ترجع إلى زيارة مفاجئة للرئيس الأمريكي في التاسع من سبتمبر الماضي إلى مطعم «جو سيفود» (Joe's Seafood) في العاصمة واشنطن، باقتراح غرين شخصياً.


وأفاد الموقع بأن الفريق الأمني لترمب فوجئ بوصول محتجين من منظمة «كود بينك» (Code Pink) المناهضة للحرب إلى مسافة قريبة جداً من طاولة الرئيس، مرددين هتافات ضده وضد سياساته.


وذكرت المصادر أن البيت الأبيض أبلغ جهاز «الخدمة السرية» بشكوكه حول قيام غرين بتزويد المحتجين بمعلومات عن موعد ومكان الزيارة، خصوصاً أن خطط العشاء كانت سرية للغاية ولم يتم إخطار وسائل الإعلام بها.


وعلى الرغم من عدم وجود دليل مادي قاطع، فإن مساعدي ترمب بنوا شكوكهم على عوامل عدة، أبرزها الإلحاح في التواصل، إذ أجرت غرين اتصالات متكررة بموظفي البيت الأبيض في يوم الزيارة لتأكيد حضور الرئيس للمطعم.


وحسب المصادر، لوحظ في الآونة الأخيرة تقارب بين غرين و«ميديا بنجامين»، المؤسسة المشاركة لمنظمة «كود بينك» اليسارية، إذ يجمعهما موقف مشترك معارض لتقديم المساعدات العسكرية الأمريكية لأوكرانيا وإسرائيل.


انتقادات واستقالة غرين


لكن النائبة السابقة نفت هذه الادعاءات جملة وتفصيلاً، واصفة إياها بـ«الأكاذيب الخطيرة». وحمّلت في تصريحات جهاز الخدمة السرية المسؤولية عن عدم تأمين الموقع بشكل كاف، مؤكدةً أنها لم تكن على علم بالتوقيت الدقيق للزيارة.


ورفضت منظمة «كود بينك» الادعاءات، واصفةً فكرة تلقي معلومات من غرين بأنها «مضحكة».


وعزا مراقبون أسباب الخلاف إلى استطلاعات الرأي وتمسك ترمب بنتائج استطلاعات تشير إلى ضعف فرص غرين في الفوز بمقعد في مجلس الشيوخ، وهو ما اعتبرته الأخيرة محاولة لتهميشها. فضلاً عن انتقادها المتزايد لترمب، واتهامه بالتخلي عن مبادئ «أمريكا أولاً» في بعض ملفات الإنفاق والضرائب، إضافة لشعورها بأن الدائرة الضيقة للرئيس الأمريكي في ولايته الثانية تتجاهل مقترحاتها ولا توليها التقدير الكافي رغم ولائها الطويل له.


واستقالت غرين من الكونغرس في نوفمبر الماضي، ما يعكس عمق الفجوة التي باتت تفصلها عن تيار الرئيس داخل الحزب الجمهوري.