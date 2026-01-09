كشفت مصادر أمريكية تدهوراً غير مسبوق في العلاقة بين الرئيس دونالد ترمب والنائبة السابقة مارغوري تايلور غرين. ووفقاً للمصادر، فإن انهيار العلاقة وصل إلى حد توجيه اتهامات مبطنة لغرين بتعريض أمن الرئيس للخطر عبر تسريب تحركاته لنشطاء معارضين.
اقتراح عشاء وراء الأزمة
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن ذات المصادر قولها: إن تفاصيل الأزمة ترجع إلى زيارة مفاجئة للرئيس الأمريكي في التاسع من سبتمبر الماضي إلى مطعم «جو سيفود» (Joe's Seafood) في العاصمة واشنطن، باقتراح غرين شخصياً.
وأفاد الموقع بأن الفريق الأمني لترمب فوجئ بوصول محتجين من منظمة «كود بينك» (Code Pink) المناهضة للحرب إلى مسافة قريبة جداً من طاولة الرئيس، مرددين هتافات ضده وضد سياساته.
وذكرت المصادر أن البيت الأبيض أبلغ جهاز «الخدمة السرية» بشكوكه حول قيام غرين بتزويد المحتجين بمعلومات عن موعد ومكان الزيارة، خصوصاً أن خطط العشاء كانت سرية للغاية ولم يتم إخطار وسائل الإعلام بها.
وعلى الرغم من عدم وجود دليل مادي قاطع، فإن مساعدي ترمب بنوا شكوكهم على عوامل عدة، أبرزها الإلحاح في التواصل، إذ أجرت غرين اتصالات متكررة بموظفي البيت الأبيض في يوم الزيارة لتأكيد حضور الرئيس للمطعم.
وحسب المصادر، لوحظ في الآونة الأخيرة تقارب بين غرين و«ميديا بنجامين»، المؤسسة المشاركة لمنظمة «كود بينك» اليسارية، إذ يجمعهما موقف مشترك معارض لتقديم المساعدات العسكرية الأمريكية لأوكرانيا وإسرائيل.
انتقادات واستقالة غرين
لكن النائبة السابقة نفت هذه الادعاءات جملة وتفصيلاً، واصفة إياها بـ«الأكاذيب الخطيرة». وحمّلت في تصريحات جهاز الخدمة السرية المسؤولية عن عدم تأمين الموقع بشكل كاف، مؤكدةً أنها لم تكن على علم بالتوقيت الدقيق للزيارة.
ورفضت منظمة «كود بينك» الادعاءات، واصفةً فكرة تلقي معلومات من غرين بأنها «مضحكة».
وعزا مراقبون أسباب الخلاف إلى استطلاعات الرأي وتمسك ترمب بنتائج استطلاعات تشير إلى ضعف فرص غرين في الفوز بمقعد في مجلس الشيوخ، وهو ما اعتبرته الأخيرة محاولة لتهميشها. فضلاً عن انتقادها المتزايد لترمب، واتهامه بالتخلي عن مبادئ «أمريكا أولاً» في بعض ملفات الإنفاق والضرائب، إضافة لشعورها بأن الدائرة الضيقة للرئيس الأمريكي في ولايته الثانية تتجاهل مقترحاتها ولا توليها التقدير الكافي رغم ولائها الطويل له.
واستقالت غرين من الكونغرس في نوفمبر الماضي، ما يعكس عمق الفجوة التي باتت تفصلها عن تيار الرئيس داخل الحزب الجمهوري.
American sources have revealed an unprecedented deterioration in the relationship between President Donald Trump and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to the sources, the collapse of the relationship has reached the point of insinuating accusations against Greene of jeopardizing the president's security by leaking his movements to opposing activists.
A Dinner Proposal Behind the Crisis
The website "Axios" reported from the same sources that the details of the crisis stem from a surprise visit by the American president on September 9 to the "Joe's Seafood" restaurant in Washington, D.C., at Greene's personal suggestion.
The site reported that Trump's security team was surprised by the arrival of protesters from the anti-war organization "Code Pink" very close to the president's table, chanting against him and his policies.
The sources mentioned that the White House informed the Secret Service of its suspicions regarding Greene providing the protesters with information about the timing and location of the visit, especially since the dinner plans were highly confidential and the media had not been notified.
Although there was no conclusive physical evidence, Trump's aides based their suspicions on several factors, most notably the insistence in communication, as Greene made repeated calls to White House staff on the day of the visit to confirm the president's attendance at the restaurant.
According to the sources, a recent closeness has been observed between Greene and "Media Benjamin," the co-founder of the leftist organization "Code Pink," as they share a common stance opposing U.S. military aid to Ukraine and Israel.
Criticism and Greene's Resignation
However, the former congresswoman denied these allegations in their entirety, describing them as "dangerous lies." She held the Secret Service responsible for not securing the site adequately, asserting that she was not aware of the exact timing of the visit.
The "Code Pink" organization rejected the allegations, calling the idea of receiving information from Greene "laughable."
Observers attributed the reasons for the dispute to opinion polls and Trump's insistence on poll results indicating Greene's weak chances of winning a Senate seat, which she considered an attempt to marginalize her. Additionally, her increasing criticism of Trump, accusing him of abandoning the "America First" principles in some spending and tax issues, along with her feeling that the president's inner circle in his second term ignores her proposals and does not give her the appreciation she deserves despite her long loyalty to him.
Greene resigned from Congress last November, reflecting the depth of the gap that has come to separate her from the president's faction within the Republican Party.