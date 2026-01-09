American sources have revealed an unprecedented deterioration in the relationship between President Donald Trump and former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to the sources, the collapse of the relationship has reached the point of insinuating accusations against Greene of jeopardizing the president's security by leaking his movements to opposing activists.



A Dinner Proposal Behind the Crisis



The website "Axios" reported from the same sources that the details of the crisis stem from a surprise visit by the American president on September 9 to the "Joe's Seafood" restaurant in Washington, D.C., at Greene's personal suggestion.



The site reported that Trump's security team was surprised by the arrival of protesters from the anti-war organization "Code Pink" very close to the president's table, chanting against him and his policies.



The sources mentioned that the White House informed the Secret Service of its suspicions regarding Greene providing the protesters with information about the timing and location of the visit, especially since the dinner plans were highly confidential and the media had not been notified.



Although there was no conclusive physical evidence, Trump's aides based their suspicions on several factors, most notably the insistence in communication, as Greene made repeated calls to White House staff on the day of the visit to confirm the president's attendance at the restaurant.



According to the sources, a recent closeness has been observed between Greene and "Media Benjamin," the co-founder of the leftist organization "Code Pink," as they share a common stance opposing U.S. military aid to Ukraine and Israel.



Criticism and Greene's Resignation



However, the former congresswoman denied these allegations in their entirety, describing them as "dangerous lies." She held the Secret Service responsible for not securing the site adequately, asserting that she was not aware of the exact timing of the visit.



The "Code Pink" organization rejected the allegations, calling the idea of receiving information from Greene "laughable."



Observers attributed the reasons for the dispute to opinion polls and Trump's insistence on poll results indicating Greene's weak chances of winning a Senate seat, which she considered an attempt to marginalize her. Additionally, her increasing criticism of Trump, accusing him of abandoning the "America First" principles in some spending and tax issues, along with her feeling that the president's inner circle in his second term ignores her proposals and does not give her the appreciation she deserves despite her long loyalty to him.



Greene resigned from Congress last November, reflecting the depth of the gap that has come to separate her from the president's faction within the Republican Party.