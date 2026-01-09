تغلَّب فريق التعاون على ضيفه الشباب بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ14 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).
وجاءت أهداف اللقاء خلال مجريات الشوط الأول، إذ افتتح فريق التعاون التسجيل عن طريق لاعبه مارتينيز من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (27)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول عند الدقيقة (45+4) تمكَّن التعاون من تعزيز النتيجة عن طريق اللاعب فولغيني، لتنتهي المباراة بالنتيجة نفسها.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع التعاون رصيده إلى (31) نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما بقي الشباب على رصيده السابق (8) نقاط في المركز الـ15 مؤقتاً.
The Al-Taawoun team defeated their guest Al-Shabab with a score of two goals to none in the match that took place this evening at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 14th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).
The goals of the match came during the first half, as Al-Taawoun opened the scoring through their player Martinez from a penalty kick in the 27th minute. In stoppage time of the first half, at the 45+4 minute mark, Al-Taawoun managed to double their lead through player Volghini, ending the match with the same score.
With this result, Al-Taawoun raised their points to 31, securing third place, while Al-Shabab remained at their previous total of 8 points in 15th place temporarily.