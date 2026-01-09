تغلَّب فريق التعاون على ضيفه الشباب بهدفين دون مقابل، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي التعاون ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ14 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وجاءت أهداف اللقاء خلال مجريات الشوط الأول، إذ افتتح فريق التعاون التسجيل عن طريق لاعبه مارتينيز من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (27)، وفي الوقت بدل الضائع من الشوط الأول عند الدقيقة (45+4) تمكَّن التعاون من تعزيز النتيجة عن طريق اللاعب فولغيني، لتنتهي المباراة بالنتيجة نفسها.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع التعاون رصيده إلى (31) نقطة في المركز الثالث، فيما بقي الشباب على رصيده السابق (8) نقاط في المركز الـ15 مؤقتاً.