The Al-Taawoun team defeated their guest Al-Shabab with a score of two goals to none in the match that took place this evening at Al-Taawoun Club's stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 14th round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League).



The goals of the match came during the first half, as Al-Taawoun opened the scoring through their player Martinez from a penalty kick in the 27th minute. In stoppage time of the first half, at the 45+4 minute mark, Al-Taawoun managed to double their lead through player Volghini, ending the match with the same score.



With this result, Al-Taawoun raised their points to 31, securing third place, while Al-Shabab remained at their previous total of 8 points in 15th place temporarily.