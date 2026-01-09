نفى المركز الإعلامي لمجلس الوزراء المصري، في بيان عاجل، ما تردد من شائعات حول ظهور مرض إنفلونزا الطيور في بعض المزارع المصرية، وربط ذلك بارتفاع أسعار الدواجن في الأسواق، مؤكداً عدم صحة هذه المزاعم المتداولة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

لا إصابات مسجلة

وأوضح البيان أنه بالتواصل مع وزارة الزراعة واستصلاح الأراضي، أكدت الوزارة «عدم رصد أي حالات إصابة بفايروس إنفلونزا الطيور» في أي من المزارع على مستوى الجمهورية حتى الآن.

حملات تقصٍّ ومراقبة

وأشار إلى أن الوزارة تكثف حملات التقصي النشط والمراقبة الدورية بجميع المحافظات، سواء في المزارع التجارية أو أسواق بيع الطيور أو مسارات الطيور المهاجرة، ضمن إجراءات احترازية مستمرة.

وتشمل هذه الحملات إجراء فحوصات دورية وسحب عينات يتم تحليلها في معمل بحوث صحة الحيوان، للتأكد من خلو القطعان من أي أمراض وبائية.

صادرات متزايدة

وأكد البيان أن صادرات مصر من الدواجن ومنتجاتها إلى الأسواق الخارجية تشهد تزايداً ملحوظاً خلال الفترة الأخيرة، بما يعكس استقرار الوضع الصحي لقطاع الداجن.

زيادة الإنتاج

كما أوضحت وزارة الزراعة أن معدلات الإنتاج من الدواجن وبيض المائدة ارتفعت بنسبة 14% مقارنة بالعام الماضي، بالتوازي مع زيادة أعداد المنشآت الداجنة المعزولة المطابقة لمعايير المنظمة العالمية للصحة الحيوانية (WOAH).

أسباب ارتفاع الأسعار

وفي السياق ذاته، أرجعت مصادر بقطاع الدواجن ارتفاع الأسعار الحالي إلى عوامل موسمية وزيادة تكاليف الإنتاج، من أعلاف وطاقة ونقل، وليس إلى أي أزمة صحية، مشيرة إلى أن الأسعار الحالية أقل بنحو 20% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي في بعض الحالات.

تاريخ المرض في مصر

وكانت مصر قد عانت من انتشار إنفلونزا الطيور شديدة الضراوة (H5N1) منذ عام 2006، قبل أن تشهد السنوات الأخيرة تحسناً ملحوظاً في السيطرة على المرض، بفضل حملات التحصين والتقصي والتعويضات، مع استقرار نسبي في المزارع التجارية الكبرى.

قطاع حيوي

ويُعد قطاع الدواجن من أهم القطاعات الغذائية في مصر، إذ يمثل مصدر بروتين رئيسياً للملايين، فيما تؤدي الشائعات المرتبطة بالأوبئة عادة إلى إثارة الذعر في الأسواق، وانخفاض الطلب مؤقتاً، ثم ارتفاع الأسعار بفعل التكهنات والتخزين.