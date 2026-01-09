The Egyptian Cabinet's media center denied, in an urgent statement, the rumors circulating about the appearance of bird flu in some Egyptian farms, linking it to the rise in poultry prices in the markets, confirming the falsehood of these claims being shared on social media.

No Recorded Cases

The statement clarified that in communication with the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, the ministry confirmed "no cases of bird flu virus have been detected" in any of the farms across the republic so far.

Investigation and Monitoring Campaigns

It was pointed out that the ministry is intensifying active investigation campaigns and regular monitoring in all governorates, whether in commercial farms, bird markets, or migratory bird pathways, as part of ongoing precautionary measures.

These campaigns include conducting regular tests and collecting samples that are analyzed in the Animal Health Research Laboratory, to ensure that the flocks are free from any epidemic diseases.

Increasing Exports

The statement confirmed that Egypt's exports of poultry and its products to foreign markets have seen a noticeable increase recently, reflecting the stability of the health situation in the poultry sector.

Production Increase

The Ministry of Agriculture also indicated that production rates of poultry and table eggs have risen by 14% compared to last year, alongside an increase in the number of isolated poultry facilities that meet the standards of the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

Reasons for Price Increase

In this context, sources in the poultry sector attributed the current price increase to seasonal factors and rising production costs, including feed, energy, and transportation, rather than any health crisis, noting that current prices are about 20% lower compared to the same period last year in some cases.

History of the Disease in Egypt

Egypt has suffered from the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) since 2006, before witnessing a significant improvement in controlling the disease in recent years, thanks to vaccination, investigation campaigns, and compensation, with relative stability in large commercial farms.

A Vital Sector

The poultry sector is considered one of the most important food sectors in Egypt, as it represents a major source of protein for millions, while rumors related to epidemics usually lead to panic in the markets, a temporary decrease in demand, and then a rise in prices due to speculation and hoarding.