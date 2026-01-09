The advisor to the Yemeni president and head of the Southern Transitional Council component, Yasin Makawi, praised the Saudi efforts aimed at resolving the Southern issue fairly, away from conflicts and wars, but rather through dialogue and understandings.



Makawi told "Okaz": "The Southern issue today has been placed on its correct path, and the roadmap for its resolution is now within the reach of Southerners." He added: "In order to proceed with drawing that roadmap with the participation of the Southern intellect, which is armed with awareness rather than weapons, the solution of the Transitional Council aims to steer the ship of the issue to its harbor, away from adventures and the creation of idols, so we can close a chapter that has passed and open new, bright pages that are drawn by the people of the South in all their political and social formations to achieve freedom, dignity, and aspirations for security, stability, and a decent life for our children and our people."



He appreciated all the efforts made to correct the course and achieve the aspirations of the people at all levels.



On another note, the Yemeni Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mustafa Al-Nu'man, said: "Major General Aidarus Al-Zubaidi committed a series of mistakes that inevitably led to the fate he chose, which is fleeing from Yemen, and he had an opportunity for dialogue."



He added in press statements: "Al-Zubaidi signed the document of his political end," praising the decisions of the Southern leadership to dissolve the Transitional Council and the ongoing Saudi support for the Southern issue.