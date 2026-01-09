أشاد مستشار الرئيس اليمني رئيس مكون الحراك الجنوبي المشارك ياسين مكاوي بالجهود السعودية الرامية إلى حل القضية الجنوبية بشكل عادل بعيداً عن الصراعات والحروب بل عبر طاولة الحوار والتفاهمات.


وقال مكاوي لـ«عكاظ»: «القضية الجنوبية اليوم وُضعت في مسارها الصحيح، وخارطة حلها أضحت في متناول الجنوبيين». وأضاف: «من أجل المضي في رسم تلك الخارطة بمشاركة العقل الجنوبي المتمنطق بالوعي لا بالسلاح، فإن حل المجلس الانتقالي الهدف منه أن تمضي سفينة القضية إلى مرساها بعيداً عن المغامرات وصناعة الأصنام لنطوي صفحة مضت ونفتح صفحات جديدة، ناصعة يرسمها أبناء الجنوب بكل تكويناته السياسية والاجتماعية لتحقيق حرية وكرامة وطموح في الأمن والاستقرار والحياة الكريمة لأبنائنا وأهلنا».


وثمَّن جميع الجهود التي بُذلت لتصحيح المسار وتحقيق طموحات الشعب على المستويات كافة.


من جهة أخرى، قال نائب وزير الخارجية اليمني مصطفى النعمان: «إنّ اللواء عيدروس الزبيدي ارتكب سلسلة من الأخطاء كان لا بدّ أنّ تؤدي إلى المصير الذي اختاره، وهو الهروب من اليمن، وكانت لديه فرصة للحوار».


وأضاف في تصريحات صحفية: «الزبيدي وقَّع وثيقة نهايته السياسية»، مشيداً بقرارات القيادات الجنوبية حل المجلس الانتقالي، والدعم السعودي المستمر للقضية الجنوبية.