The Vice President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, highly praised the clear and responsible statement made by Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, affirming that it embodies the leadership and pivotal role of the Kingdom in nurturing the Southern-Southern dialogue, and its serious commitment to expanding the base of political participation without exclusion or discrimination.

Al-Alimi clarified that Prince Khalid bin Salman's affirmation of the outcomes of the Southern-Southern dialogue being present at the table of the comprehensive political solution is a clear promise and a political commitment from the Kingdom to all the people of the South, that their cause and its just solutions will be an integral part of any final settlement.

He pointed out that this Saudi position reflects a high degree of fairness and responsible engagement with the Southern issue, viewing it as a purely national matter that should be addressed within its proper framework, away from exclusion or monopolization.

The Vice President of the Presidential Leadership Council confirmed that this moment represents a pivotal historical juncture in the course of the Southern issue, after its transition from a state of exploitation and conflict to a clear political path, sponsored by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supported by the international community, which opens a genuine horizon for the people of the South to formulate a comprehensive vision that expresses their will and legitimate aspirations, and contributes to achieving comprehensive and sustainable peace in Yemen.