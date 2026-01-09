ثمَّن نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور عبدالله العليمي عاليًا التصريح الواضح والمسؤول لوزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان، مؤكدًا أنه يجسّد الدور القيادي والمحوري للمملكة في رعاية الحوار الجنوبي ــ الجنوبي، وحرصها الجاد على توسيع قاعدة المشاركة السياسية دون إقصاء أو تمييز.

وأوضح العليمي أن تأكيد الأمير خالد بن سلمان حضور مخرجات الحوار الجنوبي ــ الجنوبي على طاولة الحل السياسي الشامل يُعد وعدًا صريحًا والتزامًا سياسيًا واضحًا من المملكة لكل أبناء الجنوب، بأن قضيتهم وحلولها العادلة ستكون جزءًا أصيلًا من أي تسوية نهائية.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الموقف السعودي يعكس قدرًا عاليًا من الإنصاف والتعامل المسؤول مع القضية الجنوبية، بوصفها قضية وطنية خالصة تُعالج ضمن إطارها الصحيح، وبعيدًا عن الإقصاء أو الاحتكار.

وأكد نائب رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أن هذه اللحظة تمثل محطة تاريخية مفصلية في مسار القضية الجنوبية، بعد انتقالها من حالة التوظيف والصراع إلى مسار سياسي واضح، ترعاه المملكة العربية السعودية ويحظى بدعم المجتمع الدولي، بما يفتح أفقًا حقيقيًا أمام أبناء الجنوب لصياغة رؤية جامعة تعبّر عن إرادتهم وتطلعاتهم المشروعة، وتسهم في تحقيق سلام شامل ومستدام في اليمن.