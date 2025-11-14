The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the draft resolution prepared by the U.S. administration for the United Nations Security Council includes far-reaching steps to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state.

It considered that the path could become reliable after implementing the reform program for the Palestinian Authority.



According to the draft, "after faithfully implementing the Palestinian Authority's reform program and making progress in the redevelopment of Gaza, conditions may finally be created for a reliable path towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood."



Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue



According to the text of the draft, "the United States will initiate a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence, in addition to an international stabilization force working with Israel and Egypt, alongside a Palestinian police force that has recently undergone vetting and training."



It is noteworthy that this is the same wording used in the U.S.-backed Gaza plan; however, this is the first time the name of the Palestinian state is mentioned in the main text of the resolution rather than in an annex.



Severe Consequences for Palestinians



The United States called on the Security Council yesterday (Thursday) for unity to adopt a draft resolution it presented supporting President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, warning of severe consequences for Palestinians if this does not happen.



A spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations stated in a statement that attempts to sow discord while active negotiations are underway on this resolution will have serious and tangible consequences that can be completely avoided for Palestinians in Gaza.



He added that the ceasefire is fragile, and we urge the council to unite and move forward to ensure the much-needed peace," considering this "a historic moment to pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East."



The U.S. Permanent Mission to the United Nations reported that Washington has been negotiating in the Security Council since early November on a draft resolution supporting the peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip.



Serious Negotiations in New York



The mission's statement clarified that Washington began serious negotiations in New York regarding the draft resolution at the beginning of November, in close cooperation with Security Council members and Washington's partners, aiming to reach a consensus on the document that supports "international forces for stabilization" and ensures "a stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip away from Hamas."