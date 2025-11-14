أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن مسوّدة مشروع القرار الذي أعدّته الإدارة الأمريكية لمجلسِ الأمن الدولي تتضمن خطوات بعيدة المدى للدفع باتجاه إقامةِ دولة فلسطينية.
واعتبرت أن المسارَ قد يصبح موثوقاً بعد تنفيذ برنامجِ الإصلاحات الخاصة بالسلطة الفلسطينية.
ووفق المسودة فإنه «بعد تنفيذ برنامج إصلاح السلطة الفلسطينية بأمانة، وإحراز تقدم في إعادة تطوير غزة، قد تتهيأ الظروف أخيراً لمسار موثوق نحو تقرير المصير الفلسطيني وإقامة الدولة».
حوار إسرائيلي فلسطيني
ومن المقرر حسب نص المسودة أن «تطلق الولايات المتحدة حواراً بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين للاتفاق على أفق سياسي للتعايش السلمي والمزدهر، بالإضافة إلى أن قوة التثبيت الدولية ستعمل مع إسرائيل ومصر، إلى جانب قوةِ شرطة فلسطينية خضعت أخيراً للفحصِ والتدريب».
يذكر أن هذه هي نفس الصياغة المستخدمة في خطة غزة المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة، ومع ذلك فهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يذكر فيها اسم الدولة الفلسطينية في متن القرار الرئيسي وليس في الملحق.
تبعات وخيمة على الفلسطينيين
وكانت الولايات المتحدة دعت مجلس الأمن، أمس (الخميس)، إلى الوحدة لتبني مشروع قرار قدمته يؤيد خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام في غزة، محذرة من تبعات وخيمة على الفلسطينيين إذا لم يحصل ذلك.
وقال متحدث باسم البعثة الأمريكية في الأمم المتحدة في بيان، إنه ستكون لمحاولات بث الفتنة، بينما يجري التفاوض بشكل نشط على اتفاق بشأن هذا القرار، تبعات خطيرة وملموسة ويمكن تجنبها تماماً على الفلسطينيين في غزة.
وأضاف أن وقف إطلاق النار هش، ونحن ندعو المجلس إلى التوحد والمضي قدماً لضمان إحلال السلام الذي تشتد الحاجة إليه»، معتبراً ذلك «لحظة تاريخية لتمهيد الطريق نحو سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط».
وأفادت البعثة الدائمة للولايات المتحدة لدى الأمم المتحدة بأن واشنطن تجري، منذ مطلع نوفمبر، مفاوضات في مجلس الأمن حول مشروع قرار يدعم خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، في قطاع غزة.
مفاوضات جدية في نيويورك
وأوضح بيان البعثة أن واشنطن بدأت، منذ بداية نوفمبر، مفاوضات جدية في نيويورك بشأن مشروع القرار، بالتعاون الوثيق مع أعضاء مجلس الأمن وشركاء واشنطن، بهدف التوصل إلى توافق حول الوثيقة التي تدعم «القوات الدولية لتحقيق الاستقرار» وتضمن «مستقبلاً مستقراً وآمناً وسلمياً ومزدهراً للفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة بعيداً عن حركة «حماس».
The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that the draft resolution prepared by the U.S. administration for the United Nations Security Council includes far-reaching steps to promote the establishment of a Palestinian state.
It considered that the path could become reliable after implementing the reform program for the Palestinian Authority.
According to the draft, "after faithfully implementing the Palestinian Authority's reform program and making progress in the redevelopment of Gaza, conditions may finally be created for a reliable path towards Palestinian self-determination and statehood."
Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue
According to the text of the draft, "the United States will initiate a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous coexistence, in addition to an international stabilization force working with Israel and Egypt, alongside a Palestinian police force that has recently undergone vetting and training."
It is noteworthy that this is the same wording used in the U.S.-backed Gaza plan; however, this is the first time the name of the Palestinian state is mentioned in the main text of the resolution rather than in an annex.
Severe Consequences for Palestinians
The United States called on the Security Council yesterday (Thursday) for unity to adopt a draft resolution it presented supporting President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza, warning of severe consequences for Palestinians if this does not happen.
A spokesperson for the U.S. mission to the United Nations stated in a statement that attempts to sow discord while active negotiations are underway on this resolution will have serious and tangible consequences that can be completely avoided for Palestinians in Gaza.
He added that the ceasefire is fragile, and we urge the council to unite and move forward to ensure the much-needed peace," considering this "a historic moment to pave the way for lasting peace in the Middle East."
The U.S. Permanent Mission to the United Nations reported that Washington has been negotiating in the Security Council since early November on a draft resolution supporting the peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump for the Gaza Strip.
Serious Negotiations in New York
The mission's statement clarified that Washington began serious negotiations in New York regarding the draft resolution at the beginning of November, in close cooperation with Security Council members and Washington's partners, aiming to reach a consensus on the document that supports "international forces for stabilization" and ensures "a stable, secure, peaceful, and prosperous future for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip away from Hamas."