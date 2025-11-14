أفادت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية بأن مسوّدة مشروع القرار الذي أعدّته الإدارة الأمريكية لمجلسِ الأمن الدولي تتضمن خطوات بعيدة المدى للدفع باتجاه إقامةِ دولة فلسطينية.

واعتبرت أن المسارَ قد يصبح موثوقاً بعد تنفيذ برنامجِ الإصلاحات الخاصة بالسلطة الفلسطينية.


ووفق المسودة فإنه «بعد تنفيذ برنامج إصلاح السلطة الفلسطينية بأمانة، وإحراز تقدم في إعادة تطوير غزة، قد تتهيأ الظروف أخيراً لمسار موثوق نحو تقرير المصير الفلسطيني وإقامة الدولة».


حوار إسرائيلي فلسطيني


ومن المقرر حسب نص المسودة أن «تطلق الولايات المتحدة حواراً بين إسرائيل والفلسطينيين للاتفاق على أفق سياسي للتعايش السلمي والمزدهر، بالإضافة إلى أن قوة التثبيت الدولية ستعمل مع إسرائيل ومصر، إلى جانب قوةِ شرطة فلسطينية خضعت أخيراً للفحصِ والتدريب».


يذكر أن هذه هي نفس الصياغة المستخدمة في خطة غزة المدعومة من الولايات المتحدة، ومع ذلك فهذه هي المرة الأولى التي يذكر فيها اسم الدولة الفلسطينية في متن القرار الرئيسي وليس في الملحق.


تبعات وخيمة على الفلسطينيين


وكانت الولايات المتحدة دعت مجلس الأمن، أمس (الخميس)، إلى الوحدة لتبني مشروع قرار قدمته يؤيد خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب للسلام في غزة، محذرة من تبعات وخيمة على الفلسطينيين إذا لم يحصل ذلك.


وقال متحدث باسم البعثة الأمريكية في الأمم المتحدة في بيان، إنه ستكون لمحاولات بث الفتنة، بينما يجري التفاوض بشكل نشط على اتفاق بشأن هذا القرار، تبعات خطيرة وملموسة ويمكن تجنبها تماماً على الفلسطينيين في غزة.


وأضاف أن وقف إطلاق النار هش، ونحن ندعو المجلس إلى التوحد والمضي قدماً لضمان إحلال السلام الذي تشتد الحاجة إليه»، معتبراً ذلك «لحظة تاريخية لتمهيد الطريق نحو سلام دائم في الشرق الأوسط».


وأفادت البعثة الدائمة للولايات المتحدة لدى الأمم المتحدة بأن واشنطن تجري، منذ مطلع نوفمبر، مفاوضات في مجلس الأمن حول مشروع قرار يدعم خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترمب، في قطاع غزة.


مفاوضات جدية في نيويورك


وأوضح بيان البعثة أن واشنطن بدأت، منذ بداية نوفمبر، مفاوضات جدية في نيويورك بشأن مشروع القرار، بالتعاون الوثيق مع أعضاء مجلس الأمن وشركاء واشنطن، بهدف التوصل إلى توافق حول الوثيقة التي تدعم «القوات الدولية لتحقيق الاستقرار» وتضمن «مستقبلاً مستقراً وآمناً وسلمياً ومزدهراً للفلسطينيين في قطاع غزة بعيداً عن حركة «حماس».