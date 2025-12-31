The public prosecutor's office in Istanbul announced today (Wednesday) the arrest of 28 individuals on charges of spreading propaganda for the terrorist organization "ISIS" on social media, in addition to another person who was found to be actively involved in the organization's activities.



The Turkish news agency "Anadolu" reported from the prosecutor's statement that the arrests were part of an investigation conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Office regarding the activities of the terrorist organization "ISIS," based on instructions issued to the Anti-Terrorism Branch of the Istanbul Security Directorate.



Raids Campaign



The statement clarified that anti-terrorism teams carried out simultaneous raid operations on 29 locations early this morning, and during the raids, security forces seized 3 pistols, ammunition, and organizational documents.



The public prosecutor's office indicated that operations against all terrorist organizations will continue with determination and insistence.



It is noteworthy that these raids come following an operation carried out by Turkish authorities against "ISIS" in Yalova province (west) last Monday, which resulted in the death of 3 police officers and the injury of 8 others, and also led to the death of 6 terrorists from the organization, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.



At the same time, the websites "Al-Arabiya.net" and "Al-Hadath.net" reported, citing unnamed sources, that they were surprised to find members of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood residing in Istanbul among those arrested, indicating that this development has caused alarm within the ranks of the "Brotherhood," and that the organization's youth have begun to pressure the leadership for immediate intervention to secure the release of the detainees and ensure their relocation to other countries out of fear of an uncertain fate.



Warnings to the "Brotherhood"



The two websites mentioned that the youth of the "Brotherhood" issued warnings to their colleagues about the need to exercise caution in phone communications and conversations on the "WhatsApp" application, emphasizing that one of the detainees among their colleagues faced accusations they described as "strange," which are being leveled for the first time against their members in Turkey.



Sources confirmed that panic prevails among the "Brotherhood" in Turkey, especially after authorities began to suspect all individuals who do not possess identification papers or who have violations of residency laws, indicating that the youth of the "Brotherhood" have called for urgent searches for "new havens" and to leave Turkish territory as soon as possible.