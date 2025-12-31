أعلنت النيابة العامة في إسطنبول اليوم (الأربعاء)، توقيف 28 شخصاً بتهمة نشر دعاية لتنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، إضافة إلى شخصٍ آخر ثبت تورطه الفعلي في أنشطة التنظيم.


ونقلت وكالة الانباء التركية «الأناضول» عن بيان النيابة أن عمليات التوقيف جاءت في إطار تحقيق يجريه مكتب مكافحة الإرهاب بشأن أنشطة تنظيم «داعش» الإرهابي، بناءً على تعليمات صادرة إلى فرع مكافحة الإرهاب في مديرية أمن إسطنبول.


حملة مداهمات


وأوضح البيان أن فرق مكافحة الإرهاب أجرت حملات مداهمة متزامنة على 29 موقعاً فجر اليوم، وخلال عمليات المداهمة صادرت قوات الأمن 3 مسدسات وذخيرة ووثائق تنظيمية.


وأشارت النيابة العامة إلى أن عمليات مكافحة جميع التنظيمات الإرهابية ستتواصل بكل حزم وإصرار.


يذكر أن حملات الدهم هذه تأتي عقب عملية نفذتها السلطات التركية ضد «داعش» في ولاية يالوا (غرب) الإثنين الفائت، أدت لمقتل 3 من أفراد الشرطة وإصابة 8 آخرين، وأسفرت أيضاً عن مقتل 6 إرهابيين من التنظيم، بحسب وزير الداخلية علي يرلي قايا.


في الوقت ذاته، نقل موقعا «العربية.نت» و«الحدث.نت»، عن مصادر لم يسمياها قولها إنهم فوجئوا بوجود عناصر من جماعة الإخوان المصريين المقيمين في إسطنبول ضمن قائمة المقبوض عليهم، مبينة أن هذا التطور أحدث استنفاراً داخل صفوف «الجماعة»، وبدأ شباب التنظيم بالضغط على القيادات للتدخل الفوري لإطلاق سراح الموقوفين وتأمين ترحيلهم إلى دول أخرى خوفاً من المصير المجهول.


تحذيرات لـ«الإخوان»


وذكر الموقعان أن شباب «الجماعة» وجهوا تحذيرات لزملائهم بضرورة توخي الحيطة والحذر في الاتصالات الهاتفية ومحادثات تطبيق «واتساب»، مؤكدين أن أحد الموقوفين من زملائهم واجه اتهامات وصفوها بـ«الغريبة»، تُطلق لأول مرة بحق عناصرهم في تركيا.


وأكدت المصادر أن الذعر يسود أوساط «الإخوان» في تركيا، خصوصاً بعد بدء السلطات الاشتباه بكافة العناصر الذين لا يملكون أوراقاً ثبوتية أو يعانون من مخالفات في قوانين الإقامة، مبينة أن شباب «الجماعة» طالبوا بالبحث العاجل عن «ملاذات جديدة» والرحيل من الأراضي التركية في أقرب وقت ممكن.