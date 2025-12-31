أدانت رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي، باستنكارٍ شديدٍ، قرارَ حكومة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بمنعِ عشرات المنظمات الإنسانية غير الحكومية من العمل في قطاع غزّة، والتي تُعَدّ شرياناً حيويًّا لبقاء سكان القطاع.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّد الأمين العام، رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذا العمل الشائن الذي يمثّل انتهاكاً صارخاً لجميع القوانين والأعراف الدولية والإنسانية، ويُضاعف من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية المأساوية في القطاع المنكوب.

ودعا العيسى المجتمعَ الدولي إلى الاضطلاع بمسؤولياته لفرض احترام القانون الدولي الإنساني ورفع جميع القيود التعسفية المفروضة على العمل الإنساني، والسماح الفوري بالوصول الشامل والكافي للمساعدات إلى سكان غزة، وضمان حماية المدنيين والعاملين في المنظمات الإغاثية في القطاع.