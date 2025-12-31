The Muslim World League condemned, in strong terms, the decision of the Israeli occupation government to prevent dozens of non-governmental humanitarian organizations from operating in the Gaza Strip, which is considered a vital lifeline for the survival of the residents of the area.

In a statement from the General Secretariat of the League, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this disgraceful act, which represents a blatant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms, and exacerbates the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the afflicted region.

Al-Issa called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to enforce respect for international humanitarian law, lift all arbitrary restrictions imposed on humanitarian work, allow immediate and comprehensive access to aid for the residents of Gaza, and ensure the protection of civilians and workers in relief organizations in the area.