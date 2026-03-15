In a test of the far-right's resilience ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for next year, French voters headed to the polls today (Sunday) to elect mayors in a preliminary vote, with a second round to be held in several medium and large cities on March 22, especially in cities where no single list wins more than 50% of the votes.



Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. local time. According to observers, the results of the local elections could provide an indication of the general trend in the country, especially as they are held close to the presidential elections.



Opinion polls show that the far-right National Rally party may win, despite its anti-immigration stance and skepticism towards the European Union.



The polling organization "Odoxa" predicted on Tuesday, for the first time, that the far-right leader in France, Jordan Bardella, could win the presidential elections scheduled for 2027. With candidates in hundreds of municipalities, the party does not expect to achieve a landslide victory, but hopes to demonstrate that its popularity is increasing and to secure some significant wins that could bolster its presidential campaign.



Frank Alessio, the National Rally candidate in Marseille, France's second-largest city, said: "If the people of Marseille make a brave choice, it will encourage the French and clarify the choice they will make next year."



Alessio is tied in opinion polls for the first round with the current socialist mayor Benoît Payan, giving the National Rally party an opportunity that would not have been thought possible before to gain power in one of France's major cities.



Voting in thousands of municipalities focuses on local issues and files, but opinion polls show that security and immigration are priorities for voters, which also aligns with the National Rally party's focus on law and order.