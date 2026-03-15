في اختبار لقوة اليمين المتطرف على الصمود قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة العام القادم، توجه الناخبون الفرنسيون إلى صناديق الاقتراع اليوم (الأحد) لانتخاب رؤساء البلديات في تصويت أولي على أن تجرى جولة ثانية في عدد من المدن المتوسطة والكبيرة في 22 مارس، خصوصاً للمدن التي لا تفوز فيها قائمة واحدة بأكثر من 50% من الأصوات.


وفتحت مراكز الاقتراع أبوابها في الساعة الثامنة صباحاً بالتوقيت المحلي (0700 بتوقيت غرينتش)، وتغلق في الساعة الثامنة مساء بالتوقيت المحلي. وبحسب مراقبين فإن نتائج الانتخابات المحلية يمكن أن تعطي مؤشراً عن التوجه العام في البلاد، خصوصاً مع إجرائها في وقت قريب من الانتخابات الرئاسية.


وتظهر استطلاعات رأي أن حزب التجمع الوطني اليميني المتطرف قد يفوز بها رغم أنه مناهض للهجرة ومشكك في الاتحاد الأوروبي.


وتوقعت مؤسسة «أودوكسا» لاستطلاعات الرأي، الثلاثاء، للمرة الأولى فوز زعيم اليمين المتطرف في فرنسا جوردان بارديلا في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقرر إجراؤها في 2027، ومع وجود مرشحين في مئات البلديات لا يتوقع الحزب تحقيق فوز ساحق، لكنه يأمل إظهار أن شعبيته متزايدة وتحقيق بعض الانتصارات الكبيرة، التي قد تعزز حملته الرئاسية.


وقال فرانك أليسيو، مرشح حزب التجمع الوطني في مارسيليا، ثاني أكبر مدينة في فرنسا: «إذا اتخذ سكان مرسيليا خياراً شجاعاً، فسيشجع ذلك الفرنسيين ويوضح لهم الخيار الذي سيتخذونه العام القادم».


ويتعادل أليسيو في استطلاعات الرأي للجولة الأولى مع رئيس البلدية الاشتراكي الحالي بينوا بايان، ما يمنح حزب التجمع الوطني فرصة لم تكن لتخطر على البال في السابق للوصول إلى السلطة في إحدى المدن الفرنسية الكبرى.


وتركز عمليات التصويت في آلاف البلديات على قضايا وملفات محلية، لكن استطلاعات رأي تظهر أن مسألة الأمن والهجرة تشكلان أولوية لدى الناخبين، بما يتسق أيضاً مع تركيز حزب التجمع الوطني على القانون والنظام.