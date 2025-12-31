Pakistan announced today (Wednesday) its support for Saudi efforts to de-escalate the situation in Yemen, reaffirming its commitment to the security of the Kingdom.



The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: Pakistan expresses its deep concern regarding the resurgence of violence in Yemen and reiterates its support for the unity of Yemen and the integrity of its territory, as well as for all efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the country.



The ministry emphasized its strong opposition to any unilateral actions by any Yemeni party that could escalate the situation, undermine peace efforts, and threaten security and stability in Yemen and the region.



Pakistan welcomed regional efforts aimed at de-escalation and maintaining peace and stability in Yemen, expressing its full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its commitment to the security of the Kingdom.



Pakistan indicated that it will continue its steadfast support for resolving the Yemeni issue through dialogue and diplomacy, hoping that the Yemeni people and regional powers will work together to reach a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the issue, preserving regional stability.