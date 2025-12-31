أعلنت باكستان اليوم (الأربعاء)، دعمها للجهود السعودية لخفض التصعيد في اليمن، مؤكدة التزامها بأمن المملكة.


وقالت وزارة الخارجية الباكستانية: تعرب باكستان عن قلقها البالغ إزاء تجدد أعمال العنف في اليمن، وتؤكد مجددًا دعمها لوحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، وكذلك لجميع الجهود الرامية إلى إرساء السلام الدائم والاستقرار في البلاد.


أكدت الوزارة معارضة بلادها بشدة أي خطوات أحادية من قبل أي طرف يمني من شأنها تصعيد الوضع، وتقويض جهود السلام، وتهديد الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن وكذلك في المنطقة.


ورحبت باكستان بالجهود الإقليمية الرامية إلى خفض التصعيد والحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار في اليمن، معربة عن دعمها الكامل للمملكة العربية السعودية، والتزامها بأمن المملكة.


وأشارت باكستان إلى أنها ستواصل دعمها الثابت لحل القضية اليمنية عبر الحوار والدبلوماسية، وتأمل أن يعمل الشعب اليمني والقوى الإقليمية معًا من أجل التوصل إلى تسوية شاملة ودائمة للقضية، بما يحفظ الاستقرار الإقليمي.