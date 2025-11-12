In a new escalatory step reflecting increasing tensions between Moscow and Tokyo, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced today a permanent ban on the entry of 30 Japanese citizens into Russian territory, as a direct response to the recent economic sanctions imposed by Japan on Russia in the context of its support for Ukraine.

The new list that Moscow decided to bar from entering Russia includes the spokesperson for the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Kitamura Toshihiro, along with journalists from prominent publications such as "Nikkei" and "Asahi," university professors, and other officials, which provoked immediate condemnation from Tokyo, which described the measure as "unjustified and hostile."

The announcement came in an official statement issued by the Russian ministry, where the ban was described as "a retaliatory measure against the anti-Russian policy pursued by the Japanese government," noting that it follows Tokyo's expansion of its sanctions on September 12, which included 14 Russian individuals and 50 organizations, including the "Artek" children's camp, in addition to lowering the price cap on Russian oil to $47.6 per barrel.

Moscow confirmed that this step is part of a series of "reciprocal measures," which were preceded by a ban on the entry of 9 Japanese individuals in March, including Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, and 13 others in July 2024, most of whom are heads of major companies like Toyota and Rakuten.

The tension between Russia and Japan has deep historical roots, centered around a dispute over the southern Kuril Islands, which were occupied by Soviet forces at the end of World War II in 1945, preventing the signing of a formal peace treaty between the two countries to this day.

Relations had been gradually improving during the tenure of Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as they signed a protocol in 2018 to enhance economic cooperation, including joint projects in energy and gas in Siberia, in exchange for negotiations over the islands.

However, the Russian military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 radically changed the equation, as Japan, as a member of the G7, joined the Western alliance in imposing severe economic sanctions on Moscow, which included freezing the assets of the Russian central bank, banning the import of oil and gas, and closing airspace to Russian aircraft.

Russia responded with reciprocal measures, such as suspending Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to the islands in 2022, halting peace negotiations, and expanding the entry ban to include thousands of Japanese citizens, with the volume of trade between the two countries reaching its lowest levels in decades during 2025, with Japanese losses amounting to $30 billion due to the loss of Russian energy markets, while Russia is now relying on China and India as alternatives.