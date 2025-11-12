في خطوة تصعيدية جديدة تعكس توترات متزايدة بين موسكو وطوكيو، أعلنت وزارة الخارجية الروسية اليوم عن حظر دخول 30 مواطنًا يابانيًا إلى الأراضي الروسية بشكل دائم، كرد فعل مباشر على العقوبات الاقتصادية الأخيرة التي فرضتها اليابان على روسيا في سياق دعمها لأوكرانيا.

وشملت القائمة الجديدة التي قررت موسكو منعها من دخول روسيا المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الخارجية اليابانية، كيتامورا توشيهيرو، إلى جانب صحفيين من منشورات بارزة مثل «نيكي» و«أساهي»، وأساتذة جامعيين، ومسؤولين آخرين، ما أثار إدانة فورية من طوكيو التي وصفت الإجراء بـ«غير المبرر والمعادي».

وجاء الإعلان في بيان رسمي صادر عن الوزارة الروسية، حيث وُصف الحظر بأنه «إجراء مقابلي للسياسة المعادية لروسيا التي تتبعها الحكومة اليابانية»، مشيرًا إلى أنه يأتي في أعقاب توسيع طوكيو لعقوباتها في 12 سبتمبر الماضي، والتي شملت 14 فردًا روسيًا و50 منظمة، بما في ذلك معسكر «أرتيك» للأطفال، بالإضافة إلى خفض سقف سعر النفط الروسي إلى 47.6 دولار للبرميل.

وأكدت موسكو أن هذه الخطوة جزء من سلسلة إجراءات «الرد المتبادل»، التي سبقها حظر دخول 9 يابانيين في مارس الماضي، بما في ذلك وزير الخارجية الياباني تاكيشي إيوايا، و13 آخرين في يوليو 2024، معظمهم رؤساء شركات كبرى مثل تويوتا وراكوتين.

ويعود التوتر بين روسيا واليابان إلى جذور تاريخية عميقة، تركزت حول نزاع على جزر الكوريل الجنوبية، والتي احتلتها القوات السوفييتية في نهاية الحرب العالمية الثانية عام 1945، ما منع توقيع معاهدة سلام رسمية بين البلدين حتى اليوم.

وكانت العلاقات تتحسن تدريجيًا في عهد الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ورئيس الوزراء الياباني السابق شينزو آبي، حيث وقعا في 2018 على بروتوكول لتعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي، بما في ذلك مشاريع مشتركة في الطاقة والغاز في سيبيريا، مقابل مفاوضات حول الجزر.

لكن العملية العسكرية الروسية في أوكرانيا في فبراير 2022 غيّرت المعادلة جذريًا، حيث انضمت اليابان، كعضو في مجموعة السبع، إلى التحالف الغربي في فرض عقوبات اقتصادية قاسية على موسكو، شملت تجميد أصول البنك المركزي الروسي، حظر استيراد النفط والغاز، وإغلاق المجال الجوي أمام الطائرات الروسية.

وردت روسيا بإجراءات متبادلة، مثل تعليق زيارة رئيس الوزراء الياباني فوميو كيشيدا للجزر في 2022، وإيقاف المفاوضات حول السلام، وتوسيع الحظر على الدخول ليشمل آلاف اليابانيين، وبلغ حجم التبادل التجاري بين البلدين أدنى مستوياته منذ عقود خلال 2025، مع خسائر يابانية تصل إلى 30 مليار دولار بسبب فقدان أسواق الطاقة الروسية، بينما تعتمد روسيا الآن على الصين والهند كبدائل.