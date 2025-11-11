في مشهد يثير الرعب والغضب على نطاق واسع، أُعدمت المؤثرة المالية الشابة على تطبيق «تيك توك» مريام سيسي، علنا برصاص مسلحين مشتبه بهم من الجماعات الإرهابية المتشددة، بعد اختطافها من سوق أسبوعي في بلدة تونكا شمال مالي.

الحادث، الذي وقع في 7 نوفمبر الماضي، أكدته السلطات المحلية والإعلام الرسمي المالي، وأثار موجة من الاحتجاجات والتنديدات الدولية، واعتُبر رمزا للخطر الذي يواجهه المدنيون في مناطق النزاع.

وكانت مريام سيسي، البالغة من العمر 20 عاما، وجها معروفا في مجتمع «تيك توك» المالي، وجمعت نحو 100 ألف متابع من خلال فيديوهاتها الخفيفة والمضحكة التي تعكس الحياة اليومية في تونكا، المدينة الصغيرة الواقعة في منطقة تمبكتو الصحراوية.

الحياة تحت التهديد الأمني

وكانت الشابة الشهيرة تتحدث عن قضايا اجتماعية مثل الفقر والحياة تحت التهديد الأمني، مع لمسة من الفكاهة والموسيقى التي تضيء الواقع القاسي، لكن ما جعلها هدفا للإرهابيين هو دعمها الصريح للجيش المالي، فقد نشرت صورا لنفسها مرتدية زيا عسكريا، مشيدة بجهود الجنود في مواجهة الجماعات المسلحة.

وأكسبتها فيديوهات تدعم فيها الجيش المالي، التي بلغت مئات الآلاف من المشاهدات، إعجاب الشباب المالي، لكنها أيضا أثارت غضب المتطرفين الذين يسيطرون على مناطق واسعة في الشمال والوسط.

بدأت القصة في 5 نوفمبر، عندما كانت مريام تبث مباشرة من سوق إيتشيل الأسبوعي في تونكا، حيث يجتمع السكان للتجارة والتواصل، فجأة، اقتحم مسلحون المنطقة، اختطفوها أمام أعين الجميع، ونقلوهم إلى خارج المدينة، وبعد يوم واحد، أعيدت مريام إلى وسط المدينة، حيث أُعدمت برصاصة في الرأس أمام حشد من السكان المذعورين.

أزمة أمنية عميقة

يأتي هذا الإعدام في سياق أزمة أمنية عميقة تضرب مالي منذ 2012، عندما اندلع تمرد مسلح بدعم من جماعات إرهابية مثل «جبهة تحرير أزواد الوطني»، واليوم تسيطر جماعات مثل «جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين» التابعة لتنظيم القاعدة، على مناطق واسعة في الشمال والوسط، بما في ذلك تونكا، حيث فرضت حصارا على الوقود والهجمات المتكررة.

وأثار الحادث صدمة في مالي وخارجها، مع تنديدات من منظمات حقوقية مثل هيومن رايتس ووتش، التي دعت إلى تحقيق دولي لكشف الجناة، وعلى «تيك توك»، تحول حساب مريام إلى نصب تذكاري، حيث يشارك المتابعون فيديوهاتها مع رسائل تضامن.