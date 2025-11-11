In a scene that evokes widespread horror and anger, the young financial influencer on TikTok, Mariam Sisi, was publicly executed by suspected armed militants from extremist terrorist groups after being kidnapped from a weekly market in the town of Tonka, northern Mali.

The incident, which occurred on November 7, was confirmed by local authorities and Malian state media, sparking a wave of protests and international condemnations, and was considered a symbol of the danger facing civilians in conflict areas.

Mariam Sisi, who was 20 years old, was a well-known face in the Malian TikTok community, amassing around 100,000 followers through her light-hearted and humorous videos that reflect daily life in Tonka, a small town located in the Timbuktu desert region.

Life Under Security Threat

The famous young woman spoke about social issues such as poverty and life under security threats, with a touch of humor and music that brightened the harsh reality. However, what made her a target for terrorists was her outspoken support for the Malian army; she posted pictures of herself wearing military attire, praising the soldiers' efforts in confronting armed groups.

Her videos supporting the Malian army, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views, earned her admiration from Malian youth, but also incited the anger of extremists who control vast areas in the north and center.

The story began on November 5, when Mariam was live-streaming from the weekly Itchill market in Tonka, where residents gather for trade and socializing. Suddenly, armed men stormed the area, kidnapped her in front of everyone, and took her out of the city. One day later, Mariam was returned to the city center, where she was executed with a bullet to the head in front of a crowd of terrified residents.

Deep Security Crisis

This execution comes in the context of a deep security crisis that has plagued Mali since 2012, when an armed rebellion broke out with the support of terrorist groups such as the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad. Today, groups like the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, control vast areas in the north and center, including Tonka, where they have imposed a blockade on fuel and carried out repeated attacks.

The incident has shocked Mali and beyond, with condemnations from human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch, which called for an international investigation to uncover the perpetrators. On TikTok, Mariam's account has turned into a memorial, with followers sharing her videos along with messages of solidarity.