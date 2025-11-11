في مشهد يثير الرعب والغضب على نطاق واسع، أُعدمت المؤثرة المالية الشابة على تطبيق «تيك توك» مريام سيسي، علنا برصاص مسلحين مشتبه بهم من الجماعات الإرهابية المتشددة، بعد اختطافها من سوق أسبوعي في بلدة تونكا شمال مالي.
الحادث، الذي وقع في 7 نوفمبر الماضي، أكدته السلطات المحلية والإعلام الرسمي المالي، وأثار موجة من الاحتجاجات والتنديدات الدولية، واعتُبر رمزا للخطر الذي يواجهه المدنيون في مناطق النزاع.
وكانت مريام سيسي، البالغة من العمر 20 عاما، وجها معروفا في مجتمع «تيك توك» المالي، وجمعت نحو 100 ألف متابع من خلال فيديوهاتها الخفيفة والمضحكة التي تعكس الحياة اليومية في تونكا، المدينة الصغيرة الواقعة في منطقة تمبكتو الصحراوية.
الحياة تحت التهديد الأمني
وكانت الشابة الشهيرة تتحدث عن قضايا اجتماعية مثل الفقر والحياة تحت التهديد الأمني، مع لمسة من الفكاهة والموسيقى التي تضيء الواقع القاسي، لكن ما جعلها هدفا للإرهابيين هو دعمها الصريح للجيش المالي، فقد نشرت صورا لنفسها مرتدية زيا عسكريا، مشيدة بجهود الجنود في مواجهة الجماعات المسلحة.
وأكسبتها فيديوهات تدعم فيها الجيش المالي، التي بلغت مئات الآلاف من المشاهدات، إعجاب الشباب المالي، لكنها أيضا أثارت غضب المتطرفين الذين يسيطرون على مناطق واسعة في الشمال والوسط.
بدأت القصة في 5 نوفمبر، عندما كانت مريام تبث مباشرة من سوق إيتشيل الأسبوعي في تونكا، حيث يجتمع السكان للتجارة والتواصل، فجأة، اقتحم مسلحون المنطقة، اختطفوها أمام أعين الجميع، ونقلوهم إلى خارج المدينة، وبعد يوم واحد، أعيدت مريام إلى وسط المدينة، حيث أُعدمت برصاصة في الرأس أمام حشد من السكان المذعورين.
أزمة أمنية عميقة
يأتي هذا الإعدام في سياق أزمة أمنية عميقة تضرب مالي منذ 2012، عندما اندلع تمرد مسلح بدعم من جماعات إرهابية مثل «جبهة تحرير أزواد الوطني»، واليوم تسيطر جماعات مثل «جماعة نصرة الإسلام والمسلمين» التابعة لتنظيم القاعدة، على مناطق واسعة في الشمال والوسط، بما في ذلك تونكا، حيث فرضت حصارا على الوقود والهجمات المتكررة.
وأثار الحادث صدمة في مالي وخارجها، مع تنديدات من منظمات حقوقية مثل هيومن رايتس ووتش، التي دعت إلى تحقيق دولي لكشف الجناة، وعلى «تيك توك»، تحول حساب مريام إلى نصب تذكاري، حيث يشارك المتابعون فيديوهاتها مع رسائل تضامن.
In a scene that evokes widespread horror and anger, the young financial influencer on TikTok, Mariam Sisi, was publicly executed by suspected armed militants from extremist terrorist groups after being kidnapped from a weekly market in the town of Tonka, northern Mali.
The incident, which occurred on November 7, was confirmed by local authorities and Malian state media, sparking a wave of protests and international condemnations, and was considered a symbol of the danger facing civilians in conflict areas.
Mariam Sisi, who was 20 years old, was a well-known face in the Malian TikTok community, amassing around 100,000 followers through her light-hearted and humorous videos that reflect daily life in Tonka, a small town located in the Timbuktu desert region.
Life Under Security Threat
The famous young woman spoke about social issues such as poverty and life under security threats, with a touch of humor and music that brightened the harsh reality. However, what made her a target for terrorists was her outspoken support for the Malian army; she posted pictures of herself wearing military attire, praising the soldiers' efforts in confronting armed groups.
Her videos supporting the Malian army, which garnered hundreds of thousands of views, earned her admiration from Malian youth, but also incited the anger of extremists who control vast areas in the north and center.
The story began on November 5, when Mariam was live-streaming from the weekly Itchill market in Tonka, where residents gather for trade and socializing. Suddenly, armed men stormed the area, kidnapped her in front of everyone, and took her out of the city. One day later, Mariam was returned to the city center, where she was executed with a bullet to the head in front of a crowd of terrified residents.
Deep Security Crisis
This execution comes in the context of a deep security crisis that has plagued Mali since 2012, when an armed rebellion broke out with the support of terrorist groups such as the National Movement for the Liberation of Azawad. Today, groups like the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, control vast areas in the north and center, including Tonka, where they have imposed a blockade on fuel and carried out repeated attacks.
The incident has shocked Mali and beyond, with condemnations from human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch, which called for an international investigation to uncover the perpetrators. On TikTok, Mariam's account has turned into a memorial, with followers sharing her videos along with messages of solidarity.