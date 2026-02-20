U.S. President Donald Trump revealed today (Friday) that he is considering a limited military strike against Iran.



When asked if he was contemplating a limited strike to pressure Iran into reaching an agreement regarding its nuclear program, he told reporters at the White House, "I can say that I am considering it," according to a report by Reuters.



Informed sources disclosed to CNN that U.S. forces have not received a list of targets for potential strikes on Iran, indicating that President Trump has not yet made a decision to launch any specific military operation. However, the network reported that officials are seeing diminishing prospects for reaching an agreement.



The Wall Street Journal reported that President Trump is considering a limited initial strike against Iran to push it towards an agreement. The newspaper added that a potential U.S. attack on Tehran would include military and government sites.



It confirmed that Washington would resort to a large-scale campaign against Iran if it refused to cease uranium enrichment.



President Trump had given Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days at most to reach an agreement, emphasizing that his country would move towards an agreement "one way or another," as he put it.



He warned that "bad" things would happen if Tehran did not respond and agree to the proposed understanding, stressing that the diplomatic option is still on the table, but it will not remain open indefinitely.



For its part, Iran's mission to the United Nations sent a message to the UN Secretary-General stating that the U.S. president's remarks indicate a real possibility of what it described as military aggression. The Iranian message clarified that Tehran does not seek tension and will not start a war, but it will respond if subjected to a military attack. The Iranian mission to the United Nations stated that all bases and facilities of the "hostile power," according to the message, would be legitimate targets.