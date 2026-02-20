أفصح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الجمعة)، أنه يدرس توجيه ضربة عسكرية محدودة لإيران.


وعندما سُئل إذا كان يدرس توجيه ضربة محدودة للضغط على إيران من أجل التوصل إلى اتفاق بشأن برنامجها النووي، قال للصحفيين بالبيت الأبيض: «يمكنني القول إنني أدرس ذلك»، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة «رويترز».


وكانت مصادر مطلعة كشفت لشبكة «سي إن إن» أن القوات الأمريكية لم تتلق قائمة أهداف لضربات محتملة على إيران، في مؤشر إلى أن الرئيس ترمب لم يُصدر بعدُ قراراً بشن أي عملية عسكرية محددة، إلا أن الشبكة نقلت عن مسؤولين أنهم باتوا يرون احتمالات متضائلة للتوصل إلى اتفاق.


وأفادت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن الرئيس ترمب يدرس ضربة مبدئية محدودة لإيران لدفعها للتوصل لاتفاق. وأضافت الصحيفة أن الهجوم الأمريكي المحتمل ضد طهران، سيشمل مواقع عسكرية وحكومية.


وأكدت أن واشنطن ستلجأ لحملة واسعة النطاق ضد إيران، إذا رفضت إنهاء تخصيب اليورانيوم.


وكان الرئيس ترمب منح إيران مهلة تتراوح بين 10 و15 يوماً كحد أقصى للتوصل إلى اتفاق، مؤكداً أن بلاده ستمضي نحو اتفاق «بطريقة أو بأخرى»، حسب تعبيره.


وحذر من أن أموراً «سيئة» ستحدث إذا لم تستجب طهران وتوافق على التفاهم المطروح، مشدداً على أن الخيار الدبلوماسي لا يزال مطروحاً، لكنه لن يبقى مفتوحاً إلى ما لا نهاية.


من جانبها، أرسلت بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة رسالة للأمين العام للأمم المتحدة اعتبرت فيها أن تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي تشير إلى احتمال حقيقي لما وصفته بالعدوان العسكري. وأوضحت الرسالة الإيرانية أن طهران لا تسعى للتوتر ولن تبدأ الحرب، إلا أنها سترد إذا تعرضت لهجوم عسكري. وقالت بعثة إيران لدى الأمم المتحدة إن جميع قواعد ومنشآت «القوة المعادية»، بحسب الرسالة، ستكون أهدافاً مشروعة.