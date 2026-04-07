Hours after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that "a whole civilization will die tonight," former American officials expressed their concerns about their country using nuclear weapons.



The White House firmly denied today (Tuesday) any intention to use nuclear weapons in Iran, in a message published on its account on the "X" platform.



The White House emphasized in the message: "Nothing that the Vice President said here hints at that, you big clowns." This stance came in response to a post on "X" from an account linked to former Vice President Kamala Harris, which shared a video statement from U.S. Vice President JD Vance during his visit to Budapest, accompanied by the phrase "JD Vance confirms Trump's position after his recent message in which he said that 'a whole civilization will die tonight,' hinting that Trump may use nuclear weapons."



Vance had warned today that the United States has tools to deal with Iran that they have not yet decided to use, expressing hope that negotiations would spare Washington from resorting to them.



He told reporters during a visit to Hungary that the United States has largely achieved its military objectives in Iran, explaining that the coming hours will witness intense negotiations before the deadline set by Washington for Iran at 00:00 GMT on Wednesday.



He added: "They need to know that we have tools in our arsenal that we have not yet decided to use; the President of the United States can decide to use them, and he will decide to use them if the Iranians do not change their approach."



This comes as President Donald Trump earlier today threatened Iran with the complete destruction of its civilization.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "A whole civilization will die tonight, and it will never return. I don't want that, but it will probably happen."