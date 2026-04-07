بعد ساعات من إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أن «حضارة بكاملها ستموت الليلة»، ذهب مسؤولون أمريكيون سابقون لإبداء مخاوفهم من استخدام بلادهم للسلاح النووي.


ونفى البيت الأبيض، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بلهجة حازمة، نيته استخدام السلاح النووي في إيران، وذلك في رسالة نشرها على حساب تابع له على منصة «إكس».


وشدد البيت الأبيض في الرسالة: «لا شيء مما قاله نائب الرئيس هنا يلمح إلى ذلك، أيها المهرجون الكبار». وجاء موقف البيت الأبيض رداً على منشور على «إكس» يعود إلى حساب على صلة بنائبة الرئيس السابق كامالا هاريس، الذي نشر تصريحاً مصوراً لنائب الرئيس الأمريكي جيه دي فانس خلال زيارته بودابست مرفقاً إياه بعبارة «يؤكد جيه دي فانس موقف ترمب بعد رسالته الأخيرة التي قال فيها إن «حضارة بأكملها ستموت الليلة»، ويلمح إلى أن ترمب قد يستخدم الأسلحة النووية».


وكان فانس قد حذّر اليوم من أن لدى الولايات المتحدة أدوات للتعامل مع إيران لم يقرروا استخدامها بعد، معرباً عن أمله أن تُجنّب المفاوضات واشنطن اللجوء إليها.


وقال للصحافيين أثناء زيارة للمجر إن الولايات المتحدة حققت أهدافها العسكرية في إيران إلى حد كبير، موضحاً أن الساعات القادمة ستشهد مفاوضات كثيفة قبيل انقضاء المهلة التي حددتها واشنطن لإيران عند الساعة 00:00 بتوقيت غرينتش الأربعاء.


وأضاف: «عليهم أن يعرفوا أن لدينا أدوات في جعبتنا لم نقرر استخدامها بعد، يمكن لرئيس الولايات المتحدة أن يقرر استخدامها وسيقرر استخدامها إن لم يغيّر الإيرانيون نهجهم».


يأتي هذا بينما هدد الرئيس دونالد ترمب إيران في وقت سابق اليوم، بالقضاء على كامل حضارتها.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشيال»: «حضارة بكاملها ستموت الليلة، ولن تعود أبداً. لا أريد ذلك، لكنه على الأرجح سيحدث».