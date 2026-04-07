The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, announced today (Tuesday) that he had a phone call with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, conveying his country's steadfast solidarity with Saudi Arabia and condemning the Iranian attack on oil facilities in Jubail.



The Prime Minister of Pakistan wrote on his account on "X": "I spoke with my dear brother, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and conveyed to him Pakistan's steadfast solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."



Sharif stated: "I condemned the attack launched by Iran on the oil facility in Jubail earlier today, affirming that we stand shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and sisters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," adding: "I expressed my appreciation for the restraint shown by the Kingdom under the wise and prudent leadership of the Crown Prince, and I renewed Pakistan's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at promoting peace and de-escalation in the region."