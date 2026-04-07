أعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إجراء اتصال هاتفي مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ونقل إليه تضامن بلاده الثابت مع السعودية وإدانته للهجوم الإيراني على منشآت النفط في الجبيل.


وكتب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني على حسابه في «إكس»: «تحدَّثتُ مع أخي العزيز الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وليِّ العهد رئيس مجلس وزراء المملكة العربية السعودية، ونقلتُ إليه تضامنَ باكستان الثابتَ مع المملكة العربية السعودية».


وقال شريف: «أدنتُ الهجومَ الذي شنَّته إيران على منشأة النفط في الجبيل في وقتٍ سابقٍ من اليوم، مؤكِّداً أننا نقف كتفاً إلى كتف مع أشقائنا وشقيقاتنا في المملكة العربية السعودية»، مضيفاً: «أعربتُ عن تقديري لضبط النفس الذي أبدته المملكة في ظلِّ القيادة الحكيمة والرشيدة لوليِّ العهد، وجدَّدتُ تأكيد التزام باكستان بدعم الجهود الرامية إلى تعزيز السلام وخفض التصعيد في المنطقة».