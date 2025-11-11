The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Houthis today (Tuesday) of committing 24,827 violations during the period from January 1, 2015, to November 10, 2025, indicating that the Houthis committed 16 types of crimes.



The statement issued by the network clarified that extrajudicial killings amounted to 536 crimes targeting civilians, while 298 civilians were injured, revealing 22 cases of liquidation and assassinations that occurred in the governorate located about 100 kilometers south of Sana'a.



Houthi Kidnapping Crimes



The network reported that its team managed to document 2,341 kidnapping crimes against civilians since the coup in Dhamar, some of whom have been released, while 689 civilians remain imprisoned, including 138 abductees who were thrown into prisons during the current year, most of whom are politicians, journalists, human rights activists, opinion holders, and social media activists and educators.



The human rights network indicated that there are 128 forcibly disappeared individuals, and the Houthis have not disclosed any information about their humanitarian situation, while there are 27 civilians who were taken as hostages.



The report pointed out that 4,321 traveling civilians were arbitrarily detained for political or regional motives while passing through the governorate, which serves as a link between the capital and other provinces, revealing that the Houthis have constructed 26 secret and public prisons in the city of Dhamar and its suburbs, in addition to homes, and opened about 30 cemeteries.



The report reviewed a series of violations and physical assaults faced by children and women at the hands of Houthi leaders, resulting in the death of 12 individuals under torture and 15 due to their being used as human shields.



Explosion of Homes and Places of Worship



Regarding the explosion of homes, mosques, and commercial shops, the report documented the explosion of 39 homes, 6 commercial shops, two mosques, and a house for teaching the Quran and Islamic sciences.



The report clarified that the Houthis stormed 2,304 homes, burned 15 of them, and looted 267 homes, as well as raided 26 party headquarters, and 14 charitable institutions and associations, arresting their officials, while damaging 432 farms and displacing more than 2,143 families.



Houthi Recruitment of Children



Regarding the recruitment of children by the Houthis in Dhamar, the report indicated that the Houthis recruited 4,781 children from this governorate, aged between 12 and 16 years, of whom 2,019 were killed while participating in combat on the group's fronts, while another 1,475 children were injured, and 1,855 recruited children are still fighting alongside the Houthis.



The report mentioned that the network's team documented 154 incidents and violations against freedom of opinion, expression, and media, and the transformation of the building of the "Saba" agency, which is under Houthi control in Dhamar, into an operations room to manage its expansion activities.