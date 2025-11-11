اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات اليوم (الثلاثاء) الحوثي بإرتكاب 24,827 انتهاكاً خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2015، حتى 10 نوفمبر 2025، موضحة أن الحوثي ارتكب 16 نوعاً من الجرائم.


وأوضح البيان الصادر عن الشبكة أن جرائم القتل خارج القانون بلغت 536 جريمةً طالت مدنيين، فيما أصيب 298 مدنياً، كاشفة عن 22 جريمة تصفية واغتيالات حدثت في المحافظة التي تبعد عن جنوب صنعاء حوالي 100 كيلو متر.


جرائم الاختطافات الحوثية


وذكرت الشبكة أن فريقها تمكن من توثيق 2341 جريمة اختطاف بحق مدنيين منذ الانقلاب في ذمار، منهم من تم إطلاق سراحهم، فيما لا يزال 689 مدنياً بالسجن بينهم 138 مختطفاً جرى الزج بهم في السجون خلال العام الحالي غالبيتهم سياسيون وإعلاميون وحقوقيون واصحاب رأي ونشطاء في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتربيون.


وأفادت الشبكة الحقوقية أن هناك 128 مخفياً قسراً ولم يفصح الحوثي بأي معلومة عن وضعهم الإنساني، في حين هناك 27 مدنياً جرى أخذهم كرهائن.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن 4321 مدنياً مسافراً جرى توقيفهم تعسفياً بدوافع سياسية أو مناطقية أثناء مرورهم من المحافظة باعتبارها حلقة وصل بين العاصمة ومحافظات أخرى، كاشفة عن تشييد الحوثي 26 سجناً سرياً وعاماً في مدينة ذمار وضواحيها، إضافة إلى المنازل، وافتتاح نحو 30 مقبرة.


واستعرض التقرير جملة من الانتهاكات والاعتداءات الجسدية التي يتعرض لها الأطفال والنساء على يد قيادات حوثية مما أدى إلى وفاة 12 شخصاً تحت التعذيب و15 نتيجة وضعهم كدروع بشرية.


تفجير المنازل ودور العبادة


وفيما يتعلق بتفجير المنازل والمساجد والمحال التجارية، رصد التقرير تفجير 39 منزلاً، و6 محلات تجارية ومسجدين ودار لتعليم القرآن الكريم والعلوم الشرعية.


وأوضح التقرير أن الحوثي اقتحم 2304 منازل، حرق 15 منها ونهب 267 منزلاً، كما اقتحم 26 مقراً حزبياً، و14 مؤسسة وجمعية خيرية، واعتقال مسؤوليها، كما أتلف 432 مزرعة وهجّر أكثر من 2143 أسرة.


تجنيد الحوثي للأطفال


وحول تجنيد الحوثي الأطفال في ذمار أوضح التقرير أن الحوثي جند 4781 طفلاً من هذه المحافظة تتراوح أعمارهم بين سن 12 عاماً و 16 عاماً قتل منهم 2019 أثناء مشاركتهم في القتال بجبهات الجماعة، فيما أصيب 1475 طفلاً آخرون ولا يزال 1855 طفلاً مجنداً يقاتلون إلى جانب الحوثي.


وذكر التقرير أن فريق الشبكة وثق 154 واقعة وانتهاكاً بحق حرية الرأي والتعبير والإعلام والمؤسسات الإعلامية، وتحويل مبنى وكالة «سبأ» الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثي في ذمار إلى غرفة عمليات لإدارة نشاطها التوسعي.