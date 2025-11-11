اتهمت الشبكة اليمنية للحقوق والحريات اليوم (الثلاثاء) الحوثي بإرتكاب 24,827 انتهاكاً خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2015، حتى 10 نوفمبر 2025، موضحة أن الحوثي ارتكب 16 نوعاً من الجرائم.
وأوضح البيان الصادر عن الشبكة أن جرائم القتل خارج القانون بلغت 536 جريمةً طالت مدنيين، فيما أصيب 298 مدنياً، كاشفة عن 22 جريمة تصفية واغتيالات حدثت في المحافظة التي تبعد عن جنوب صنعاء حوالي 100 كيلو متر.
جرائم الاختطافات الحوثية
وذكرت الشبكة أن فريقها تمكن من توثيق 2341 جريمة اختطاف بحق مدنيين منذ الانقلاب في ذمار، منهم من تم إطلاق سراحهم، فيما لا يزال 689 مدنياً بالسجن بينهم 138 مختطفاً جرى الزج بهم في السجون خلال العام الحالي غالبيتهم سياسيون وإعلاميون وحقوقيون واصحاب رأي ونشطاء في مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وتربيون.
وأفادت الشبكة الحقوقية أن هناك 128 مخفياً قسراً ولم يفصح الحوثي بأي معلومة عن وضعهم الإنساني، في حين هناك 27 مدنياً جرى أخذهم كرهائن.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن 4321 مدنياً مسافراً جرى توقيفهم تعسفياً بدوافع سياسية أو مناطقية أثناء مرورهم من المحافظة باعتبارها حلقة وصل بين العاصمة ومحافظات أخرى، كاشفة عن تشييد الحوثي 26 سجناً سرياً وعاماً في مدينة ذمار وضواحيها، إضافة إلى المنازل، وافتتاح نحو 30 مقبرة.
واستعرض التقرير جملة من الانتهاكات والاعتداءات الجسدية التي يتعرض لها الأطفال والنساء على يد قيادات حوثية مما أدى إلى وفاة 12 شخصاً تحت التعذيب و15 نتيجة وضعهم كدروع بشرية.
تفجير المنازل ودور العبادة
وفيما يتعلق بتفجير المنازل والمساجد والمحال التجارية، رصد التقرير تفجير 39 منزلاً، و6 محلات تجارية ومسجدين ودار لتعليم القرآن الكريم والعلوم الشرعية.
وأوضح التقرير أن الحوثي اقتحم 2304 منازل، حرق 15 منها ونهب 267 منزلاً، كما اقتحم 26 مقراً حزبياً، و14 مؤسسة وجمعية خيرية، واعتقال مسؤوليها، كما أتلف 432 مزرعة وهجّر أكثر من 2143 أسرة.
تجنيد الحوثي للأطفال
وحول تجنيد الحوثي الأطفال في ذمار أوضح التقرير أن الحوثي جند 4781 طفلاً من هذه المحافظة تتراوح أعمارهم بين سن 12 عاماً و 16 عاماً قتل منهم 2019 أثناء مشاركتهم في القتال بجبهات الجماعة، فيما أصيب 1475 طفلاً آخرون ولا يزال 1855 طفلاً مجنداً يقاتلون إلى جانب الحوثي.
وذكر التقرير أن فريق الشبكة وثق 154 واقعة وانتهاكاً بحق حرية الرأي والتعبير والإعلام والمؤسسات الإعلامية، وتحويل مبنى وكالة «سبأ» الخاضعة لسيطرة الحوثي في ذمار إلى غرفة عمليات لإدارة نشاطها التوسعي.
The Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms accused the Houthis today (Tuesday) of committing 24,827 violations during the period from January 1, 2015, to November 10, 2025, indicating that the Houthis committed 16 types of crimes.
The statement issued by the network clarified that extrajudicial killings amounted to 536 crimes targeting civilians, while 298 civilians were injured, revealing 22 cases of liquidation and assassinations that occurred in the governorate located about 100 kilometers south of Sana'a.
Houthi Kidnapping Crimes
The network reported that its team managed to document 2,341 kidnapping crimes against civilians since the coup in Dhamar, some of whom have been released, while 689 civilians remain imprisoned, including 138 abductees who were thrown into prisons during the current year, most of whom are politicians, journalists, human rights activists, opinion holders, and social media activists and educators.
The human rights network indicated that there are 128 forcibly disappeared individuals, and the Houthis have not disclosed any information about their humanitarian situation, while there are 27 civilians who were taken as hostages.
The report pointed out that 4,321 traveling civilians were arbitrarily detained for political or regional motives while passing through the governorate, which serves as a link between the capital and other provinces, revealing that the Houthis have constructed 26 secret and public prisons in the city of Dhamar and its suburbs, in addition to homes, and opened about 30 cemeteries.
The report reviewed a series of violations and physical assaults faced by children and women at the hands of Houthi leaders, resulting in the death of 12 individuals under torture and 15 due to their being used as human shields.
Explosion of Homes and Places of Worship
Regarding the explosion of homes, mosques, and commercial shops, the report documented the explosion of 39 homes, 6 commercial shops, two mosques, and a house for teaching the Quran and Islamic sciences.
The report clarified that the Houthis stormed 2,304 homes, burned 15 of them, and looted 267 homes, as well as raided 26 party headquarters, and 14 charitable institutions and associations, arresting their officials, while damaging 432 farms and displacing more than 2,143 families.
Houthi Recruitment of Children
Regarding the recruitment of children by the Houthis in Dhamar, the report indicated that the Houthis recruited 4,781 children from this governorate, aged between 12 and 16 years, of whom 2,019 were killed while participating in combat on the group's fronts, while another 1,475 children were injured, and 1,855 recruited children are still fighting alongside the Houthis.
The report mentioned that the network's team documented 154 incidents and violations against freedom of opinion, expression, and media, and the transformation of the building of the "Saba" agency, which is under Houthi control in Dhamar, into an operations room to manage its expansion activities.