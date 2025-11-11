The Iranian authorities have once again denied American statements claiming that Washington received a message from Tehran requesting the lifting of sanctions. The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, announced that his country did not send any message to the Americans.



He said in a post on his account on X today (Tuesday): “We did not send a message to the Americans because the other party was not ready to reach an agreement in previous negotiations.”



Larijani reiterated that Tehran is striving hard to lift the sanctions. He questioned: Can anyone claim that we wish for the sanctions to remain? He confirmed that all the government's goals and diplomatic efforts are focused on ending the sanctions.



For his part, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh emphasized that his country wants to reach a peaceful nuclear agreement.



He said during his participation in the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi Strategic Forum today: “We do not seek to possess nuclear bombs, and we are ready to reassure the world.” He added that Iran is very proud of its domestically developed nuclear program. He confirmed that “there is no compromise when it comes to national security.” He stated that Tehran has received conflicting messages from Washington through third countries.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had ruled out two days ago the possibility of resuming negotiations with the American side. He said: Whenever they are ready for dialogue based on equality and aimed at a mutually beneficial agreement, Iran can consider that, as he put it.



U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that Tehran requested the lifting of the sanctions imposed on it, confirming that he is ready to negotiate on this issue.



Tensions have recently escalated noticeably between the two countries following the 12-day war between Iran and Israel and the return of international sanctions, following the activation of the "snapback" mechanism by the European troika (France, Britain, and Germany).



Iranian officials considered that the American side presented "unreasonable" demands during the recent negotiations held last September between the Iranian delegation and the European troika on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings.