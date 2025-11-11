نفت السلطات الإيرانية مجددا تصريحات أمريكية مفادها أن واشنطن تلقت رسالة من طهران تطلب فيها رفع العقوبات. وأعلن أمين المجلس الأعلى للأمن القومي الإيراني علي لاريجاني أن بلاده لم توجّه أي رسالة إلى الأمريكيين.


وقال في منشور على حسابه في إكس، اليوم (الثلاثاء): «لم نرسل رسالة للأمريكيين لأن الطرف الآخر لم يكن مستعدا للتوصل إلى اتفاق في مفاوضات سابقة».


وجدد لاريجاني التأكيد على أن طهران تسعى جاهدة لرفع العقوبات. وتساءل: هل يمكن لأحد أن يدّعي أننا نرغب في بقاء العقوبات؟ وأكد أن جميع أهداف الحكومة وجهودها الدبلوماسية مُركَّزة على إنهاء العقوبات.

نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني.
من جانبه، شدد نائب وزير الخارجية الإيراني سعيد خطيب زاده على أن بلاده تريد التوصل لاتفاق نووي سلمي.


وقال خلال مشاركته في النسخة الـ12 من ملتقى أبوظبي الإستراتيجي، اليوم: «لا نسعى لامتلاك قنابل نووية، ومستعدون لطمأنة العالم». وأضاف أن إيران فخورة للغاية ببرنامجها النووي الذي طورته محليا. وأكد أنه «لا تهاون عندما يتعلق الأمر بالأمن القومي». وأفاد بأن طهران تلقت رسائل متناقضة من واشنطن عبر دول ثالثة.


وكان وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي استبعد قبل يومين عدم وجود أية إمكانية لاستئناف المفاوضات مع الجانب الأمريكي. وقال: في أي وقت يكونون فيه مستعدين لحوار يقوم على المساواة ويهدف إلى اتفاق مفيد للطرفين، يمكن لإيران أن تدرس ذلك، وفق تعبيره.


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب كشف أن طهران طلبت رفع العقوبات المفروضة عليها، مؤكدا أنه مستعد للتفاوض حول هذا الموضوع.


وتصاعد التوتر أخيرا، بين البلدين بشكل ملحوظ بعد الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً بين إيران وإسرائيل وعودة العقوبات الدولية، إثر تفعيل «آلية الزناد» بواسطة الترويكا الأوروبية (فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا).


واعتبر المسؤولون الإيرانيون أن الجانب الأمريكي قدم مطالب «غير معقولة» خلال المفاوضات الأخيرة التي عقدت في سبتمبر الماضي، بين الوفد الإيراني والترويكا الأوروبية على هامش اجتماعات الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.