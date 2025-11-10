أكدت الرئاسة السورية اليوم (الإثنين) أن الرئيسين السوري أحمد الشرع والأمريكي دونالد ترمب عقدا جلسة مباحثات بحضور وزيري الخارجية الأمريكي مارك روبيو والسوري أسعد الشيباني.

وأوضحت الرئاسة السورية في بيان أن المباحثات تناولت العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها، إضافة إلى عددٍ من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وذكرت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن الاجتماع المغلق بين الشرع وترمب في البيت الأبيض استمر ساعة و36 دقيقة، ولم يُسمح للصحفيين والكاميرات بدخول الاجتماع.

ترمب في البيت الأبيض مع الشرع.

وعقب الاجتماع غادر الرئيس السوري، وتوقفت سيارته ليترجل منها ويحيي الجالية السورية المتجمعة أمام البيت الأبيض، وسط حراسة أمنية مشددة.

بدوره، كتب وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين السوري أسعد الشيباني على حسابه في «إكس» بعد تحضيرات مكثفة استمرت لأشهر، عقد الرئيس أحمد الشرع اجتماعاً بناء مع الرئيس دنالد ترمب جرى خلاله بحث الملف السوري بجميع جوانبه.

وقال الشيباني: تم التأكيد على دعم وحدة سورية، وإعادة إعمارها، وإزالة العقبات أمام نهضتها المستقبلية، مضيفاً: الشعب السوري يستحق دائماً مستقبلاً أفضل. ترمب متحدثا للشرع.

وكانت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية قد أعلنت خلال اجتماع الرئيسين، تعليق العقوبات المفروضة بموجب قانون قيصر على سورية، فيما قالت الخارجية الأمريكية إن «تعليق فرض عقوبات قانون قيصر على سورية سيكون جزئيا لمدة 180 يوما، ما يشير إلى التزامنا بمواصلة تخفيف العقوبات عن سورية».

ويحل هذا التعليق محل الإعفاء من عقوبات قانون قيصر الصادر في 23 مايو الماضي.

وتعد زيارة الشرع للبيت الأبيض هي الأولى لرئيس سوري منذ الاستقلال، والثانية لأمريكا منذ توليه رئاسة سورية، بعد زيارته في سبتمبر للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، ليصبح أول زعيم سوري يلقي مثل هذه الكلمة منذ عقود.