The Syrian presidency confirmed today (Monday) that Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and American President Donald Trump held a meeting attended by U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.



The Syrian presidency clarified in a statement that the discussions addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.



American media reported that the closed meeting between al-Shara and Trump at the White House lasted for one hour and 36 minutes, and journalists and cameras were not allowed to enter the meeting.



Following the meeting, the Syrian president left, and his car stopped so he could get out and greet the Syrian community gathered in front of the White House, amid tight security.



The U.S. Treasury Department announced during the meeting of the two presidents the suspension of sanctions imposed under the Caesar Act on Syria, while the U.S. State Department stated that "the suspension of the enforcement of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria will be partial for 180 days, indicating our commitment to continue easing sanctions on Syria."



This suspension replaces the exemption from Caesar Act sanctions issued on May 23rd.



Al-Shara's visit to the White House is the first by a Syrian president since independence, and the second to the U.S. since he took office, following his visit in September to the United Nations General Assembly, making him the first Syrian leader to deliver such a speech in decades.