The Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris renewed the government's commitment to a "purely Sudanese initiative" to end the war and achieve peace, emphasizing that Sudan is "the owner and initiator of this vision." He announced Khartoum's firm rejection of the presence of any international forces on its territory.



Improving Relations to Achieve Peace



Idris explained during a press conference in Port Sudan after his return from New York today (Friday) that the government will seek to improve its relations even with countries supporting the Rapid Support Forces, in preparation for reaching a comprehensive peace. He pointed out that there is significant sympathy from the United Nations Security Council towards Sudan, as the discussions focused on the humanitarian situation, with clear support from the African group within the council for the Sudanese initiative and its promotion.



He stressed that any truce not accompanied by disarmament will lead to further complications in the conflict, reaffirming Sudan's firm rejection of the presence of any UN forces on its territory, and that any form of international monitoring would be conditional on the approval of the Sudanese government.



Idris stated that the "Sudanese-Sudanese" dialogue is the main platform through which political forces should answer the question of "how Sudan is governed," adding that this dialogue will have clear conditions, while working to create a suitable atmosphere for its convening.



The Goal is to End the War



The Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris visited the United States, where he represented his country in an official session of the Security Council. He noted that the political and social forces in Sudan will be informed of the details of the initiative, considering it public property for all Sudanese, in addition to working to lift the restrictions imposed on Sudanese abroad, and possibly dropping unimportant charges, as part of creating an atmosphere for national dialogue.



He added that the current Sudanese efforts are complementary to the initiatives led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, confirming that "the ultimate goal is to end the war and open the way for sustainable peace led by the Sudanese themselves."