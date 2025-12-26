جدد رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، تمسّك الحكومة بـ«مبادرة سودانية خالصة» لإنهاء الحرب وتحقيق السلام، مشدداً على أن السودان هو «المالك والمبادر بهذه الرؤية». وأعلن رفض الخرطوم القاطع لوجود أي قوات دولية على أراضيه.


تحسين العلاقات للوصول لسلام


وأوضح إدريس، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في بورتسودان عقب عودته من نيويورك، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الحكومة ستسعى لتحسين علاقاتها حتى مع الدول الداعمة لقوات الدعم السريع، تمهيداً للوصول إلى سلام شامل، لافتاً إلى وجود تعاطف كبير من مجلس الأمن الدولي مع السودان، إذ جرى التركيز خلال اللقاءات على الوضع الإنساني، مع دعم واضح من المجموعة الأفريقية داخل المجلس، للمبادرة السودانية والترويج لها.


وشدد على أن أي هدنة لا تكون متزامنة مع نزع السلاح ستؤدي إلى مزيد من تعقيد الصراع، مؤكداً رفض السودان القاطع لوجود أي قوات أممية على أراضيه، وأن أي شكل من أشكال المراقبة الدولية سيكون مشروطاً بموافقة الحكومة السودانية.


وقال إدريس إن الحوار «السوداني السوداني» هو المنبر الأساسي، الذي يجب أن تجيب من خلاله القوى السياسية على سؤال «كيف يُحكم السودان»، مضيفاً أن هذا الحوار ستكون له شروط واضحة، مع العمل على تهيئة المناخ المناسب لانعقاده.


الهدف إنهاء الحرب


وكان رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، زار الولايات المتحدة، حيث مثّل بلاده في جلسة رسمية لمجلس الأمن. ولفت إلى أنه سيتم تعريف القوى السياسية والاجتماعية في السودان، بتفاصيل المبادرة، باعتبارها ملكية عامة لكل السودانيين، إضافة إلى العمل على رفع القيود المفروضة على السودانيين خارج البلاد، وربما شطب البلاغات غير المهمة، في إطار تهيئة الأجواء للحوار الوطني.


وأضاف أن الجهود السودانية الحالية تُعد مكمّلة للمساعي التي تقودها كل من الولايات المتحدة والسعودية ومصر، مؤكداً أن «الهدف النهائي هو إنهاء الحرب وفتح الطريق أمام سلام مستدام يقوده السودانيون أنفسهم».