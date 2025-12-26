جدد رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، تمسّك الحكومة بـ«مبادرة سودانية خالصة» لإنهاء الحرب وتحقيق السلام، مشدداً على أن السودان هو «المالك والمبادر بهذه الرؤية». وأعلن رفض الخرطوم القاطع لوجود أي قوات دولية على أراضيه.
تحسين العلاقات للوصول لسلام
وأوضح إدريس، خلال مؤتمر صحفي في بورتسودان عقب عودته من نيويورك، اليوم (الجمعة)، أن الحكومة ستسعى لتحسين علاقاتها حتى مع الدول الداعمة لقوات الدعم السريع، تمهيداً للوصول إلى سلام شامل، لافتاً إلى وجود تعاطف كبير من مجلس الأمن الدولي مع السودان، إذ جرى التركيز خلال اللقاءات على الوضع الإنساني، مع دعم واضح من المجموعة الأفريقية داخل المجلس، للمبادرة السودانية والترويج لها.
وشدد على أن أي هدنة لا تكون متزامنة مع نزع السلاح ستؤدي إلى مزيد من تعقيد الصراع، مؤكداً رفض السودان القاطع لوجود أي قوات أممية على أراضيه، وأن أي شكل من أشكال المراقبة الدولية سيكون مشروطاً بموافقة الحكومة السودانية.
وقال إدريس إن الحوار «السوداني السوداني» هو المنبر الأساسي، الذي يجب أن تجيب من خلاله القوى السياسية على سؤال «كيف يُحكم السودان»، مضيفاً أن هذا الحوار ستكون له شروط واضحة، مع العمل على تهيئة المناخ المناسب لانعقاده.
الهدف إنهاء الحرب
وكان رئيس الوزراء السوداني كامل إدريس، زار الولايات المتحدة، حيث مثّل بلاده في جلسة رسمية لمجلس الأمن. ولفت إلى أنه سيتم تعريف القوى السياسية والاجتماعية في السودان، بتفاصيل المبادرة، باعتبارها ملكية عامة لكل السودانيين، إضافة إلى العمل على رفع القيود المفروضة على السودانيين خارج البلاد، وربما شطب البلاغات غير المهمة، في إطار تهيئة الأجواء للحوار الوطني.
وأضاف أن الجهود السودانية الحالية تُعد مكمّلة للمساعي التي تقودها كل من الولايات المتحدة والسعودية ومصر، مؤكداً أن «الهدف النهائي هو إنهاء الحرب وفتح الطريق أمام سلام مستدام يقوده السودانيون أنفسهم».
The Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris renewed the government's commitment to a "purely Sudanese initiative" to end the war and achieve peace, emphasizing that Sudan is "the owner and initiator of this vision." He announced Khartoum's firm rejection of the presence of any international forces on its territory.
Improving Relations to Achieve Peace
Idris explained during a press conference in Port Sudan after his return from New York today (Friday) that the government will seek to improve its relations even with countries supporting the Rapid Support Forces, in preparation for reaching a comprehensive peace. He pointed out that there is significant sympathy from the United Nations Security Council towards Sudan, as the discussions focused on the humanitarian situation, with clear support from the African group within the council for the Sudanese initiative and its promotion.
He stressed that any truce not accompanied by disarmament will lead to further complications in the conflict, reaffirming Sudan's firm rejection of the presence of any UN forces on its territory, and that any form of international monitoring would be conditional on the approval of the Sudanese government.
Idris stated that the "Sudanese-Sudanese" dialogue is the main platform through which political forces should answer the question of "how Sudan is governed," adding that this dialogue will have clear conditions, while working to create a suitable atmosphere for its convening.
The Goal is to End the War
The Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris visited the United States, where he represented his country in an official session of the Security Council. He noted that the political and social forces in Sudan will be informed of the details of the initiative, considering it public property for all Sudanese, in addition to working to lift the restrictions imposed on Sudanese abroad, and possibly dropping unimportant charges, as part of creating an atmosphere for national dialogue.
He added that the current Sudanese efforts are complementary to the initiatives led by the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, confirming that "the ultimate goal is to end the war and open the way for sustainable peace led by the Sudanese themselves."