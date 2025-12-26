The Prime Minister of Sudan, Kamel Idris, emphasized that any truce that does not coincide with disarmament will lead to further complications, pointing out that the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue will not exclude anyone.



He considered that allowing the government to present an initiative for peace from within the United Nations Security Council is an acknowledgment of the Sudanese government and its legitimacy.



He stated that all statements in the Security Council confirmed the absence of a parallel government, and said that Security Council members stressed their rejection of any parallel entities.



Idris pointed out that the African group in the Security Council supports the government's vision for peace, clarifying that his country affirmed in the Security Council that they are advocates of peace, not war.



The Prime Minister of Sudan presented a peace initiative before the Security Council a few days ago, stating that it is based on international principles and complements the Saudi-Egyptian initiative.



Idris said in his speech before the Security Council that the Sudanese initiative includes a comprehensive ceasefire under joint supervision from the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League, along with the withdrawal of Rapid Support Forces from all areas they occupy.



The initiative includes gathering Rapid Support Forces fighters in designated camps under UN, Arab, and African supervision, facilitating the return of displaced persons to their original areas, and the voluntary return of refugees, as well as the disarmament of the Rapid Support Forces under international monitoring, with guarantees against the re-circulation of weapons.



Idris stated that the initiative includes a political process that witnesses a purely Sudanese dialogue in which political forces agree on how to manage the state and govern the country, followed by elections under international supervision.