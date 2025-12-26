شدد رئيس وزراء السودان كامل إدريس، على أن أي هدنة لا تتزامن مع نزع السلاح ستقود لمزيد من التعقيد، لافتاً إلى أن الحوار السوداني- السوداني لن يستثني أحداً.
واعتبر أن السماح بتقديم الحكومة مبادرة للسلام من داخل مجلس الأمن الدولي هو اعتراف بحكومة السودان وشرعيتها.
وأفاد بأن كل الإفادات في مجلس الأمن أكدت على عدم وجود حكومة غد موازية، وقال إن أعضاء مجلس الأمن شددوا على رفض أي كيانات موازية.
ولفت إدريس إلى أن المجموعة الأفريقية بمجلس الأمن تدعم رؤية الحكومة للسلام، موضحاً أن بلاده أكدت في مجلس الأمن أنهم دعاة سلام وليسوا دعاة حرب.
وعرض رئيس وزراء السودان قبل أيام أمام مجلس الأمن مبادرة للسلام، قائلاً إنها تستند إلى المبادئ الدولية، وتتكامل مع المبادرة السعودية-المصرية.
وقال إدريس في كلمته أمام مجلس الأمن: إن المبادرة السودانية تتضمن وقفاً شاملاً لإطلاق النار تحت رقابة مشتركة من الأمم المتحدة، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، مع انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من كافة المناطق التي تحتلها.
وتتضمن المبادرة تجميع مقاتلي الدعم السريع في معسكرات محددة تحت إشراف أممي، وعربي، وأفريقي، وتسهيل عودة النازحين إلى مناطقهم الأصلية، والعودة الطوعية للاجئين، فضلاً عن نزع سلاح الدعم السريع بمراقبة دولية، مع ضمانات بعدم إعادة تدوير الأسلحة.
وقال إدريس إن المبادرة تشمل عملية سياسية تشهد حواراً سودانياً خالصاً تتفق فيه القوى السياسية على كيفية إدارة الدولة، وحكم البلاد، تليها انتخابات بمراقبة دولية.
The Prime Minister of Sudan, Kamel Idris, emphasized that any truce that does not coincide with disarmament will lead to further complications, pointing out that the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue will not exclude anyone.
He considered that allowing the government to present an initiative for peace from within the United Nations Security Council is an acknowledgment of the Sudanese government and its legitimacy.
He stated that all statements in the Security Council confirmed the absence of a parallel government, and said that Security Council members stressed their rejection of any parallel entities.
Idris pointed out that the African group in the Security Council supports the government's vision for peace, clarifying that his country affirmed in the Security Council that they are advocates of peace, not war.
The Prime Minister of Sudan presented a peace initiative before the Security Council a few days ago, stating that it is based on international principles and complements the Saudi-Egyptian initiative.
Idris said in his speech before the Security Council that the Sudanese initiative includes a comprehensive ceasefire under joint supervision from the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League, along with the withdrawal of Rapid Support Forces from all areas they occupy.
The initiative includes gathering Rapid Support Forces fighters in designated camps under UN, Arab, and African supervision, facilitating the return of displaced persons to their original areas, and the voluntary return of refugees, as well as the disarmament of the Rapid Support Forces under international monitoring, with guarantees against the re-circulation of weapons.
Idris stated that the initiative includes a political process that witnesses a purely Sudanese dialogue in which political forces agree on how to manage the state and govern the country, followed by elections under international supervision.