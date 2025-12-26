شدد رئيس وزراء السودان كامل إدريس، على أن أي هدنة لا تتزامن مع نزع السلاح ستقود لمزيد من التعقيد، لافتاً إلى أن الحوار السوداني- السوداني لن يستثني أحداً.


واعتبر أن السماح بتقديم الحكومة مبادرة للسلام من داخل مجلس الأمن الدولي هو اعتراف بحكومة السودان وشرعيتها.


وأفاد بأن كل الإفادات في مجلس الأمن أكدت على عدم وجود حكومة غد موازية، وقال إن أعضاء مجلس الأمن شددوا على رفض أي كيانات موازية.


ولفت إدريس إلى أن المجموعة الأفريقية بمجلس الأمن تدعم رؤية الحكومة للسلام، موضحاً أن بلاده أكدت في مجلس الأمن أنهم دعاة سلام وليسوا دعاة حرب.


وعرض رئيس وزراء السودان قبل أيام أمام مجلس الأمن مبادرة للسلام، قائلاً إنها تستند إلى المبادئ الدولية، وتتكامل مع المبادرة السعودية-المصرية.


وقال إدريس في كلمته أمام مجلس الأمن: إن المبادرة السودانية تتضمن وقفاً شاملاً لإطلاق النار تحت رقابة مشتركة من الأمم المتحدة، والاتحاد الأفريقي، وجامعة الدول العربية، مع انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من كافة المناطق التي تحتلها.


وتتضمن المبادرة تجميع مقاتلي الدعم السريع في معسكرات محددة تحت إشراف أممي، وعربي، وأفريقي، وتسهيل عودة النازحين إلى مناطقهم الأصلية، والعودة الطوعية للاجئين، فضلاً عن نزع سلاح الدعم السريع بمراقبة دولية، مع ضمانات بعدم إعادة تدوير الأسلحة.


وقال إدريس إن المبادرة تشمل عملية سياسية تشهد حواراً سودانياً خالصاً تتفق فيه القوى السياسية على كيفية إدارة الدولة، وحكم البلاد، تليها انتخابات بمراقبة دولية.