As the Saudi development train continues its journey across various Yemeni governorates, leaving its mark in every inch, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has completed the construction and preparation phases of the "King Salman Medical and Educational City" in Al-Mahrah Governorate, making it one of the largest vital projects pulsating with giving in the heart of the eastern governorate, and a new lifeline serving the people of Yemen according to the latest global systems.



Global Standards and Advanced Technologies



The city comes as a comprehensive medical edifice built according to the highest international construction and medical standards, equipped with the latest innovative medical technologies, to provide comprehensive and quality health services.



This integrated system aims to provide comprehensive healthcare for the people of Al-Mahrah and neighboring governorates, ensuring the end of the suffering of seeking treatment abroad and localizing advanced medical services within Yemeni territory.



A Lifeline for Education and Medicine



The city's role is not limited to the therapeutic aspect; it also represents an educational edifice that supplies the Yemeni health sector with qualified personnel, contributing to the creation of a sustainable medical environment based on innovation and academic qualification, in line with the Saudi program's vision to elevate the level of basic services and improve living conditions in various Yemeni governorates.



The Kingdom's Signature



This qualitative achievement stands as a new testament to the Kingdom's leadership in driving the construction and reconstruction efforts in Yemeni territories; it highlights Saudi support as a fundamental pillar and a safety valve for lifting vital sectors from their setbacks, through strategic projects and the establishment of sustainable infrastructure.