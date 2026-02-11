فيما يواصل قطار التنمية السعودي انطلاقه في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، واضعاً بصماته في كل شبر، أنهى البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مراحل إنشاء وتجهيز «مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية» بمحافظة المهرة، لتكون أكبر المشاريع الحيوية النابضة بالعطاء في قلب المحافظة الشرقية، وشريان حياة جديداً يخدم أبناء اليمن وفق أحدث النظم العالمية.


معايير عالمية وتقنيات متطورة


​وتأتي المدينة كصرح طبي متكامل شُيّد وفق أعلى المعايير الإنشائية والطبية الدولية، وتم رفدها بأحدث التجهيزات والتقنيات الطبية المبتكرة، لتقديم خدمات صحية شاملة ونوعية.


وتهدف هذه المنظومة المتكاملة إلى تقديم رعاية صحية شاملة لأهالي المهرة والمحافظات المجاورة، بما يضمن إنهاء معاناة البحث عن العلاج في الخارج وتوطين الخدمات الطبية المتقدمة داخل الأراضي اليمنية.


شريان حياة تعليمي وطبي


​ولا يقتصر دور المدينة على الجانب العلاجي، بل تمثل صرحاً تعليمياً يرفد القطاع الصحي اليمني بالكوادر المؤهلة، مما يسهم في خلق بيئة طبية مستدامة تعتمد على الابتكار والتأهيل الأكاديمي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية البرنامج السعودي في الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الأساسية وتحسين سبل العيش في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


بصمة المملكة


يُذكر أن هذا الإنجاز النوعي يأتي كشاهدٍ جديد على ريادة المملكة في قيادة قاطرة البناء والإعمار في الأراضي اليمنية؛ ويبرز الدعم السعودي كركيزة أساسية وصمام أمان لانتشال القطاعات الحيوية من عثراتها، عبر مشاريع إستراتيجية والتأسيس لبنى تحتية مستدامة.