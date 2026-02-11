فيما يواصل قطار التنمية السعودي انطلاقه في شتى المحافظات اليمنية، واضعاً بصماته في كل شبر، أنهى البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مراحل إنشاء وتجهيز «مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية» بمحافظة المهرة، لتكون أكبر المشاريع الحيوية النابضة بالعطاء في قلب المحافظة الشرقية، وشريان حياة جديداً يخدم أبناء اليمن وفق أحدث النظم العالمية.
معايير عالمية وتقنيات متطورة
وتأتي المدينة كصرح طبي متكامل شُيّد وفق أعلى المعايير الإنشائية والطبية الدولية، وتم رفدها بأحدث التجهيزات والتقنيات الطبية المبتكرة، لتقديم خدمات صحية شاملة ونوعية.
وتهدف هذه المنظومة المتكاملة إلى تقديم رعاية صحية شاملة لأهالي المهرة والمحافظات المجاورة، بما يضمن إنهاء معاناة البحث عن العلاج في الخارج وتوطين الخدمات الطبية المتقدمة داخل الأراضي اليمنية.
شريان حياة تعليمي وطبي
ولا يقتصر دور المدينة على الجانب العلاجي، بل تمثل صرحاً تعليمياً يرفد القطاع الصحي اليمني بالكوادر المؤهلة، مما يسهم في خلق بيئة طبية مستدامة تعتمد على الابتكار والتأهيل الأكاديمي، بما يتماشى مع رؤية البرنامج السعودي في الارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات الأساسية وتحسين سبل العيش في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.
بصمة المملكة
يُذكر أن هذا الإنجاز النوعي يأتي كشاهدٍ جديد على ريادة المملكة في قيادة قاطرة البناء والإعمار في الأراضي اليمنية؛ ويبرز الدعم السعودي كركيزة أساسية وصمام أمان لانتشال القطاعات الحيوية من عثراتها، عبر مشاريع إستراتيجية والتأسيس لبنى تحتية مستدامة.
As the Saudi development train continues its journey across various Yemeni governorates, leaving its mark in every inch, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen has completed the construction and preparation phases of the "King Salman Medical and Educational City" in Al-Mahrah Governorate, making it one of the largest vital projects pulsating with giving in the heart of the eastern governorate, and a new lifeline serving the people of Yemen according to the latest global systems.
Global Standards and Advanced Technologies
The city comes as a comprehensive medical edifice built according to the highest international construction and medical standards, equipped with the latest innovative medical technologies, to provide comprehensive and quality health services.
This integrated system aims to provide comprehensive healthcare for the people of Al-Mahrah and neighboring governorates, ensuring the end of the suffering of seeking treatment abroad and localizing advanced medical services within Yemeni territory.
A Lifeline for Education and Medicine
The city's role is not limited to the therapeutic aspect; it also represents an educational edifice that supplies the Yemeni health sector with qualified personnel, contributing to the creation of a sustainable medical environment based on innovation and academic qualification, in line with the Saudi program's vision to elevate the level of basic services and improve living conditions in various Yemeni governorates.
The Kingdom's Signature
This qualitative achievement stands as a new testament to the Kingdom's leadership in driving the construction and reconstruction efforts in Yemeni territories; it highlights Saudi support as a fundamental pillar and a safety valve for lifting vital sectors from their setbacks, through strategic projects and the establishment of sustainable infrastructure.