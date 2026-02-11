A small town in the far west of Canada has turned into a bloody scene, after ten people were killed in a shooting that shook the Tumbler Ridge area of British Columbia, in an incident that has brought back the specter of gun violence even in the quietest communities.

Canadian authorities confirmed the casualties, noting that among the dead was an armed individual believed to be the main suspect in the attack. While details regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident have not yet been revealed, police have imposed a wide security cordon, supported by reinforcements from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and ambulance teams.

The shock did not stop at the number of victims. In the early hours, a lockdown was announced at the high school and Tumbler Ridge elementary school, a precautionary measure that confused hundreds of families who rushed to find their children.

Member of the Legislative Assembly for the area, Larry Neufeld, urged residents to stay in their homes, warning against circulating information that could hinder the security operation. In an emotional message, he said, "Let the police restore safety to this beautiful community."

The small town, which has no more than 175 students in its high school from grades seven to twelve, was not accustomed to such a scene. But Tuesday felt different, with the sounds of emergency vehicles filling the streets, a heavy security presence, and an atmosphere of anxious anticipation.

Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the details of the attack, while Canadians await answers regarding what happened in one of the bloodiest incidents the region has seen in recent years.