تحوّلت بلدة صغيرة في أقصى غرب كندا إلى مسرح دموي، بعدما قُتل عشرة أشخاص في إطلاق نار هزّ منطقة تامبلر ريدج بإقليم كولومبيا البريطانية، في حادثة أعادت إلى الواجهة شبح العنف المسلح حتى في أكثر المجتمعات هدوءاً.

وأكدت السلطات الكندية سقوط الضحايا، مشيرة إلى أن من بين القتلى مسلحاً يُعتقد أنه المشتبه به الرئيسي في الهجوم. وبينما لم تُكشف بعد تفاصيل الدوافع أو ملابسات البداية، فرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً واسعاً، مدعومة بتعزيزات من الشرطة الملكية الكندية وفرق الإسعاف.

لم تتوقف الصدمة عند عدد الضحايا. ففي الساعات الأولى، أُعلن عن حالة (إغلاق وتأمين) في المدرسة الثانوية ومدرسة تومبلر ريدج الابتدائية، في إجراء احترازي أربك مئات العائلات التي هرعت للبحث عن أبنائها.

ووجه عضو المجلس التشريعي عن المنطقة لاري نيوفيلد دعوة للسكان إلى البقاء في منازلهم، محذراً من تداول معلومات قد تعرقل العملية الأمنية. وقال في رسالة مؤثرة: «دعوا الشرطة تعيد الأمان إلى هذا المجتمع الجميل».

البلدة الصغيرة التي لا يتجاوز عدد طلاب مدرستها الثانوية 175 طالباً من الصف السابع حتى الثاني عشر، لم تعتد مثل هذا المشهد الذي بدا مختلفاً، مع أصوات سيارات الطوارئ التي ملأت الشوارع، وانتشار أمني كثيف، وحالة من الترقب المشوب بالقلق.

ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لكشف تفاصيل الهجوم، فيما ينتظر الكنديون إجابات حول ما حدث في واحدة من أكثر الحوادث دموية التي تشهدها المنطقة في السنوات الأخيرة.