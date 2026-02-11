تحوّلت بلدة صغيرة في أقصى غرب كندا إلى مسرح دموي، بعدما قُتل عشرة أشخاص في إطلاق نار هزّ منطقة تامبلر ريدج بإقليم كولومبيا البريطانية، في حادثة أعادت إلى الواجهة شبح العنف المسلح حتى في أكثر المجتمعات هدوءاً.
وأكدت السلطات الكندية سقوط الضحايا، مشيرة إلى أن من بين القتلى مسلحاً يُعتقد أنه المشتبه به الرئيسي في الهجوم. وبينما لم تُكشف بعد تفاصيل الدوافع أو ملابسات البداية، فرضت الشرطة طوقاً أمنياً واسعاً، مدعومة بتعزيزات من الشرطة الملكية الكندية وفرق الإسعاف.
لم تتوقف الصدمة عند عدد الضحايا. ففي الساعات الأولى، أُعلن عن حالة (إغلاق وتأمين) في المدرسة الثانوية ومدرسة تومبلر ريدج الابتدائية، في إجراء احترازي أربك مئات العائلات التي هرعت للبحث عن أبنائها.
ووجه عضو المجلس التشريعي عن المنطقة لاري نيوفيلد دعوة للسكان إلى البقاء في منازلهم، محذراً من تداول معلومات قد تعرقل العملية الأمنية. وقال في رسالة مؤثرة: «دعوا الشرطة تعيد الأمان إلى هذا المجتمع الجميل».
البلدة الصغيرة التي لا يتجاوز عدد طلاب مدرستها الثانوية 175 طالباً من الصف السابع حتى الثاني عشر، لم تعتد مثل هذا المشهد الذي بدا مختلفاً، مع أصوات سيارات الطوارئ التي ملأت الشوارع، وانتشار أمني كثيف، وحالة من الترقب المشوب بالقلق.
ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لكشف تفاصيل الهجوم، فيما ينتظر الكنديون إجابات حول ما حدث في واحدة من أكثر الحوادث دموية التي تشهدها المنطقة في السنوات الأخيرة.
A small town in the far west of Canada has turned into a bloody scene, after ten people were killed in a shooting that shook the Tumbler Ridge area of British Columbia, in an incident that has brought back the specter of gun violence even in the quietest communities.
Canadian authorities confirmed the casualties, noting that among the dead was an armed individual believed to be the main suspect in the attack. While details regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident have not yet been revealed, police have imposed a wide security cordon, supported by reinforcements from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and ambulance teams.
The shock did not stop at the number of victims. In the early hours, a lockdown was announced at the high school and Tumbler Ridge elementary school, a precautionary measure that confused hundreds of families who rushed to find their children.
Member of the Legislative Assembly for the area, Larry Neufeld, urged residents to stay in their homes, warning against circulating information that could hinder the security operation. In an emotional message, he said, "Let the police restore safety to this beautiful community."
The small town, which has no more than 175 students in its high school from grades seven to twelve, was not accustomed to such a scene. But Tuesday felt different, with the sounds of emergency vehicles filling the streets, a heavy security presence, and an atmosphere of anxious anticipation.
Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the details of the attack, while Canadians await answers regarding what happened in one of the bloodiest incidents the region has seen in recent years.