أعلن وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الحكومة ستحسم الأسبوع القادم كيفية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة بسط سلطة الدولة وحصر السلاح بيدها، بما يشمل سلاح «حزب الله»، الذي يمتد إلى منطقة شمال نهر الليطاني.


وقال مرقص خلال اجتماع عربي في الكويت إن القرار سيستند إلى عرض سيقدمه قائد الجيش يعرض فيه قدرات الجيش اللبناني واحتياجاته في هذا الشأن، مضيفاً: «فرغنا من المرحلة الأولى، جنوب نهر الليطاني، والحكومة ستتخذ قراراً الأسبوع القادم في ما يتعلق بالمرحلة الثانية في ضوء ما سيورده قائد الجيش من حاجات وقدرات، لنتخذ القرار في ذلك في ضوء هذا الشرح».


واستبعد مرقص إمكان حدوث مواجهة بين الجيش اللبناني و«حزب الله»، مبيناً أن الهدف هو بسط سلطة الدولة وتحقيق الاستقرار، وبمقدار ما يمكن تحقيق هذه الأهداف معاً سنمضي بها.


وكان الجيش اللبناني قال في يناير الماضي، إنه بسط السيطرة العملياتية على المنطقة الواقعة بين نهر الليطاني والحدود الإسرائيلية.


وطلب مجلس الوزراء من الجيش أن يطلعه في أوائل فبراير على كيف سيمضي قدماً في نزع السلاح في أجزاء أخرى من لبنان.