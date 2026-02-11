أعلن وزير الإعلام اللبناني بول مرقص اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن الحكومة ستحسم الأسبوع القادم كيفية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من خطة بسط سلطة الدولة وحصر السلاح بيدها، بما يشمل سلاح «حزب الله»، الذي يمتد إلى منطقة شمال نهر الليطاني.
وقال مرقص خلال اجتماع عربي في الكويت إن القرار سيستند إلى عرض سيقدمه قائد الجيش يعرض فيه قدرات الجيش اللبناني واحتياجاته في هذا الشأن، مضيفاً: «فرغنا من المرحلة الأولى، جنوب نهر الليطاني، والحكومة ستتخذ قراراً الأسبوع القادم في ما يتعلق بالمرحلة الثانية في ضوء ما سيورده قائد الجيش من حاجات وقدرات، لنتخذ القرار في ذلك في ضوء هذا الشرح».
واستبعد مرقص إمكان حدوث مواجهة بين الجيش اللبناني و«حزب الله»، مبيناً أن الهدف هو بسط سلطة الدولة وتحقيق الاستقرار، وبمقدار ما يمكن تحقيق هذه الأهداف معاً سنمضي بها.
وكان الجيش اللبناني قال في يناير الماضي، إنه بسط السيطرة العملياتية على المنطقة الواقعة بين نهر الليطاني والحدود الإسرائيلية.
وطلب مجلس الوزراء من الجيش أن يطلعه في أوائل فبراير على كيف سيمضي قدماً في نزع السلاح في أجزاء أخرى من لبنان.
The Lebanese Minister of Information, Paul Marqos, announced today (Wednesday) that the government will decide next week how to proceed with the implementation of the second phase of the plan to assert the authority of the state and confine weapons to its hands, including the weapons of "Hezbollah," which extend to the area north of the Litani River.
Marqos stated during an Arab meeting in Kuwait that the decision will be based on a presentation to be made by the army commander, outlining the capabilities and needs of the Lebanese army in this regard. He added, "We have completed the first phase, south of the Litani River, and the government will make a decision next week regarding the second phase in light of what the army commander will present in terms of needs and capabilities, so that we can make a decision based on this explanation."
Marqos ruled out the possibility of a confrontation between the Lebanese army and "Hezbollah," indicating that the goal is to assert the authority of the state and achieve stability, and to the extent that these goals can be achieved together, we will proceed with them.
The Lebanese army stated last January that it had established operational control over the area between the Litani River and the Israeli borders.
The Cabinet requested the army to inform it in early February about how it will proceed with disarmament in other parts of Lebanon.