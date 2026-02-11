The Lebanese Minister of Information, Paul Marqos, announced today (Wednesday) that the government will decide next week how to proceed with the implementation of the second phase of the plan to assert the authority of the state and confine weapons to its hands, including the weapons of "Hezbollah," which extend to the area north of the Litani River.



Marqos stated during an Arab meeting in Kuwait that the decision will be based on a presentation to be made by the army commander, outlining the capabilities and needs of the Lebanese army in this regard. He added, "We have completed the first phase, south of the Litani River, and the government will make a decision next week regarding the second phase in light of what the army commander will present in terms of needs and capabilities, so that we can make a decision based on this explanation."



Marqos ruled out the possibility of a confrontation between the Lebanese army and "Hezbollah," indicating that the goal is to assert the authority of the state and achieve stability, and to the extent that these goals can be achieved together, we will proceed with them.



The Lebanese army stated last January that it had established operational control over the area between the Litani River and the Israeli borders.



The Cabinet requested the army to inform it in early February about how it will proceed with disarmament in other parts of Lebanon.