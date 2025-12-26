The Israeli occupation army announced today (Friday) that one of its reserve soldiers ran over a Palestinian who was praying by the roadside in the occupied West Bank, after having fired shots in the area earlier.

Israeli police reported that two people were killed in a combined attack involving a vehicle and stabbing in Bisan, northern Israel, and accused a Palestinian of carrying out the attack, who has since been neutralized.



The occupation army added in a statement: “We received a video clip of an armed person running over a Palestinian,” noting that this person is one of the reserve soldiers who has completed his military service. The soldier's weapon has been confiscated, while Israeli media indicated that the soldier is under house arrest.



The Palestinian was taken to the hospital for examinations after the attack, but he was unharmed and is now at home.



A video clip broadcast by Palestinian television showed a man in civilian clothes carrying a weapon on his shoulder while driving an SUV to hit a man praying by the roadside.



The Israeli police stated that initial investigations suggest that the double incident in the city of Bisan involved a pedestrian being run over, followed by a stabbing of a young woman near Ein Harod.



UN data revealed that the current year is the deadliest in terms of recorded attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, resulting in over 750 injuries.



It was reported that more than a thousand Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces and settlers in the West Bank between October 7, 2023, and October 17, 2025, during the Israeli war on Gaza.