أعلن جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، اليوم(الجمعة)، أن أحد جنود الاحتياط دهس بسيارته فلسطينياً كان يصلي على جانب طريق في ‍الضفة الغربية المحتلة، بعد أن أطلق النار في وقت سابق بالمنطقة.

وأفادت الشرطة الإسرائيلية بأن شخصين لقيا مصرعهما في هجوم بالدهس والطعن، في بيسان شمال إسرائيل، واتهمت فلسطينياً بارتكاب العملية وتم تحييده.


وأضاف جيش الاحتلال، في بيان: «​تلقينا مقطعاً مصوراً لشخص مسلح يدهس فلسطينياً»، مشيراً إلى أن هذ الشخص، هو أحد جنود الاحتياط، أنهى خدمته العسكرية. وأعلن مصادرة سلاح هذا الجندي، فيما أشارت وسائل الإعلام الإسرائيلية إلى أن الجندي محتجز قيد الإقامة الجبرية.


ونُقل الفلسطيني إلى المستشفى لإجراء فحوصات بعد ⁠الهجوم، لكنه لم يصب بأذى وهو الآن في ‌منزله.


وأظهر ​مقطع مصور بثه التلفزيون الفلسطيني رجلاً يرتدي ملابس مدنية ويحمل سلاحاً على كتفه وهو يقود سيارة رباعية الدفع ⁠ليصدم رجلاً يصلي على جانب الطريق.


وقالت الشرطة الإسرائيلية إن التحقيقات الأولية تشير إلى أن العملية المزدوجة في مدينة بيسان، تعرَّض فيها أحد المشاة للدهس، ثم تلتها عملية طعن لشابة قرب عين حرود.


وكشفت ‌بيانات الأمم المتحدة أن العام ⁠الحالي هو الأعنف من حيث الهجمات ⁠المسجلة التي نفذها مستوطنون إسرائيليون على الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، إذ أسفرت عن أكثر من 750 إصابة.


وذكرت أن أكثر من ألف فلسطيني، قتلتهم قوات الأمن والمستوطنون الإسرائيليون في الضفة الغربية في الفترة بين السابع من أكتوبر 2023 و17 أكتوبر 2025، خلال الحرب الإسرائيلية على غزة.