The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting today (Monday) with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the Rafah crisis and the completion of Trump's plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip.



Israeli media reported that the government spokesman said, "Any decision regarding the 200 militants in Rafah will be made with the administration of President Donald Trump," referring to reaching understandings with the American envoys, clarifying that Netanyahu and Kushner discussed disarming Hamas and ensuring that the movement has no role in Gaza again.



The Crisis of Trapped Hamas Militants



The Israeli Broadcasting Authority had reported that there is currently no intention for Israel to allow the trapped individuals in Rafah to exit, while other sources confirm that Netanyahu is seeking guarantees from the Trump administration for freedom of security operations in Gaza when necessary and insists on including these understandings in the text of the UN resolution regarding the future of the Gaza Strip.



For its part, the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" quoted an American official saying that Kushner will propose to Netanyahu the temporary relocation of Hamas militants to a third country in exchange for their commitment to disarm and cease their military activities, indicating that Washington views addressing this issue as a pilot project for the gradual disarmament of Hamas in Gaza.



Casualties from Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza



On the ground, two Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip, and several homes in Khan Younis were demolished.



Hamas received the bodies of 15 deceased individuals who had been held in the occupation's prisons as part of the exchange deal.