عقد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو اليوم (الإثنين) اجتماعاً مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر، وذلك لبحث أزمة رفح واستكمال تنفيذ خطة ترمب لإنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية عن المتحدث باسم الحكومة قوله: «إن أي قرار بشأن الـ200 مسلح في رفح سيتخذ مع إدارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب»، في إشارة إلى التوصل إلى تفاهمات مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين، موضحاً أن نتنياهو وكوشنر ناقشا نزع سلاح حماس وضمان عدم وجود دور للحركة في غزة مرة أخرى.


أزمة مسلحي حماس المحاصرين


وكانت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية قد ذكرت أن لا نية لإسرائيل حتى الآن للسماح بخروج المحاصرين في رفح، فيما تؤكد مصادر أخرى أن نتنياهو يسعى خلال مباحثاته مع المبعوثين الأمريكيين للحصول على ضمانات من إدارة ترمب بحرية العمل الأمني في غزة عند الحاجة ويصر على إرفاق هذه التفاهمات ضمن نص القرار الأممي بشأن مستقبل قطاع غزة.


بدورها، نقلت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله إنّ كوشنر سيقترح على نتنياهو ترحيل مسلحي حماس مؤقتاً إلى دولة ثالثة مقابل تعهدهم بالتخلي عن السلاح ووقف نشاطهم العسكري، مبيناً أن واشنطن تعتبر معالجة هذه القضية بمثابة مشروع تجريبي لنزع سلاح حركة حماس تدريجياً في غزة.


قتلى في قصف إسرائيلي على غزة


ميدانياً، قُتل فلسطينيان في غارات إسرائيلية على مناطق عدة في قطاع غزة، كما جرى نسف عدد من المنازل في خان يونس.


وتسلمت حماس جثامين 15 قتيلاً كانوا محتجزين في سجون الاحتلال، وذلك ضمن صفقة التبادل.